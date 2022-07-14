Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

The Best Handbag Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Secure the bag before time runs out.

Nordstrom handbags
Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it time to upgrade your handbag? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to pick up something fabulous.

Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is finally open to all shoppers, offering major discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and beauty exclusives from top brands. If there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customer’s carts, it’s Nordstrom’s incredible offerings on every type of designer purse you could need, from sleek designer tote bags for work to utterly chic designer beach bags for your upcoming summer travels. Is your everyday crossbody bag ready for retirement? You’ll find several options to fit your budget and style vibe from brands like Rag & Bone and Frame.

So, out of the lustworthy selection of handbags galore, how do you know which Nordstrom handbags are worth purchasing during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale? Well, for starters, consider the occasions you have on your social calendar and the handbag options that are currently in your closet. Could your go-to brunch outfit use a little edge? Marc Jacob’s Moto Shoulder Bag features soft and supple quilted leather to contrast the hefty chain strap. For a true minimalist who’s looking for versatility and practicality, the Coach Polished Pebble Shoulder Bag and Longchamp’s leather tote bag combine quality craftsmanship and rich leather texture for a no-frills, stylish staple to add to your accessories arsenal. And if you’re looking for a Nordstrom handbag to elevate your wardrobe basics, there are plenty of options featuring bold prints and statement making details, like Kate Spade’s gingham tote and the Aaks Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag with a fun asymmetrical fringe trim.

To help you to save time to secure the bag your wardrobe needs, check out of favorite handbag finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag $498  $329.99 Buy Now

Clare V. Marcelle Backpack

Clare V. Marcelle Backpack

Related Galleries

Clare V. Marcelle Backpack $425  $283.99 Buy Now

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag $395  $249.99 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Field Leather Clutch

Rag & Bone Field Leather Clutch

Rag & Bone Field Leather Clutch $395  $263.99 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag $395  $249.99 Buy Now

Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Kate Spade New York all day large tote

Kate Spade New York all day large tote $248  $149.99 Buy Now

AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag

AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag

AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag $190  $149.90 Buy Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote $565  $377.99 Buy Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Hot Summer Bags

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 - Top

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad