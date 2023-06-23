Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Review: An Editor Explains Why the Workout Garment Is the Ultimate Summer Wardrobe Essential

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Blame the athleisure boom or the annual glut of women looking to get their bodies in shape for the summer, but if you keep your eyes peeled, you can expect to see even more women than usual wearing workout dresses.

With the cross-over between fashion and athletic activites becoming increasingly popular and aesthetic trends such as Gorpcore, Normcore, and Tenniscore influencing trends, workout dresses with their sleek, minimal, and utilitarian appeal are experiencing quite the renaissance. They’re becoming de rigueur for women of all ages and rejuvenated as highly coveted closet staples.

Enter: Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress. First released in 2018 and currently sold at $100, this dress is still (and possibly even more) popular than it was when it was first launched. But don’t just take our word for it. Five years later and searches for “outdoor voices exercise dress” have amassed more than 13 million views on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of people uploading similar videos of themselves “trying out the exercise dress so you don’t have to.”

While I had been aware that this dress existed for some time, my true discovery of the dress occurred on a recent summer Sunday afternoon while driving crosstown in New York City. Each turn I made looked as familiar as the next. Not because I have trouble navigating my way through the city but because almost every woman had on the same activewear dress for their post-pilates brunch plans. When I finally got home, I logged onto my computer, explored the most popular workout dresses for summer, and concluded that the ubiquitous frock had to be the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. So as a fashion shopping editor, I had no choice. I did what had to be done. I tested the dress for myself.

Related:

Best Workout Outfits

Best Slip Dresses

Best Running Shorts

About Outdoor Voices

Brand launch date: 2013

2013 Celebrity fans of the brand: Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lucy Hale, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lucy Hale, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, and more. Noteworthy styles: Exercise Dress, Volley Dress, Warmup Skirt, LightSpeed Shorts, Court Dress, and more

Founded in 2013 by Tyler Haney, Outdoor Voices offers activewear for people who like to move and have fun doing it. As specified on its mission statement page, the brand’s motto is to “get the world moving” because Outdoor Voices believes in “Doing Things.”

Sustainability is a core part of Outdoor Voices’ DNA. The Austin-based athleisure label uses earth-friendly fabrics like RecPoly, merino, cotton terry, and MegaFleece across its activewear assortment. Plus, the brand only uses packaging that can be easily recycled. The result: guilt-free clothing that doesn’t sacrifice style.

Outdoor Voices stays outside the cyclical nature of fashion trends. It remains known for its quality above all else, playing the long game in becoming the Resource for Recreation. While its price tag notably separates it from other high-end athleisure brands, so does the fact that its garments are logoless and are not looked at as status symbols. This is precisely why consumers — new customers and longtime Outdoor Voices devotees — gravitate toward the label.

How to Style the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress for Summer 2023

Whether you’re heading to school drop-off, a business lunch, or grabbing an Aperol Spritz with a friend, Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress suits all occasions and ensures you make a fashionable entrance. To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up the best ways to style the Exercise Dress.

How to Care for the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is a quality dress created to survive wear and tear. However, if you want to extend the product’s life, always machine wash the dress in cold water with similar color families and fabrics. To dry it, lay it flat or place it on a hanger to air dry. While this requires a little more patience, it goes a long way in ensuring you have your Exercise Dress for years to come. Make sure to avoid bleach, fabric softeners, and dryer sheets, as the residue can impair the sweat-wicking, quick-dry technical feature. If you notice your dress getting more wrinkled over time, Outdoor Voices recommends you hang dry it in the bathroom while you shower and allow the steam to naturally smooth your garment rather than reaching for a steamer or iron.

Is Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress Worth It?

Short answer: yes.

I’m usually one to stick with my black workout leggings when exercising, but this dress has been a total game-changer. Besides the price, which is certainly a welcome change from most ‘It’ dresses, the Exercise Dress is lightweight, airy, and suitable for travel because it isn’t prone to wrinkles. It’s also sweat-wicking — I didn’t feel excessively hot after an intense workout.

I love playing tennis and doing pilates, so my favorite part of the dress is the built-in shorts. They make my waist feel supported because of the mid-rise fit that’s tight but not restrictive. The only caveat is that the sticky grippers didn’t work to the best of their ability. After some intense movements, I noticed myself readjusting the shorts.

As far as sizing goes, I took a small because I thought it would be best for my petite frame and large chest, but I could’ve gotten away with sizing down to an extra small. The small was roomy and comfortable, but it didn’t have enough support in the chest area, so I had to slip a sports bra underneath. Although I tested out the black iteration, each colorway is versatile enough to be styled with minimalist and maximalist outfits and suitable for 365 days a year. Needless to say, I understand what all the hype is about now.

Inspired to shop? There’s no better time to get your hands on the dress. In honor of the Exercise Dress’ 5th birthday, you can take 20 percent off from June 21 to August 31. Happy shopping!

How We Tested the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

To test Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress, WWD editor Nikki Chwatt wore the dress for various outings over the course of two weeks. She wore it to a dance class, hot yoga, indoor tennis, and the supermarket. Chwatt assessed the feel of the dress, both with and without a sports bra, noting any rubbing or discomfort (none to report). She also tested the dress in various weather conditions, including chilly days and warm, sunny days. During the course of testing, she brought the dress with her on a weekend getaway to see how it maintained its shape and durability after being crammed in an overnight bag. Lastly, she tested the dress’s versatility by styling it with several outfit options in different colorways for everything from work days in the office to weekend brunch with friends. All around, the Exercise Dress performed well, allowing her to understand why the brand markets it as a dress that’s ‘designed to do anything.’

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress $100 $80 Buy Now at Outdoor Voices

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men. Chwatt’s writing has appeared in publications, such as Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City. Chwatt tested the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress over a two-week period, giving her 100+ pairs of workout leggings and bike shorts in her closet a break. Learn more about us here.