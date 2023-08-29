×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: August 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stewart McGraw Unveils RTW Line

Beauty

Chanel Celebrates Chance Fragrance With Lucky Chance Diner

Business

What to Watch: There’s Something About Mayfair

Nordstrom Labor Day Sale 2023: Top Designer Deals on Levi’s, Free People, Kate Spade, and More

Don't miss out on this major end-of-summer sale on fashion and beauty bestsellers.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 09: A guest (L) wears black sunglasses, a dark gray checkered print pattern buttoned cropped jacket, a matching dark gray checkered print pattern pleated / accordion short skirt, a black shiny leather shoulder bag from Fendi, gold and silver Love bracelet from Cartier, bracelets, silver rings, a guest (M) wears black sunglasses, a black and white checkered print pattern buttoned cardigan, a gray and white striped print pattern shirt, matching gray and white striped print pattern large cotton pants, a white latte matte leather handbag from Coperni, a guest (R) wears black sunglasses, a navy blue with white latte polka dots print pattern silk blazer jacket, a matching navy blue with white latte polka dots print pattern silk short skirt, a white latten matte leather Saddle shoulder bag from Dior, outside Baum und Pferdgarten, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Getty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In this article

The sun is officially setting on summer 2023, but look on the bright side — Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale is back and better than ever. Nordstrom is offering tons of Labor Day clothing sales on editor-loved brands for up to 60 percent off, including stellar deals on women’s shoes and designer handbags, plus prestige beauty sales that’ll upgrade your entire self care routine for less. Our editors rounded up the best beauty price drops and fashion sales on summer styles and fall new arrivals that you won’t want to miss from Nordstrom’s Labor Day 2023 sale.

Labor Day sales are the most ideal time to prep for the transitioning season and chilly months ahead. Whether you’re upgrading your work wardrobe with a midi skirt and minimalist jewelry, gearing up for back-to-school season by shopping the best jeans for women, or snagging price-dropped luxury candles or cozy candle gift sets for fall, Nordstrom’s Labor Day Weekend sale has you covered.

Related Articles

You’ll find designer deals on apparel and accessories from some of the most popular women’s fashion brands, including Reformation, Spanx, Levi’s, Kate Spade, Free People, Ray-Ban, and so much more. While you have time on your hands over the long weekend, it’s also a prime opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping and snag designer gifts for women or the best beauty gifts at a discount. And, if you’re really proactive, you might as well shop for next summer too, and grab marked down cute summer sandals, summer handbags, or linen dresses that you can still enjoy during the final weeks of sunny weather.

While you eye the steals we carefully curated below, other shoppers are sifting through Nordstrom.com for the best bargains at the same time — make sure to jump on your end-of-summer shopping spree and grab these rare deals below before they sell out for the season.

APPLY TO BE A NORDSTROM CARDMEMBER TODAY apply Now

Related:
Best Labor Day Fashion Deals
Best Labor Day Furniture Deals
Best Labor Day Shoe Deals from REI

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Top 10 Early Nordstrom Labor Day Fashion Deals to Shop Now

Reformation Loretta Rib Tank Minidress

Price upon publish date of this article: $68.60

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Reformation Loretta Rib Tank Minidress $98  $68.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related:
Best Shirt Dresses
Amazon T-Shirt and Tank Dresses

Wit & Wisdom Patch Pocket Wide Leg Pants

Price upon publish date of this article: $70.40

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Wit & Wisdom Patch Pocket Wide Leg Pants $88  $70.40 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related:
Comfortable Pants for Women
Best Summer Pants

Polo Ralph Lauren Unlined Plunge Bralette

Price upon publish date of this article: $40.80

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Polo Ralph Lauren Unlined Plunge Bralette $68  $40.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Free People Heart Eyes Lace Half Slip Skirt

Price upon publish date of this article: $48.40

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Free People Heart Eyes Lace Half Slip Skirt $88  $48.40 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Steve Madden Leena Cutout One-Shoulder Cotton Midi Dress

Price upon publish date of this article: $43.60

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Leena Cutout One-Shoulder Cotton Midi Dress $109  $43.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related:
Best Summer Dresses

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Price upon publish date of this article: $63.70

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings $98  $63.70 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress

Price upon publish date of this article: $47.60

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $68  $47.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Wedding Guest Dresses

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Price upon publish date of this article: $109.99

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat $200  $109.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related:
Best Fall Jackets
Cozy Gift Ideas
Best Leather Jackets

Free People Intimately FP Keep It Sleek Bodysuit

Price upon publish date of this article: $43.50

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Free People Intimately FP Keep It Sleek Bodysuit $58  $43.50 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe Pur-Suit Me Oversize Blazer

Price upon publish date of this article: $89.60

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe Pur-Suit Me Oversize Blazer $128  $89.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Barbie Pink Dresses

Top 10 Nordstrom Labor Day Accessories Deals to Shop Now

Kate Spade Medium Katy Wicker Shoulder Bag

Price upon publish date of this article: $256.80

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Kate Spade Medium Katy Wicker Shoulder Bag $428  $256.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related:
Best Straw Bags
Jane Birkin’s Enduring Style

Quay Australia All In 53mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Price upon publish date of this article: $49.99

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Quay Australia All In 53mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $85  $49.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Sunglasses

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat

Price upon publish date of this article: $43.99

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat $79.95  $43.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Nordstrom Semiprecious Stone Molten Linear Earrings

Price upon publish date of this article: $33.75

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Semiprecious Stone Molten Linear Earrings $45  $33.75 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Reboot Double Buckle Leather Belt

Price upon publish date of this article: $130

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Reboot Double Buckle Leather Belt $325  $130 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Staud Venice Convertible Crossbody Bag

Price upon publish date of this article: $162.25

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Staud Venice Convertible Crossbody Bag $295  $162.25 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh 58mm Polarized Sunglasses

Price upon publish date of this article: $164.80

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh 58mm Polarized Sunglasses $206  $164.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Nordstrom Packable Crochet Bucket Hat

Price upon publish date of this article: $44

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Packable Crochet Bucket Hat $55  $44 Buy Now At Nordstrom

AllSaints Hannah Tie Dye Tote

Price upon publish date of this article: $230.30

Courtesy of Nordstrom

AllSaints Hannah Tie Dye Tote $329  $230.30 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Designer Tote Bags

Nordstrom Demi Fine Pavé Hoop Earrings

Price upon publish date of this article: $33.75

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Demi Fine Pavé Hoop Earrings $45  $33.75 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Huggie Earrings

Top 10 Nordstrom Labor Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Boy Smells Purple Kush Scented Candle

Price upon publish date of this article: $80

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Boy Smells Purple Kush Scented Candle $80  $68.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Slip Rose Gold & Leopard Print Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Set

Price upon publish date of this article: $91.50

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Slip Rose Gold & Leopard Print Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Set $122  $91.50 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Tory Burch T-Monogram Terry Cloth Cosmetics Case

Price upon publish date of this article: $99.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Tory Burch T-Monogram Terry Cloth Cosmetics Case $148  $99.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Makeup Bags

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick Trio

Price upon publish date of this article: $39.60

Courtesy of Nordstrom

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick Trio $49.50  $39.60 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Mantl Premium Face + Scalp Starter Kit

Price upon publish date of this article: $33

Courtesy of Nordstorm

Mantl Premium Face + Scalp Starter Kit $55  $33 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Coola SPF Mist Set

Price upon publish date of this article: $29.40

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Coola SPF Mist Set $42  $29.40 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo

Price upon publish date of this article: $22.80

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo $38  $22.80 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Origins Fantastic Favorites Skin Care Essentials Set

Price upon publish date of this article: $27

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Origins Fantastic Favorites Skin Care Essentials Set $45  $27 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Skin Care Sets

Lola’s Lashes Amber Hybrid Magnetic Lash Set

Price upon publish date of this article: $37.50

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Lola’s Lashes Amber Hybrid Magnetic Lash Set $50  $37.50 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Related: Best Magnetic Lashes

What Will Be On Sale During Nordstrom’s Labor Day Weekend 2023 Sale?

For Labor Day Weekend 2023, we’re seeing end-of-summer sales across all clothing categories, including fall dresses, straight-leg jeans, workout leggings, shapewear, bodysuits, comfortable pants, t-shirt bras, pajama sets, fall jackets, and more. You can already shop astounding deals on popular women’s brands like Free People, Spanx, Nike, Reformation, Levi’s, Polo Ralph Lauren, Topshop, and Nordstrom’s own label, from price-dropped summer styles to all kinds of fall wardrobe staples.

Nordstrom is also offering a wide selection of accessories sales on top brands like Kate Spade, Ray-Ban, Steve Madden, Longchamp, Staud, Tory Burch, and Coach. There are deals on everything from everyday bags and designer tote bags to minimalist jewelry, sunglasses, wallets for women, chic belts, and sun hats — marked down from 20 to 60 percent off. You can also shop women’s shoe sales on comfortable walking sandals or designer sneakers to refresh your footwear rotation at a major discount.

Nordstrom’s Labor Day beauty sale has the best goodies in store, from top-rated makeup, skin care, fragrance, and self care essentials, at prices you won’t find anywhere else. You’ll be set all the way through your beauty sleep to your glam and your evening skin care routine, with silk pillowcases and sleep masks, fall-toned lipsticks, and makeup gift sets. You can shop discounted value skin care sets from editor-loved brands like Origins, Coola, and Omorovicza, plus Black Friday-worthy deals on full-size Boy Smells candles and Voluspa mini candle sets.

How We Selected the Best Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend Sales

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

Each year, hundreds of designer fashion and accessories items are discounted during Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale. To curate our list of the best Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend 2023 deals, our team of editors assessed celebrity style, clothing trends that are upcoming for fall, and sifted through customer reviews and Nordstrom new arrivals. We also noted availability of colorways and sizes, exclusive brands and styles, and never-before-seen deals that increase the value of the items on sale. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City, where she’s always checking Nordstrom for new releases and amazing sales, including Nordstrom’s sale during Labor Day 2023.

Moving Images with Joe Keery

Moving Images with Joe Keery

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad