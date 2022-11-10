Shop Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale Before the Best Deals Are Gone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mark your calendars because Black Friday 2022 is coming! If you’re getting ready to save on coveted styles and products from top fashion, beauty and home brands, you no longer have to wait for the post-turkey coma rush. This year, Nordstrom is having an early Black Friday sale with savings up to 60 percent off across all categories.

Based on 2021’s Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale and these early deals, you can expect amazing savings to help you complete your holiday shopping with the best gifts for her — like your mom, girlfriend, or best friend. You can expect major discounts on everything, from trendy fall jackets and winter-friendly sweaters to hydrating skin care sets and even kitchen essentials for a new-year home refresh. Plus, Nordstrom is marking down additional gift-worthy products each day.

Even though you have some time until Black Friday, it’s important to check out these early Nordstrom deals to make sure that you explore all the discounted gift options starting now to find the perfect items for your loved ones.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Nordstrom early Black Friday deals on clothes, accessories, beauty goods and home decor items on sale right now. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the Nordstrom 2022 Black Friday Sale, so bookmark this story for more information to come!

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Fashion Deals

Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Levi’s has assembled a star-studded fashion set for its iconic denim styles that fit like a dream — including its Wedgie style. This silhouette has a high-waisted fit, but instead of flattening the behind, they feature a low-stretch denim fabric that plumps it up. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdal also love them, giving you more reason to get your hand on this pair ASAP.

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans $98 $58.80 Buy Now

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

Slippers are a must-have year-round, especially in the winter when feet get the coldest. The Scuffita style by Ugg is a go-to for creating a pulled-together bedhead look, especially when paired with silk pajamas, sweatpants for women, or a luxury bathrobe.

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper $90 $68.99 Buy Now

Alo Airbrush High Waist Split Hem 7/8 Leggings

These Airbrush pants are a blend between fashion leggings and workout leggings. They have a minimal shape and super soft fabric that holds you in. Plus, the slit-flared hem adds a stylish touch to elevate any look. Wear them to yoga, brunch, and everywhere in between.

Alo Airbrush High Waist Split Hem 7/8 Leggings $118 $70 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams has some of the most comfortable blankets on the market, and at one point or another, while snuggling on the couch, customers probably wished they could stay wrapped in a comfy blanket forever. Now their wishes are granted with this cardigan that acts as a wearable blanket on sale during Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale. It’s just as cozy and warm but can be appropriately worn to dinner or the office.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $116 $81.20 Buy Now

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe

The Supernova is a great running shoe for beginners. It has a foam heel and bounce front section and is super stable and well-cushioned for long-distance running.

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe $100 $60 Buy Now

Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans

If you love Good American’s denim or have wanted to try something from the label, these coated jeans are for you. They have a high waist and cropped hem and are versatile enough to pair with sweaters, T-shirts, boots, and sneakers. With the cold weather rolling in, these leather pants will be a top player in your seasonal wardrobe rotation.

Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans $179-$185 $111-$143.20 Buy Now

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

If there’s one garment to invest in for fall and winter, it’s a leather jacket. This one by BLANKNYC is as classic as they come. It’s crafted from faux leather with silver hardware and a buckled belt along the hem. Whether worn open or zipped, it gives any outfit a dose of edginess.

BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket $98 $39.20 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Cannon Zip Boot

On the hunt for a stylish ankle boot that will see you through all life has to offer? Rag & Bone’s Cannon Zip boots are just that with a leather upper and leather and man-made sole. Whether worn to a concert or a first date, these will become your go-to.

Rag & Bone Cannon Zip Boot $595 $299.99 Buy Now

Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Searching for the best T-shirt bra can be tough, but Natori has you covered. Its lightweight Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra has contoured cups with smooth seams and thick padding. The cut in the front is low, so it is suitable for all types of tops, from V-neck T-shirts. to square-neck tank tops.

Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra $66 $39.60 Buy Now

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Winter is here, and there’s nothing more synonymous with the season than a cashmere sweater. Nordstrom’s iteration has a timeless silhouette and comes in over ten hues like ivory, camel, gray and black, and bolder color options like a heathered orange, aqua, and pale lilac. Even better, the top comes in inclusive sizing from XXS to XXL.

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater $129 $89.90 Buy Now

Coperni Medium Swipe Zip Baguette Faux Leather Top Handle Bag

Coperni’s designer handbags are a favorite among A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa because they’re unique and timeless. Its Swipe Zip Baguette is made of apple leather with a minimalist curved silhouette and diagonal zip. It can be unzipped and laid flat, making it great for packing.

Coperni Medium Swipe Zip Baguette Faux Leather Top Handle Bag $610 $244 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Beauty Deals

Living Proof Full Hair Care Set

No brand is quite as good as saving our strands as Living Proof is. Its complete hair care set will leave your hair feeling as good as it does when you leave the salon. It comes with a full-size shampoo, conditioner, and volume and texture spray and will leave your hair clean, silky, and smooth.

Living Proof Full Hair Care Set $56 $49 Buy Now

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask

Combat dryness and all of the irritation, redness, and uneven texture that comes with it with this nourishing mask by RéVive. It’s a rich mask infused with vitamin C and the energy-building block ATP to brighten and energize your complexion.

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask $150 $112.15 Buy Now

Alo Shine Shampoo

Shampoo on sale is a win, especially when from the beloved brand Alo. Its Shine Shampoo is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, and talc and promises to repair damage and nourish sweat-distressed strands.

Alo Shine Shampoo $24 $16 Buy Now

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Herbivore’s Bath Ritual has all the essentials you need to create the ultimate bath experience at home. The set includes the brand’s best-sellers, including a Coconut Bath Soak, Coco Rose Body Polish, and Calm Bath Salts. Plus, this kit makes a great spa gift to pamper yourself or someone on your list.

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual $58 Value $38 $26.60 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Brag Eyeliner & Mascara Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the queen of eyelashes and eyebrows, so you know this eyeliner and mascara kit won’t disappoint. It consists of a Liquid Liner and Lash Brag Mascara to create the perfect winged look and provide full-volume lashes you won’t stop getting compliments about.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Brag Eyeliner & Mascara Kit $29 $23.30 Buy Now

Too Faced Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette

Too Faced’s Too Femme Eyeshadow Palette is an excellent buy for those looking to create joyous eye makeup looks. It features 14 delicate feminine eyeshadow shades, most of which are beautiful shimmery rose tones.

Too Faced Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette $39 $27.97 Buy Now

Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set

This travel-sized skin care set will make you want to book a getaway ASAP. Not only do the products come in a Giorgio Armani carrying case, but they also give you visible results. The set includes the Crema Nera Acqua Pantelleria Serum-Lotion, Crema Nera Reviscentalis Meta Concentrate Hydrating Serum, and Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Light Cream, all of which target signs of aging.

Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set $95 $63.35 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Home Deals

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

If you care just as much about the quality and functionality of your cookware as you do about its good looks, then Great Jones’ dutch oven is for you. It’s a cast-iron pot that safely cooks any food and makes cleaning up a breeze — thanks to the enamel coating.

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid $160 $96 Buy Now

Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow

The proper pillow is essential for a good night’s sleep, and this one by Tuft and Needle ensures you get that. It has a patented T&N Adaptive foam technology and features cooling gel beds and heat-wicking graphite for maximum comfort. Plus, it folds easily, making it wonderful for back and side sleepers.

Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow $100-$120 $80-$96 Buy Now

Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes

All of Le Creuset’s home products are top-notch, including its baking dishes. This set of two glazed stoneware dishes is timeless and comes in five colors.

Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes $75 $58 Buy Now

SFERRA Terzo Throw

For more than 130 years, SFERRA has been creating luxury linens backed by fine craftsmanship and innovation. Their Terzo throw blanket is made of pure cotton with a two-tone basket weave and fringe trim. It’s soft, stylish, and well-made, so you’ll have it for years to come.

SFERRA Terzo Throw $99 $69.30 Buy Now

Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress

This award-winning mattress is for you if you struggle with a bad back or neck. It’s the perfect mix of cushy and supportive and is designed with Casper’s Zoned Support system to help you sleep well and wake up refreshed.

Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress $895.00-$1,695.00 $805.00-$1,520.00 Buy Now

ZWILLING Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

Coffee drinkers rejoice. ZWILLING’s drip coffee maker ensures the ideal time and temperature setting are being used to brew the highest-quality coffee. It was awarded the prestigious SCA Golden Cup Standard, the Specialty Coffee Association’s highest prize for quality coffee. Even better? The sleek design fits well in a small kitchen.

ZWILLING Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker $199 $149.99 Buy Now

Matouk Milagro Bath Rug

Treat your feet to one of the best bath rugs on the market. Matouk’s offering consists of pure cotton, making it feel great on your feet and ensuring it will completely absorb water. It also has a non-slip backing to assure it doesn’t slide around your bathroom

Matouk Milagro Bath Rug $108-$135 $75.60-$135 Buy Now

Will Nordstrom Have An Official Black Friday Sale for 2022? Yes! Even though Black Friday isn’t until November 25th, Nordstrom will roll out its Black Friday deals starting on November 18th. Shoppers can save on select beauty, fashion, and home items throughout the event. This means impressive discounts on bestselling brands such as Nike, Hunter, Tory Burch, Ugg, Kiehl’s, Great Jones, and more.