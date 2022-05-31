The 10 Best Fashion Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The start of the summer season is the best excuse for a refresh — on your schedule, on your energy and, most importantly, on your wardrobe. Days that inch past 80 degrees into the 90s and above require a little prior planning to feel enjoyable (and not like a sauna you cannot escape from). Airy summer sundresses and a plethora of linen summer pants are in order. Luckily, some of our favorite retailers know this conundrum intimately and are busy making it a little easier for us to navigate. Now through June 5, that favorite retailer is Nordstrom, and the stuff on sale is good.

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is a holiday unto itself, following the digital clothing deals from Memorial Day. If you were too busy having fun in the sun to shop those deals, Nordstrom’s sale is keeping the party going with items on sale for up to 60 percent off. Finally, it’s time to get that wireless bra you’ve been needing since last summer’s weddings and a fun one-piece swimsuit, just because you deserve it. Maybe you still love those denim shorts that have been stuck in the back of your closet, but you could really use a great new bodysuit to go with them. Or maybe you just like shopping and want to get good deals on whatever speaks to you.

You can start small with some stand-out accessories, like cute summer sandals and major deals on designer handbags. Nordstrom’s sale also has a ton of great workout gear at discounted prices, which is a very good choice to make when deciding what to wear when it’s 90 degrees out. The best sports bras and best leggings are made with sweat in mind, and although that might initially be for fitness, it works just as well for existing outside in the heat. Their high-tech materials are made to be sweat-wicking and stink-proof. They’ll keep your body as cool as it can be and prevent any sweat from sticking around to smell later on.

Here, we rounded up 10 of the best women’s fashion deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale for an easy kickstart to your shopping.

Nike Indy Sports Bra

Nike’s Indy Sports Bra is a lightweight, low to medium support sports bra that is great for smaller chests, low-impact exercise and for wearing simply when it is hot outside. It’s made with sweat-wicking materials and has strategically placed mesh to keep you aired out in the right places.

Dr. Scholl’s Pisces Chill Sandal

Dr. Scholl’s Pisces Chill Sandal deserves to be in your rotation of cute summer sandals that are good for just about any activity. These slides are cute and the footbed molds to your feet, making them supportive enough to wear for longer periods of time.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans are bound to become part of your summer uniform if they haven’t already. The high waist and light wash are as timeless as jeans come. Wear them with tank tops, bathing suits and linen shirts all summer long.

Natori Aria Bra

Natori’s Aria Bra is one of the best examples of how far bra innovation has come. This bra is wireless, but not unsupportive, thanks to its snap closure and soft cups. It feels more like a solid structure and less like constriction.

Zella Studio Lite Leggings

Zella’s Studio Lite Leggings are an easy buy. They are comfortable, of course, but they are also the best option for keeping you feeling cool, rather than gross and sweaty, even as you perspire. Wear them to the gym and for long walks.

Steve Madden Taye Sandal

Steve Madden’s Taye Sandals are a lesson in how flat shoes don’t have to feel boring or otherwise not fancy. These easy slides won’t destroy your arches and the pearly beads make them feel special.

Adidas Superstar Sneaker

Adidas Superstar Sneakers are a classic and there’s nothing quite as satisfying as getting a classic item on sale. Superstars are a terrific white sneaker to wear with jeans, shorts and all of your summer dresses.

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag

Tory Burch’s Leather Bucket Bag doesn’t look huge to wear, but it can hold plenty. It’s great for days when you’re headed out and want to feel well-stocked with a water bottle, sunscreen and sunglasses — no compromises made.

Good American Always Fits Swimsuit

Good American’s Always Fits Swimsuit is a fun one-piece for long summer beach days with it’s high-cut waist, low-cut scoop neck and puckered, stretchy fabric.

Topshop Ruched Midi Shirtdress

This Topshop Ruched Midi Shirtdress is a fab option for work and the weekend, depending on how you wear it. The airy, light material will keep you cool. Button it up to the collar and wear with flats for work or leave it unbuttoned and pair it with chunky slides for the weekend.