Everything You Need to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s coming soon: One of the most highly anticipated sales for fashion and beauty of the entire year — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. In the midst of this summer sale season, where nearly every retailer is offering steep discounts and package deals, Nordstrom’s mega sale still stands above the rest as the most shoppable across all the major categories, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, cosmetic, fragrances, and home goods — basically nothing is off limits here!

Read on for all the details you need to know to prepare yourself for this once-a-year blowout.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an annual sale that spans about two weeks every July. It’s beloved by shoppers for its massive discounts across several categories. And unlike other retailers’ sales that offer discounts on last season’s styles, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale lets you save big on brand-new, in-season arrivals, plus all the essentials you could possibly think of. But the real bonus? Even their designer duds are discounted.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The sale occurs every July. All Nordstrom card members receive early access to the sale, and selected card members (read: big spenders) have the opportunity to shop even earlier. Once the sale opens to all shoppers, it continues online and in-store for about two weeks.

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to all shoppers, both online and in-store, on July 15 and ends on July 31. Nordstrom credit card holders, depending on their status level, can start shopping as early as July 6.

What Deals Can We Expect to See During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale This Year?

The Anniversary sale is an especially great time to upgrade wardrobe essentials for both men and women, like coats and blazers from Veronica Beard, L’Agence, Vince, Moncler and Theory, or jeans by Frame, Re/done and Mother. Families with small children or pregnant women can also majorly save by buying future sets of clothing that they’ll grow into. It’s also the ideal time to purchase gifts for women and men in your life while saving big.

The sale is considered summer’s version of Black Friday and in 2021, thousands of items sold out, especially in the beauty category. Nuface’s facial toning device was slashed to its lowest price ever. A limited edition, five-piece Diptyque candle set of their best-sellers — a brand which truly never goes on sale — was 30% off. A Ghd smart hair straightener (yes, that’s a thing) also saw a total savings of $83 off the normal sticker price. But best of all, La Mer’s Revitalizing Soothing Set, which would normally set you back $545, was reduced to $365 — a whopping savings of $180. Other beauty brands with sold-out products in 2021 included Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Supergoop, Laura Mercier, and so many more.

This year, be on the lookout for pricey tools and newbie devices, including Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer and Therabody’s new TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 facial massaging device, before they sell out. It’s also the perfect time to splurge on a beauty set, so you can test out a variety of products before paying full-price for the full-size.

You’ll also see steals from high-end designers, including clothing and handbags by Tory Burch, cashmere from La Ligne, and shoes from Jenni Kayne, while everyday contemporary and athleisure styles from Free People, Good American, Nike and Spanx, will also reveal shockingly low prices.

While you’ll have to wait to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can shop these 10 deals on Nordstrom.com today.

Related: The 22 Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Fashion

Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide

Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide $120 $60 Buy Now

Adidas Superstar Sneaker

Adidas Superstar Sneaker $100 $70 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit

Skims Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit $58 $35 Buy Now

Wacoal Comfort First Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Wacoal Comfort First Underwire T-Shirt Bra $68 $45 Buy Now

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag $498 $348 Buy Now

Beauty

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set $23 $16 Buy Now

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk $89 $53 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy $25 $15 Buy Now

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle $65 $36 Buy Now

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set $325 $276 Buy Now

How Do I Get Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early Access is a special perk reserved for Nordstrom credit card holders, so iIf you have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the Anniversary Sale a few days before it opens to the general public. If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, it’s not too late to apply to become a credit card member in order to shop the sale early.

Within Early Access, there are tiers based on your yearly spend amount. Icon status is the highest level, followed by Ambassador, then Influencer (all card members begin at the Influencer status), and your Access begins based on your level.

For 2022’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, here are the Early Access dates for each status level.