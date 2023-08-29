Nordstrom Labor Day Sale 2023: Top Designer Deals on Levi’s, Free People, Kate Spade, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The sun is officially setting on summer 2023, but look on the bright side — Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale is back and better than ever. Nordstrom is offering tons of Labor Day clothing sales on editor-loved brands for up to 60 percent off, including stellar deals on women’s shoes and designer handbags, plus prestige beauty sales that’ll upgrade your entire self care routine for less. Our editors rounded up the best beauty price drops and fashion sales on summer styles and fall new arrivals that you won’t want to miss from Nordstrom’s Labor Day 2023 sale.

Labor Day sales are the most ideal time to prep for the transitioning season and chilly months ahead. Whether you’re upgrading your work wardrobe with a midi skirt and minimalist jewelry, gearing up for back-to-school season by shopping the best jeans for women, or snagging price-dropped luxury candles or cozy candle gift sets for fall, Nordstrom’s Labor Day Weekend sale has you covered.

You’ll find designer deals on apparel and accessories from some of the most popular women’s fashion brands, including Reformation, Spanx, Levi’s, Kate Spade, Free People, Ray-Ban, and so much more. While you have time on your hands over the long weekend, it’s also a prime opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping and snag designer gifts for women or the best beauty gifts at a discount. And, if you’re really proactive, you might as well shop for next summer too, and grab marked down cute summer sandals, summer handbags, or linen dresses that you can still enjoy during the final weeks of sunny weather.

While you eye the steals we carefully curated below, other shoppers are sifting through Nordstrom.com for the best bargains at the same time — make sure to jump on your end-of-summer shopping spree and grab these rare deals below before they sell out for the season.

Top 10 Early Nordstrom Labor Day Fashion Deals to Shop Now

Polo Ralph Lauren Unlined Plunge Bralette Price upon publish date of this article: $40.80 Courtesy of Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Unlined Plunge Bralette $68 $40.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Free People Heart Eyes Lace Half Slip Skirt Price upon publish date of this article: $48.40 Courtesy of Nordstrom Free People Heart Eyes Lace Half Slip Skirt $88 $48.40 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat Price upon publish date of this article: $43.99 Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat $79.95 $43.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Nordstrom Semiprecious Stone Molten Linear Earrings Price upon publish date of this article: $33.75 Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Semiprecious Stone Molten Linear Earrings $45 $33.75 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Staud Venice Convertible Crossbody Bag Price upon publish date of this article: $162.25 Courtesy of Nordstrom Staud Venice Convertible Crossbody Bag $295 $162.25 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Nordstrom Packable Crochet Bucket Hat Price upon publish date of this article: $44 Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Packable Crochet Bucket Hat $55 $44 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Top 10 Nordstrom Labor Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Boy Smells Purple Kush Scented Candle Price upon publish date of this article: $80 Courtesy of Nordstrom Boy Smells Purple Kush Scented Candle $80 $68.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick Trio Price upon publish date of this article: $39.60 Courtesy of Nordstrom It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick Trio $49.50 $39.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Coola SPF Mist Set Price upon publish date of this article: $29.40 Courtesy of Nordstrom Coola SPF Mist Set $42 $29.40 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo Price upon publish date of this article: $22.80 Courtesy of Nordstrom Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo $38 $22.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

What Will Be On Sale During Nordstrom’s Labor Day Weekend 2023 Sale?

For Labor Day Weekend 2023, we’re seeing end-of-summer sales across all clothing categories, including fall dresses, straight-leg jeans, workout leggings, shapewear, bodysuits, comfortable pants, t-shirt bras, pajama sets, fall jackets, and more. You can already shop astounding deals on popular women’s brands like Free People, Spanx, Nike, Reformation, Levi’s, Polo Ralph Lauren, Topshop, and Nordstrom’s own label, from price-dropped summer styles to all kinds of fall wardrobe staples.

Nordstrom is also offering a wide selection of accessories sales on top brands like Kate Spade, Ray-Ban, Steve Madden, Longchamp, Staud, Tory Burch, and Coach. There are deals on everything from everyday bags and designer tote bags to minimalist jewelry, sunglasses, wallets for women, chic belts, and sun hats — marked down from 20 to 60 percent off. You can also shop women’s shoe sales on comfortable walking sandals or designer sneakers to refresh your footwear rotation at a major discount.

Nordstrom’s Labor Day beauty sale has the best goodies in store, from top-rated makeup, skin care, fragrance, and self care essentials, at prices you won’t find anywhere else. You’ll be set all the way through your beauty sleep to your glam and your evening skin care routine, with silk pillowcases and sleep masks, fall-toned lipsticks, and makeup gift sets. You can shop discounted value skin care sets from editor-loved brands like Origins, Coola, and Omorovicza, plus Black Friday-worthy deals on full-size Boy Smells candles and Voluspa mini candle sets.

How We Selected the Best Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend Sales

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

Each year, hundreds of designer fashion and accessories items are discounted during Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale. To curate our list of the best Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend 2023 deals, our team of editors assessed celebrity style, clothing trends that are upcoming for fall, and sifted through customer reviews and Nordstrom new arrivals. We also noted availability of colorways and sizes, exclusive brands and styles, and never-before-seen deals that increase the value of the items on sale. Learn more about us here.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City, where she’s always checking Nordstrom for new releases and amazing sales, including Nordstrom’s sale during Labor Day 2023.