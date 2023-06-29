Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: Everything You Need to Know About the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale of 2023 is right around the corner with tons of fashion and beauty steals you won’t want to miss. The annual shopping event comes around every July to offer limited-time markdowns on everything from summer clothing, trendy accessories, makeup, skin care, footwear, and much more. This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins for all shoppers on July 17 and lasts all the way through August 6. The best fashion and beauty deals will likely sell out quickly, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardmember or Nordy Club member, you’ll be granted early access to Nordstrom Anniversary deals, along with an exclusive preview on July 3 to start building your wishlist before anyone else (more details on that below).

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale always includes markdowns on the best the retailer has to offer, including designer handbags, athletic apparel, popular jeans for women, and prestige beauty products that span makeup, facial tools, hair care, and salon-quality hair styling tools. Shoppers will discover a seemingly infinite amount of summer essentials to snag, too, like must-have beach bags and daily tote bags, flattering swimsuits, face sunscreens, cute sunglasses, and breezy summer dresses.

This major sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on marked-down staples you’ll enjoy year-round, like classic white T-shirts and perfumes for women. And since Nordstrom items will drop to all-time-low prices for 2023, it’s an ideal time to get a head start on holiday gift shopping by adding some beauty gift sets or luxury candles in your cart while you’re at it.

You’ll be up to your ears in irresistible discounts you won’t find any other time of the year, and it’ll be easy to get overwhelmed with so many options to shop. To ensure your shopping spree is stress-free, we’ve selected our favorite early beauty and fashion deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to shop below right now. Make sure to stop by this page regularly on the days leading up to the sale, because we’ll continue to add the best finds as they become available on Nordstrom.com.

The Top Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion and Beauty Deals

AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag AllSaints is a brand that rarely goes on sale, and their Half Moon Leather Crossbody is marked down by 30 percent today. It has an adjustable strap, so it can sling cross-body or rest comfortably as a shoulder bag for daily wear. Courtesy of Nordstrom AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag $219 $153 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit Good American’s Modern Tank Bodysuit is a handy piece to own because there are so many ways to style it. Whether worn as shapewear or a skin-tight tank top under jeans or a skirt, 51 percent off this modern basic is a steal worth snagging. Courtesy of Nordstrom Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit $65 $32 Buy Now At Nordstrom

When is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for 2023 will be available for the public to shop on July 17 and will last until August 6. But Nordstrom cardmembers get a head start with early access and an exclusive preview of the sale on July 3.

Follow the status levels below to determine the first day you’re eligible to shop.

July 11 : Icon cardmembers, those who purchase $15,000+ of merchandise a year using a Nordstrom credit card.

: Icon cardmembers, those who purchase $15,000+ of merchandise a year using a Nordstrom credit card. July 12: Ambassador cardmembers, those who spend $5,000+ annually using a Nordstrom credit card.

Ambassador cardmembers, those who spend $5,000+ annually using a Nordstrom credit card. July 13 : Influencer cardmembers, those who spend $500+ a year using a Nordstrom credit card.

: Influencer cardmembers, those who spend $500+ a year using a Nordstrom credit card. July 17: Nordy Club members, individuals part of Nordstrom’s free rewards program, and the general public.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run through August 6 with exciting deals up to 60 percent off on designer fashion, accessories, and top-rated beauty. Make sure to run to Nordstrom.com as early as possible to snag your must-haves before the rare deals sell out.

Do I Need to be a Nordstrom Member to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

You don’t need to be a Nordstrom cardmember in order to fill your cart with steals when the sale opens to the public on July 17. However, Nordstrom cardmembers will get first access to the sale and a special preview of discounted items on July 3 before any other Nordstrom shoppers.

If you don’t have a Nordstrom Visa or Nordstrom retail credit card, it’s not too late to apply. Simply follow the instructions at Nordstrom.com and wait for approval. Qualifying shoppers will be considered for a Visa Signature or Visa Platinum card, depending on your credit. Those who don’t qualify for a Nordstrom Visa card will be considered for a Nordstrom retail credit card. Once you’re approved, you’ll be able to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale this year.

Early access to the sale isn’t all you’ll get. Depending on how much you spend, you’ll be eligible for additional benefits that range from free basic alterations to double points days and styling services.

What Type of Beauty Products Should We Expect to See on Sale During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

You can expect to shop a wide range of top beauty brands and viral beauty products at clearance-like prices during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Last year, we saw major deals on prestige brands, including top-rated makeup from YSL Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury, high-end skin care from La Mer, professional hair dryers and hair dryer brushes from T3 and Drybar, skin care tools from Dr. Dennis Gross and LightStim, bestselling body butters from ​​Kiehl’s, and popular women’s fragrances from Replica and Gucci.

For 2023, there will be newly added brands included in the shopping event, along with larger discounts peeking at 60 percent off regular retailer prices. We’re already seeing impressive price drops on Clinique facial moisturizers, Bobbi Brown lipsticks, Lola’s Lashes magnetic false lash kit, volumizing mascaras, vitamin C face serums, and all-in-one skin care sets from Skin Inc. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine for summer or snag a rare deal on pricey products you won’t find anywhere else.

What Type of Fashion Pieces Should We Expect to See on Sale During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale featured discounts on top-quality and designer apparel and we can expect even more brands and styles to be included in the shopping event this July. Previously, Nordstrom slashed prices on Proenza Schouler sweater dresses, The North Face women’s winter coats, Marc Jacobs crossbody bags, Stuart Weitzman boots, Ugg slippers, Vince satin slip dresses, and Veronica Beard baggy jeans.

“The Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on a reliable assortment of wardrobe essentials,” said Nordstrom Women’s Fashion Director Ricki De Sole. “From versatile dresses that can take you from day to night, to a well-tailored pair of jeans, these wardrobe building blocks make for a seamless transition from season to season.”

So far for 2023, we’re seeing sales on popular brands like Free People, Good American, Tory Burch, Levi’s, Spanx, Treasure & Bond, and more. Get ready to stock your wardrobe for year-round styling, because you’ll be able to shop top-quality basics like wide-leg trouser pants, midi skirts, versatile bodysuits, summer pants, easy shirt dresses, and comfy t-shirt bras. There are markdowns on high-style summer handbags, shoulder bags, and clutches from brands like AllSaints, Coach, Alexander McQueen, Kate Spade, Mansur Gavriel, and Longchamp. You’ll also find steals on stunning jewelry from Kurt Geiger London and Monica Vinader, sun hats from Isabel Marant, and sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Le Specs.

