The TikTok-Viral Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is Down to $75 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know about you, but when it gets super hot and sticky in the city, I don’t want to put anything else on besides a versatile dress that won’t cling to my body. So, naturally, thanks to TikTok, I’ve turned to the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, which is on sale for 25% off during the Nordstrom Anniversary savings event.

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is the ultimate summer dress that I, the rest of New York City, and TikTok (check out the 15 million views) can’t get enough of. At first glance, it’s an adjustable, stretchy dress that’s easy to throw on when the temperature skyrockets. But underneath, it’s like wearing a unitard with built-in shorts that hide under a flouncy skirt. Plus, it consists of a moisture-wicking fabric that is perfect for those who worry about sweat stains. The result is ultimate coverage and protection while still looking chic no matter what’s on the agenda.

As the name suggests, Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress allows you to wear it for low-impact and high-intensity workouts. However, after testing it and taking it everywhere with me, I realized that it’s more than just for “exercise.” This dress is a peerless piece for running errands, weekend brunch, or a night out with a blazer or leather jacket.

Inspired to shop? For a limited time, you can get your hands on two timeless colorways: chocolate brown and light brown floral, both of which are friendly alternatives to black and make the transition into fall dressing seamless.

Since TikTok has a way of making items sell out, make sure you grab this dress while sizes are in stock during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. And if you’re feeling like an Outdoor Voices shopping spree is in order, find a few more discounted Outdoor Voices dresses that should also make it into your cart.

Related: Best Nordstrom Anniversary 2023 Shoe Deals

Become a Nordstrom Cardmember Today Become a Nordstrom Cardmember Today

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress $100 $74.99 Buy Now at nordstrom

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress $100 $74.99 Buy Now at nordstrom

More Outdoor Voices Sale Dresses to Shop Now

Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress $100 $74.99 Buy Now at nordstrom

Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress $100 $74.99 Buy Now at nordstrom

Top Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now

Levi’s Wedgie Icon High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie Icon High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 $66 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Solawave 4-in-1 Skin Care Wand Solawave 4-in-1 Skin Care Wand $169 $135.20 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Free People Meg Body-Con Dress

Free People Meg Body-Con Dress $50 $40 Buy Now at nordstrom

Kylie Skin Lip Oil Kylie Skin Lip Oil $23 $17.25 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Vince Textured Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket

Good American Good High-Low Cotton Blend Shirt

Good American Good High-Low Cotton Blend Shirt $99 $79.20 Buy Now at nordstrom

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men. Chwatt’s writing has appeared in publications, such as Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City and keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to fashion, especially when it comes to shopping on Nordstrom.com. Plus, Chwatt has tested the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, so she’s well suited on how it fits and who it’s best for. Learn more about us here.