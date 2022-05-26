10 Stylish Nike Summer Outfits for Women to Try This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Unpopular opinion: I’m not a huge fan of athliesure. While I love to work out and have a robust wardrobe of exercise gear to prove it, you’d be hard-pressed to find me in leggings and a sports bra if I’m not on my way to the gym or yoga class. But after recently scouring Nike’s site, I must admit that the iconic sportswear company has officially made me eager to jump on the bandwagon.

The brand’s technical styles are sleeker than ever — think pieces like sophisticated crop tops and tennis skirts — meaning they not only work for fitness activities but are suitable for everyday ones, too. (Not to mention, they’ll keep you cool and comfortable even while you’re not working up a sweat.) What’s more, alongside its trendy lifestyle sneakers, Nike has expanded its apparel to include some impeccable streetwear silhouettes — including pretty textured bandeaus, maxi dresses and some uber-cute summer sandals.

With so many great options available, The Swoosh is a great destination for putting together the perfect outfits this season. For anyone eager to shop, I’ve done the legwork and curated 10 must-have Nike looks to add to any summer wardrobe. All you have to do is click add to cart.

Nike Icon Classic Women’s Sandals

Whether you’re heading to a music festival or simply looking for a solid sandal to have in your rotation, reach for these Nike platform sandals that are both effortlessly cool and practical. The multiple velcro straps will keep feet locked in, while the thick sneaker-like sole will absorb shock with every step. Pair these with some breezy shorts and a tee or balance out the sporty vibes with a floral frock in coordinating colors.

Nike Icon Classic Women's Sandals $60 Buy Now

Nike Air Max Pre Day Women’s Shoes

Embrace color this season with these vibrant Nike sneakers released in honor of Air Max Day. The mixed media style features a handful of rich jewel tones, bright pops of orange and yellow and a sharp gold-hued upper for a look that’s eye-catching yet not overly flashy. Anchor these with a crisp white sundress and don’t forget to accessorize — go the more classic route with gold chain link adornments or layer pearled and colorful retro-inspired jewelry for a more playful approach.

Nike Air Max Pre Day Women's Shoes $140 Buy Now

Nike Air Women’s Pique Bandeau Top

Some days are just too hot, and you really don’t want to wear much. During these times, reach for Nike’s Pique bandeau top. Pair yours with bermuda shorts or baggy mom jeans to create a nice contrast, or draw inspiration from spring ’22 runways by styling this bandeau top with menswear-inspired separates for an edgier nighttime look.

Nike Air Women's Pique Bandeau Top $130 Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Color Clash Women’s Maxi Dress

A sleek maxi dress is an instant outfit you don’t have to think too hard about assembling. We love this t-shirt version from Nike featuring an elegant swirled pattern at the bottom and subtle leg slit that adds a bit of sexiness to the look. Top off the ensemble with some chunky sneakers and hoop earrings, and you’re out the door in minutes.

Nike Sportswear Color Clash Women's Maxi Dress $75 Buy Now

Nike Club Skirt Women’s Regular Tennis Skirt (Tall)

While’s Nike’s Club tennis skirt is certainly functional enough to last you through a match, the adorable pleated style is also perfectly chic for lunch dates or hitting the park with friends. What’s also great about this look is that it can be styled in so many ways, both on and off the court. Keep the preppy vibes going by pairing it with a polo or give the piece a flirty feel by wearing it with a one-shoulder top and dainty belt for a night out on the town.

Nike Club Skirt Women's Regular Tennis Skirt (Tall) $70 Buy Now

The Nike Polo Women’s Polo

Speaking of polos, this version from Nike is anything but traditional, if you’re in the market for something a bit more trend-forward. It’s done in an of-the-moment gingham print with a cropped and slightly oversized fit. Plus, it’s made entirely with sustainable materials, including a special sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool. Style it back to other polished pieces like the above tennis skirt or some relaxed-fit trousers. For footwear, choose sneakers in neutral tones or an option featuring a pop of red to match.

The Nike Polo Women's Polo $75 Buy Now

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

Meet your new staple sneakers. Nike’s iconic Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage is done in a white and black palette that will go with everything in your closet, and the mid-top silhouette will subtly switch up your look without feeling too hard to pull off. So, go ahead and wear these with denim cutoffs, biker shorts, dresses, leggings and more.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage $100 Buy Now

Nike Fly Women’s Crossover Shorts

There’s nothing like a pretty print to elevate a pair of athletic shorts. This basketball-ready style feels fresh for everyday wear with its subtly arty finish that complements both monochromatic and graphic crop tops and tees. Slip on a pair of heeled mules to elevate the look or continue the comfy feel with a pair of trendy pillow slides.

Nike Fly Women's Crossover Shorts $55 Buy Now

Nike Yoga Luxe Women’s Infinalon Crop Top

Nike’s Yoga Luxe Infinalon crop top is a quintessential piece for summer, not only because it’s timeless but also super versatile and comfortable. It comes in a range of colors to suit many outfits and features a gently compressive, soft material that ensures you’ll practically never want to take it off. Nike offers coordinating bike shorts for those who love a matching sport set, but this top is also ideal to style with oversized jeans or trousers.

Nike Yoga Luxe Women's Infinalon Crop Top $50 Buy Now

Nike Air Women’s Dress

This zip-front mini dress will hug your curves in all the right ways while still keeping you cool thanks to a breathable cotton-polyester blend fabric. Consider layering a tee underneath for added interest and sporting sneakers during the day, then wear the form-fitting piece solo with heels for evening festivities.

Nike Air Women's Dress $75 Buy Now

Jordan 23 Engineered Women’s Top

Sporty, futuristic silhouettes earned a spot on recent runways, but Jordan brand’s 23 Engineered line has been pioneering this aesthetic for years now. This edgy top from the collection features all-over mesh for a striking, breathable fit and asymmetrical wrap detail that allows you to customize the way your wear the design. Because it’s sheer and includes a deep V-neck, this one is best paired with a sports bra or crop top. Add on a cute mini skirt, your favorite sneakers or some matching mesh heels to complete the ensemble.

Jordan 23 Engineered Women's Top $65 Buy Now