Paris Fashion Week Street Style Proves There’s a Trench Coat for Every Woman and Occasion — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Now.

It’s almost the end of fashion month, and with Milan, London, New York, and Copenhagen fashion weeks in our rearview mirror, it’s time to say a stylish au revoir to Paris — and all the inspirational street style outfits the French capital had to offer.
At Paris Fashion Week, show-goers offered a moment of sartorial practicality: In exchange for shearlings, faux furs, and puffer jackets, A-list attendees pulled out their best trench coats, proving this perennial piece maintains firm footing in the style set’s rotation.
Lightweight camel coats aside, we saw trench coats in denim, vinyl, satin, leather, two-tone, and charming colorful iterations. We also saw cape-like options and oversized trench coats worn by the likes of German influencer Leonie Hanne to model Ashley Graham. Despite the coat’s classic silhouette, these fashion tastemakers showed how versatile the style can be, wearing it many different ways from morning, noon, and night.
For example, for Loewe’s fall 2023 show, Hanne took a unique approach to the classic trench, donning a cropped, cloak-like trench with an oversized white shirt dress and the brand’s bright yellow Puzzle bag. On the other hand, Graham took a more classic approach, sticking to neutrals by pairing her Off-White brown long trench coat with matching trousers and black sunglasses. Other guests, like Australian model Tiernan Cowling and content creator Julia Haghjoo, opted for statement trench coats for visual impact. At the same time, those like former editor-in-chief of Grazia Italia, Tamu McPherson, showed how the trench coat could anchor a smart-casual look — especially when seasons are changing.
The trench coat has solidified itself with outfit-staple status, making it easy to replicate street style ensembles for all occasions with our personal wardrobes. For dressy evenings out, a trench coat can suit your needs: Whether over a blazer with relaxed pants, jeans, or a cocktail dress, look for a coat that’s medium length and not too fitted, such as a leather trench. As always, a pair of heels helps transition the look into the nighttime territory. For business-casual moments, you can substitute a trench coat for any other overcoat you would wear. For more low-key moments like brunch with friends, opt for a khaki-colored trench atop easy staples like a white button-up shirt, a sleek belt, and straight-leg jeans. Then, wrap a knit sweater around your shoulders for added dimension and practical layering.
The variety of today’s trench coats makes the topper more versatile than ever before. Read on to shop the best trench coats and effortlessly replicate the chic street style moments from Paris Fashion Week.
