×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

P.E Nation Has Teamed Up With Kayla Itsines for an Activewear Collection That Will Elevate Your Workout Fits

The studio-to-street collection has something for every fitness fanatic to flex some cool style.

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines lead art
Courtesy of P.E Nation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect workout clothes to wear both in and out of the gym, you’ve come to the right place. Fashion-led activewear and streetwear brand P.E Nation has teamed up with fellow Aussie fitness guru Kayla Itsines for a studio-to-street collection — and it’s just as chic as you’d expect it to be.

The collection, which will take place in a two-part drop (drop two launching on December 1), fuses P.E Nation’s signature aesthetic and Itsines’ passion for performance, making it a collection of fashion-meets-function must-haves.

Mixing inspiration from streetwear, vintage sportswear, and high-performance apparel, the size-inclusive line — XXS to XXXL — captures the essence of the ever-growing athleisure trend. You can expect everything from body-sculpting leggings and high-impact sports bras to ’90s-inspired training gear like a track jacket. Obviously, you can break a solid sweat in most of the styles in the collection, but you don’t have to be at your favorite boutique workout studio to rock them — they’re also cute enough to wear on your next brunch date or to the airport for your next getaway.

Related Galleries

So whether you want a cute biker short set or a bright workout look, keep scrolling because there’s sure to be something for everyone. Plus, with the holiday season around the corner, now is the perfect time to get ahead and shop for the women on your gifting list, like the mom who’s looking to head into the new year with new gear.

With prices ranging from $95 to $269, shop the collection now over at P.E-nation.com.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Maximise Legging

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Maximise Legging $119 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Motion Bike Short

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Motion Bike Short $109 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Maximise Sports Bra

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Maximise Sports Bra $99 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Mercer Tee

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Mercer Tee $95 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Motion Jacket

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Motion Jacket $269 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Courtside Short

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Courtside Short $119 Buy Now

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Mercer Sweat

P.E Nation x Kayla Itsines Mercer Sweat $119 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

P.E Nation Teams up With Kayla Itsines for a New Workout Clothing Collaboration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad