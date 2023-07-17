Act Fast: There’s a Great Deal on Kate Middleton’s Longchamp Le Pilage Tote Bag During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which finally opened to the public today, is the best time of year for fashion and beauty deals. One of the most popular discounted items for 2023 is the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote Bag, a beloved designer bags beloved by celebrities like Kate Middleton. If you’ve been eyeing the chic tote bag for some time, now’s your chance to steal Middleton’s style for less.

Not only is the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote Bag perfect to use for travel as carry-on luggage, this durable tote has the versatility to be used as an everyday work bag. Since this bag is waterproof, you can feel safe carrying it as a beach bag or any summer adventure you have planned. TikTok has definitely taken note of Longchamp’s Le Pliage line with over 95 million views (and counting). It’s easy to understand, especially for young fashionistas who are looking to dive into the luxury designer handbag market with a bag that has an accessible price point.

One reviewer invested in a mini version after loving the larger tote bags in the Le Pliage collection. “I get so much use of my larger Le Pliage totes,” she wrote. “This is considered a mini bag, but for something so small it holds a lot!”

Of course, TikTok isn’t the only place where the Longchamp Le Pliage bag line has garnered popularity. This timeless bag has been toted by celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus, and Martha Hunt.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering markdowns on basic colorways like navy and black, as well as brighter hues that would be perfect for even the chicest brunch outing. If you’ve had your eye on a Longchamp bag, now is definitely the time to invest. That said, they’re selling out super quickly, so make sure to order one before they’re all gone.

Le Pliage Expandable Tote Bag

This is essentially two bags in one. It can be carried with or without the expansion, which makes it great for both everyday use and travel. It’s made of water-resistant nylon and it comes in a range of fun colors. It also folds completely flat, making it incredibly easy to store when you’re not using it.

What Reviewers Say: “Unexpanded it is about the size of the medium tote and perfect for everyday use. Expanded it is noticeably larger than the large tote, making it perfect for carrying extras when traveling, to carry my work laptop, or great to take all my essentials to the beach like I tend to do.”

Courtesy of Nordstrom

$195 $140 Buy Now at nordstrom

Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag

Meet the perfect carry-on. It’s made of nylon, which is super lightweight and will stretch to fit more items. This particular version is also larger than the original, and it has a cross-body strap so you can carry it comfortably through the airport.

What Reviewers Say: “This will hold a lot of carry-on items. The strap was the big seller for me so I can wear it crossbody when I need to.”

Courtesy of Nordstrom

$265 $190 Buy Now at nordstrom

Le Pliage Néo Toiletry Bag

Made of nylon canvas and lined with leather, this toiletry bag will help you pack with ease. It manages to hold up while traveling all while keeping all of your toiletries secure. Finally, the soft sides help it contour to the rest of packed items while also holding things in place.

What Reviewers Say: “This bag fits all of my makeup and has room to spare for skincare or my makeup brushes. It’s squishy enough to conform in my luggage to not take up extra room and the inside is lined for easy cleaning!”

Courtesy of Nordstrom

$125 $90 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Meet the Author

Brittany Loggins has reviewed and written about hundreds of products. She has also traveled extensively, which has helped her learn a thing or two about the items that make that easier. She regularly contributes to GQ, The New York Times, Architectural Digest and more.

Why Trust WWD?

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Learn more about us here.