×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Confirms Alessandro Michele Exit

Accessories

The ‘It’ Factors Driving Today’s Jewelry Business

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

The Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag Is Our New Cocktail of Choice

Peter Dundas shares the inspiration behind the showstopping, Swarovski-adorned evening bag and how to style it this holiday season.

Peter Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag lead art
Courtesy of Dundas World

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that the holiday season is a time for celebration. So, whether you’re pulling out your festive wardrobe — opulent suiting, modern cocktail dresses, and lots of sequined accessories — or not, remember “it’s about having fun, seeing your friends, being in dreamy and glamorous environments, and feeling great,” fashion designer Peter Dundas tells WWD.

Sparkle and high-glamour embellishments have always made their way onto Dundas’ designs, but now he’s taking things to a whole new level, joining forces with Grey Goose and Swarvoski’s handbag designer Marina Raphael to create a martini-inspired designer bag made entirely out of crystal. 

Related Galleries

When Grey Goose contacted Dundas for this opportunity, he knew it would be a fun, iconic, and organic collaboration. “The partnership felt truly natural because I am a martini drinker, I use iconic references in everything I do, and Grey Goose is an iconic brand, and martinis certainly are as well,” Dundas says. “The collaboration also allowed me to work with a category slightly different from what I normally do and use new techniques and materials.”

In true Dundas fashion, the new accessory features clean lines, a robust silhouette, and well-crafted details such as stitching, dazzling crystal panels, and a radiant ombré colorway. Minimalist in shape and maximalist in detail, the Grey Goose Martini handbag reflects an appreciation for elevated design, gemstones, and innovation. “When creating the bag, I went straight to the source — Grey Goose — since I wanted the bag to take direct inspiration from the packaging,” Dundas says. “I looked at the frosted glass, blue pops of color, crystal wrapping, and of course, the Grey Goose geese. Maybe it helped that I was on martini number two when I started it, but I had a handmade geese sculpture made into a charm since I love charms and wanted to embellish the removable metal Grey Goose chain further,” Dundas explains. “I let my subconscious judge my designs, so that’s what I used to create this bag.”

While Grey Goose’s legendary vodka was the inspiration behind the bag, it was also created with the Dundas woman in mind. “I think the Dundas girl is not afraid to be seen. She loves color, shine, and glamour, and I think that’s what the bag is all about,” Dundas says. “She also loves good quality and the feeling of being chic — which both the bag and martinis are.” 

So, if you’re ready to get your hands on the Grey Goose Martini bag — that can be worn as a clutch or crossbody bag — and prove your sartorial taste, there’s no better time than now. It’s the perfect gift for a girlfriend, gift for a mom, or gift for any woman on your list “who, regardless of her age, is young at heart, likes to have fun, and needs an evening bag that acts as a piece of jewelry,” Dundas adds. 

While Dundas loves seeing women get creative with styling his pieces, he recommends pairing the bag with a simple white or black dress, heels or chunky boot, and a great attitude. And, of course, complete the look with a Peter Dundas-inspired martini — very dirty, with three olives — in hand.

Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag

Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag $650 Buy Now

How to Style The Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Handbag

Dundas Julie Black Maxi Dress

Peter Dundas Julie Black Maxi Dress $990 Buy Now

Dundas Nirvana Dress

Peter Dundas Nirvana Dress $990 Buy Now

Dundas Orion Dress

Peter Dundas Orion Dress $950 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Hot Summer Bags

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Peter Dundas Shares the Inspiration behind His Grey Goose Martini Bag

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad