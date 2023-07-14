Olivia Wilde’s Go-To Alo Yoga Airlift Leggings Are Under $90 During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When Olivia Wilde isn’t gracing red carpets, she’s often hitting the gym. Her workout uniform usually involves the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Sneakers, Free People’s Quilted Dolman Jacket, and Alo Yoga’s Airlift Leggings. Lucky for you, her go-to Alo Yoga Leggings are discounted nearly 35 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Many of Wilde’s workout outfits have included the leggings in different hues, but no matter how she styles them, they always look absolutely amazing. As for Alo Yoga, the brand rarely offers significant discounts, but for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale these iconic leggings are being marked down to $85 from their typical $128 price tag.

Olivia Wilde isn’t the only one who loves Alo Yoga’s leggings. The Airlift leggings in particular have garnered a total of 560 million views on TikTok, where lots of creators are constantly sharing sharing why they are definitely worth the hype. One reviewer even said that she has now purchased four pairs for workouts and, “the elastic has not stretched out.”

The leggings are made of moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric that is super supportive and maintains its shape after tons of wears and trips through the washing machine. They offer a snug fit that helps hold everything in place during even the most strenuous workouts, all while providing a flattering contour to your shape. They also have flatlock seams, which work to prevent chafing by laying flush against the skin.

Since these leggings are so flattering and versatile, they hardly ever go on sale and they’re sure to sell out quickly. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s fashion and beauty deals will open on July 17 and run through August 6, but the best items never last very long, so make sure to add them to your cart early.

