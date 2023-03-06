Paris Fashion Week Street Style Proves There’s a Trench Coat for Every Woman and Occasion — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost the end of fashion month, and with Milan, London, New York, and Copenhagen fashion weeks in our rearview mirror, it’s time to say a stylish au revoir to Paris — and all the inspirational street style outfits the French capital had to offer.

At Paris Fashion Week, show-goers offered a moment of sartorial practicality: In exchange for shearlings, faux furs, and puffer jackets, A-list attendees pulled out their best trench coats, proving this perennial piece maintains firm footing in the style set’s rotation.

Lightweight camel coats aside, we saw trench coats in denim, vinyl, satin, leather, two-tone, and charming colorful iterations. We also saw cape-like options and oversized trench coats worn by the likes of German influencer Leonie Hanne to model Ashley Graham. Despite the coat’s classic silhouette, these fashion tastemakers showed how versatile the style can be, wearing it many different ways from morning, noon, and night.

Left to right: Leonie Hanne wears a white tank-top from Loewe, a white oversized short shirt dress, a beige asymmetric cropped cloak jacket, a flashy shiny leather Puzzle handbag from Loewe, outside Loewe, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images); Ashley Graham seen wearing a beige brown long trenchcoat, beige wide pants and black sunglasses outside Off-White show, during Pariser Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

For example, for Loewe’s fall 2023 show, Hanne took a unique approach to the classic trench, donning a cropped, cloak-like trench with an oversized white shirt dress and the brand’s bright yellow Puzzle bag. On the other hand, Graham took a more classic approach, sticking to neutrals by pairing her Off-White brown long trench coat with matching trousers and black sunglasses. Other guests, like Australian model Tiernan Cowling and content creator Julia Haghjoo, opted for statement trench coats for visual impact. At the same time, those like former editor-in-chief of Grazia Italia, Tamu McPherson, showed how the trench coat could anchor a smart-casual look — especially when seasons are changing.

The trench coat has solidified itself with outfit-staple status, making it easy to replicate street style ensembles for all occasions with our personal wardrobes. For dressy evenings out, a trench coat can suit your needs: Whether over a blazer with relaxed pants, jeans, or a cocktail dress, look for a coat that’s medium length and not too fitted, such as a leather trench. As always, a pair of heels helps transition the look into the nighttime territory. For business-casual moments, you can substitute a trench coat for any other overcoat you would wear. For more low-key moments like brunch with friends, opt for a khaki-colored trench atop easy staples like a white button-up shirt, a sleek belt, and straight-leg jeans. Then, wrap a knit sweater around your shoulders for added dimension and practical layering.

Left to right: Tiernan Cowling is seen wearing a gray coat and black shoes coat, black sweater and light blue and red beaded jeans outside the Akris show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images); Julia Haghjoo wears a turquoise trench coat with tan details and pink heels, outside Hermes, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images); A guest is seen wearing a maroon trench coat and red gloves outside the Hermes show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images); Tamu McPherson is seen wearing a brown Hermes coat, brown jacket and pants, pink bag outside the Hermes show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images); A model is seen wearing a tan brown belted trench coat, black sweater, black pants and black shoes with black sunglasses outside the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

The variety of today’s trench coats makes the topper more versatile than ever before. Read on to shop the best trench coats and effortlessly replicate the chic street style moments from Paris Fashion Week.

Adidas Adicolor Trefoil Faux Leather Trench Coat

adidas Adicolor Trefoil Faux Leather Trench Coat Buy Now at adidas

Coach Relaxed Double Breasted Trench

Coach Relaxed Double Breasted Trench $698 $279.20 Buy Now at coach outlet

Weekend Max Mara Reversible, Water-Resistant Cotton Trench Coat

Weekend Max Mara Reversible, Water-Resistant Cotton Trench Coat $875 Buy Now AT MAX MARA

Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat

Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat $300 Buy Now at banana republic

Nili Lotan Tanner Trench Coat

Nili Lotan Tanner Trench Coat $995 Buy Now at nili lotan

G-Star High Trench Coat

G-Star High Trench Coat $280 $140 Buy Now at g-star

Vince Belted Leather Trench Coat

Vince Belted Leather Trench Coat $2,195 Buy Now at nordstrom

Totême Layered Belted Trench Coat

Totême Layered Belted Trench Coat Buy Now at Totême

Loewe Cape-Effect Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Loewe Cape-Effect Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $3,800 Buy Now at net-a-porter