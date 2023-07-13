Everyone is Eyeing Nordstrom’s Moonlight Pajamas for the Anniversary Sale — Here’s Our Testing Review.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For most of my life, my pajama style has consisted of boy shorts and a raggedy old T-shirt. It wasn’t until last fall, when I received Nordstrom’s Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas as a bridesmaid gift, that my pajama game changed. This pair checks off all the boxes and is 30 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, so you know I’ll be stocking up (and you should, too).

I’ve spent many a night and morning wearing the Moonlight short set and can truthfully say you won’t find anything comfier — with a $40 price tag — to sleep and lounge around in. These pajamas feature an effortless design intended to merge comfort and style. Made of an ultra-soft fabric blend of Tencel, modal, and spandex (the same as Eberjey’s pajamas), this set feels snug and airy at the same time. As a hot sleeper, I find the material very cooling and breathable. It doesn’t uncomfortably hug my body, and the elastic waistband doesn’t dig in.

I love that the set comes in an array of colors and patterns, too — everything from neutrals and jewel tones to leopard and stripes — so there’s an option to fit anyone’s style. As a bonus, you don’t have to worry about the color fading over time. Ever since owning them, I’ve washed them many times, and after each wash, they look just as vibrant as when I unwrapped them.

If sleeping in shorts isn’t your thing, the pajamas are also offered in a long version, which promises to be just as lightweight and breathable. However, regardless of which silhouette you decide, both are on sale and available in sizes XS through XL.

When you order with Nordstrom, not only do you get free shipping, but the retailer can also take care of any gifting needs. So why not think ahead and snag a pair — or three — for women on your holiday gifting list? After all, who doesn’t want to cuddle up in stylish, comfy pajamas during the holiday season?

Below, we’ve rounded up a few standout colorways available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Trust us: Once you or your loved ones slip on these soft jammies, there’s no going back to an oversized tee again.

