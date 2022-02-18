The 15 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals to Score from Nordstrom’s President’s Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

President’s Day weekend is nearly here, bringing with it some of the best deals of the year. Although it’s widely known as a sales holiday for home goods and furniture, the event also includes some amazing discounts on fashion and beauty items courtesy of top brands and retailers. And one of our favorites, aka Nordstrom, has some amazing savings in this category that you don’t want to miss out on.

Right now, the company is offering up to 60% off some great pieces for rounding out your wardrobe. You’ll find everything from cozy intimates to stellar workout gear like super soft leggings and high-tech running shoes among the selection (spoiler alert: Adidas’ coveted Ultraboost 21 sneaker made the list). And for weekend brunch dates or cocktail hours, there are some sleek tops, pants, jackets and shoes (read: chic trench coats, leather joggers and party-ready loafers) marked down as well.

Also included in the sale are top makeup, skin-care and hair-care products. Looking to bring definition to your locks? Get $49 off the T3 Whirl Trio, which is one of the best curling irons on the market and currently marked down in a set. Or, nab a full skin-care regime from internet-famous brand Mario Badescu for just under $20.

Even better news is that the deals last through Feb. 27, meaning you can take advantage of them even after President’s Day (Feb. 21) has passed. Styles and sizes are already going fast, though, so don’t hesitate to shop. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the sale worth grabbing before they’re gone.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set

This innovative styling wand from T3 helps you achieve beachy waves, defined spiral curls or full, bouncy waves with three included barrel attachments. It operates via the brand’s SinglePass technology to ensure quick, easy styling and includes a special frizz-defying ceramic finish and five heat settings that are suitable for all hair types and textures.

True & Co. True Body Lift Triangle Bra

True & Co.’s soft, wireless bra with adjustable straps should provide all the comfortable support you need from day to night.

Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes

For a shoe that’s comfortable and stylish both on and off the track, look no further than Adidas’ ultra-popular Ultraboost 21. It has a breathable Primeknit upper, springy cushioning and grippy rubber tread to keep you confident for whatever the day brings. Bonus: It’s also eco-friendly, made with recycled plastic water bottles.

Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara

Designed for 24-hour wear and mega, buildable volume, this top-rated mascara from Lancome promises to be a new favorite in your beauty arsenal. (In fact, over 3,000 Nordstrom customers gave it a four or five star rating.)

Blank NYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants

Pair these faux leather joggers with chunky sweaters as you brave the tail end of winter, then style them with breezy sandals and crop tops when warmer weather rolls around.

Birdies Starling Disco Ball Glitter Flat

Party shoes don’t have to equal sky-high stilettos. Celebrity-approved brand Birdies make the prettiest flats for any formal event on your calendar, including these impossibly sparkly loafers featuring the label’s seven layers of cushioning for unbeatable comfort.

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe

Everyone from Lucy Hale to Chrissy Teigen has sported this slip-on style, and Oprah even placed it on her Favorite Things List. The TechLoom Bliss Knit is an ultra-lightweight running shoe packed with plenty of bouncy cushioning, but perhaps its most unique features are a seamless, one-piece upper and elastic midfoot band that wraps the arch with support.

Cole Haan Signature Hooded Trench Coat

This lightweight Cole Haan trench coat makes the perfect transitional piece. Plus, it’s water-resistant, so it’ll come in handy if you happen to get caught in any unexpected spring showers.

Shiseido Vital Perfection Lifting & Firming Essentials Set

Leading Japanese beauty label Shiseido offers this four-piece skin-care set designed to visibly lift, firm and brighten skin in as little as a week. It includes a full-sized version of its Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming cream, as well as travel-sized products of its Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate, Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Express eye mask and Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate. Treat yourself to the luxe set or gift it to a friend.

Zella Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Add a fun twist to your workout wardrobe with these cool marble print leggings from in-house Nordstrom label Zella. As comfortable as they are chic, they feature moisture-wicking fabric and a wide, dig-free waistband for a distraction-free fit.

Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection

Nothing says summer like a fresh, dewy look, and this Mario Badescu set is perfect for achieving just that. It includes a gentle cleanser and brightening eye cream, plus a gel cream and hyaluronic serum for ultimate hydration. You even get a bottle of the brand’s famous facial spray that you can pop in your purse and pull out for a quick refresh mid-day.

Peter Roth Thomas Pick Your Patch Hydra-Gel Eye Patch Set

Brighten, firm and depuff the delicate under-eye area with Peter Roth Thomas’ bestselling Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, available as a set of 12 for use every day of the week, and then some.

Herbivore Botanicals Jade Roller Smoothing Skin Trio

Anyone new to jade rolling should consider testing out this set from natural beauty company Herbivore Botanicals. Not only does it feature the brand’s top-selling jade roller that works to boost circulation and reduce facial redness, but it also includes the label’s Balancing Facial Oil and Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum for evening skin tone and restoring moisture.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb In The Sky Eau de Parfum

A fresh spin on one of the best perfumes you can buy, Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb In The Sky features bright top notes of grapefruit and bergamot. Housed in a pretty holographic bottle, it’s also a scent you’ll also be eager to display on your vanity or dresser.

Coperni Mini Zip Faux Leather Tote

If you’re looking for a tote that’s roomy enough to hold your everyday essentials but not supersized, try this faux leather option from Coperni. The coolest part is that it’s designed to unzip into a flat silhouette that makes it perfect for storing or packing.

Young Frankk Bailey Hoop Earrings

You can’t go wrong with a timeless pair of gold hoops, like this pair from emerging designer Christine Young. Grab them in silver or gold, whichever is your preference.