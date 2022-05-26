Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

Everything You Need to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Be prepared for one of the biggest sales of the year that you don't want to miss.

Nordstrom lead art
Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s coming soon: One of the most highly anticipated sales for fashion and beauty of the entire year — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. In the midst of this summer sale season, where nearly every retailer is offering steep discounts and package deals, Nordstrom’s mega sale still stands above the rest as the most shoppable across all the major categories, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, cosmetic, fragrances, and home goods — basically nothing is off limits here! 

Read on for all the details you need to know to prepare yourself for this once-a-year blowout.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an annual sale that spans about two weeks every July. It’s beloved by shoppers for its massive discounts across several categories. And unlike other retailers’ sales that offer discounts on last season’s styles, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale lets you save big on brand-new, in-season arrivals, plus all the essentials you could possibly think of. But the real bonus? Even their designer duds are discounted.

Related Galleries

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? 

The sale occurs every July. All Nordstrom card members receive early access to the sale, and selected card members (read: big spenders) have the opportunity to shop even earlier. Once the sale opens to all shoppers, it continues online and in-store for about two weeks.

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to all shoppers, both online and in-store, on July 15 and ends on July 31. Nordstrom credit card holders, depending on their status level, can start shopping as early as July 6.

What Deals Can We Expect to See During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale This Year?

The Anniversary sale is an especially great time to upgrade wardrobe essentials for both men and women, like coats and blazers from Veronica Beard, L’Agence, Vince, Moncler and Theory, or jeans by Frame, Re/done and Mother. Families with small children or pregnant women can also majorly save by buying future sets of clothing that they’ll grow into. It’s also the ideal time to purchase gifts for women and men in your life while saving big. 

The sale is considered summer’s version of Black Friday and in 2021, thousands of items sold out, especially in the beauty category. Nuface’s facial toning device was slashed to its lowest price ever. A limited edition, five-piece Diptyque candle set of their best-sellers — a brand which truly never goes on sale — was 30% off. A Ghd smart hair straightener (yes, that’s a thing) also saw a total savings of $83 off the normal sticker price. But best of all, La Mer’s Revitalizing Soothing Set, which would normally set you back $545, was reduced to $365 — a whopping savings of $180. Other beauty brands with sold-out products in 2021 included Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Supergoop, Laura Mercier, and so many more.

This year, be on the lookout for pricey tools and newbie devices, including Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer and Therabody’s new TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 facial massaging device, before they sell out. It’s also the perfect time to splurge on a beauty set, so you can test out a variety of products before paying full-price for the full-size.

You’ll also see steals from high-end designers, including clothing and handbags by Tory Burch, cashmere from La Ligne, and shoes from Jenni Kayne, while everyday contemporary and athleisure styles from Free People, Good American, Nike and Spanx, will also reveal shockingly low prices. 

While you’ll have to wait to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can shop these 10 deals on Nordstrom.com today. 

Related: The 22 Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Fashion

Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide

Ugg shoe

Ugg Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide $120  $60 Buy Now

Adidas Superstar Sneaker

Adidas shoe

Adidas Superstar Sneaker $100  $70 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit

Skims bodysuit

Skims Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit $58  $35 Buy Now

Wacoal Comfort First Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Wacoal bra

Wacoal Comfort First Underwire T-Shirt Bra $68  $45 Buy Now

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag

Tory Burch bag

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag $498  $348 Buy Now

Beauty

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

Too Faced

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set $23  $16 Buy Now

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk

Irene Forte

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk $89  $53 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy

MAC Cosmetics lipstick

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy $25  $15 Buy Now

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle

Atelier Cologne candle

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle $65  $36 Buy Now

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

T3 curling iron

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set $325  $276 Buy Now

How Do I Get Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early Access is a special perk reserved for Nordstrom credit card holders, so iIf you have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the Anniversary Sale a few days before it opens to the general public. If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, it’s not too late to apply to become a credit card member in order to shop the sale early.

Within Early Access, there are tiers based on your yearly spend amount. Icon status is the highest level, followed by Ambassador, then Influencer (all card members begin at the Influencer status), and your Access begins based on your level. 

For 2022’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, here are the Early Access dates for each status level.

  • July 6: Icon status
  • July 7: Ambassador status
  • July 9: Influencer status 
  • July 15: Open to all shoppers
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Dates,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad