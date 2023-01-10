Amazon’s Best-Selling Orolay Winter Coats Are on Sale for Over 40% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying it, temperatures are dropping, which is why securing the best winter coats — that don’t sacrifice style for warmth — is at the top of many’s to-do lists. While there are numerous great options on the market, many can cost a pretty penny, especially during the prime winter shopping season. However, lucky for you, today Amazon is having a sale on the best-selling Orolay winter coats with 40% off deals you don’t want to miss.

Since 2012, Orolay has become a popular fashion brand for trendy and affordable down jackets that consumers can’t resist. The brand designs everything from heavy-duty parkas to lightweight raincoats and the viral Thickened Down Jacket. The Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is one you may have seen on your Instagram feed or TikTok ‘For You Page’ — and it’s for a good reason. This coat, now referred to as “the Amazon Coat,” check all the boxes one looks for in a cold-weather coat: waterproof, slightly oversized, lined, large pockets, and available in multiple colors. With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, fast and free shipping, and an easy return policy to accompany it’s wallet-friendly price tag, there are plenty of reasons to add this popular item to your cart.

So, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on the internet-obsessed topper, now is your chance. For a limited time, the coat is $89.99 — one of the lowest prices since 2016, according to camelcamelcamel.com. Whether you opt for the Thickened Down Jacket or try out one of the brands several styles on sale today, each versatile option will pair perfectly with leather pants, baggy jeans, joggers, and workout leggings for any and all occasions.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this Orolay winter coat sale on Amazon.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Size range: XXS-5XL

XXS-5XL Colorways: Available in 13 different hues

Available in 13 different hues Fabric: 100% Polyester and faux fur

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket $149.99 $89.24 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

Size range: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Apple Cinnamon, Caviar, Beech

Apple Cinnamon, Caviar, Beech Fabric: 100% Polyester and faux fur

Orolay Women’s Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $159.99 $111.59 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Hooded Down Jacket Long Winter Coat

Size range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Jet Black, Amaranth, Blue, Khaki

Jet Black, Amaranth, Blue, Khaki Fabric: 100% Polyester

Orolay Women’s Hooded Down Jacket Long Winter Coat $144.99 $101.49 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Down Jacket Coat Mid-Length

Size range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Dark Grey, Blue, Cannoli Cream, Capers, Wine Red

Dark Grey, Blue, Cannoli Cream, Capers, Wine Red Fabric: 100% Polyester

Orolay Women’s Down Jacket Coat Mid-Length $149.99 $97.99 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Winter Warm Down Coat

Size range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Black, Army Green, Beige, Khaki, Navy

Black, Army Green, Beige, Khaki, Navy Fabric: 100% Polyester