P.E Nation Has Teamed Up With Kayla Itsines for an Activewear Collection That Will Elevate Your Workout Fits

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect workout clothes to wear both in and out of the gym, you’ve come to the right place. Fashion-led activewear and streetwear brand P.E Nation has teamed up with fellow Aussie fitness guru Kayla Itsines for a studio-to-street collection — and it’s just as chic as you’d expect it to be.

The collection, which will take place in a two-part drop (drop two launching on December 1), fuses P.E Nation’s signature aesthetic and Itsines’ passion for performance, making it a collection of fashion-meets-function must-haves.

Mixing inspiration from streetwear, vintage sportswear, and high-performance apparel, the size-inclusive line — XXS to XXXL — captures the essence of the ever-growing athleisure trend. You can expect everything from body-sculpting leggings and high-impact sports bras to ’90s-inspired training gear like a track jacket. Obviously, you can break a solid sweat in most of the styles in the collection, but you don’t have to be at your favorite boutique workout studio to rock them — they’re also cute enough to wear on your next brunch date or to the airport for your next getaway.

So whether you want a cute biker short set or a bright workout look, keep scrolling because there’s sure to be something for everyone. Plus, with the holiday season around the corner, now is the perfect time to get ahead and shop for the women on your gifting list, like the mom who’s looking to head into the new year with new gear.

With prices ranging from $95 to $269, shop the collection now over at P.E-nation.com.

