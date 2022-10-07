×
From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Ralph Lauren Launched a Pink Pony Oxford Shirt in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

100% of the proceeds go to the Pink Pony Fund.

Ralph Lauren lead art
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren is continuing its fight against cancer in style. Its Pink Pony campaign — the global initiative dedicated to cancer care and prevention, supports programs for research, screenings, early diagnosis, treatment, education, and patient navigation — has taken flight with multilayered marketing activations and consumer experiences. However, this year is special because Ralph Lauren launched a Pink Pony Oxford Shirt to advance its ongoing efforts.

This white button-down is fitted to standard men’s sizing; however, it’s also for women who are looking to achieve a laid-back, borrowed-from-the-boys look. It’s great to wear for your return to the office, but it also goes beyond office-appropriate attire. Think: a tailored button-up paired with baggy jeans and designer sneakers, or experimenting with an oversized version as a dress, accessorized with your favorite knee-high boots.

Other products from the activation include the Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie and Pink Pony Cashmere Pony from previous collections, and the complete line ranges from $5 to $298. The company will donate 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie, as well as select Polo classics in a pink colorway, to the Pink Pony Fund or a network of international cancer charities. 

Since 2000, Ralph Lauren has been committed to aiding cancer research and providing quality, consistent treatment for all. And this year, its commitment is more significant than ever. Ralph Lauren has promised $25 million in new grant funding to expand or establish five Ralph Lauren-named cancer centers, including establishing the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Washington, D.C., and the existing Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Ralph Lauren Center. Items are now available in select Ralph Lauren retail stores, on RalphLauren.com, at Macy’s, and in select global wholesale stores. To learn more about the campaign and Ralph Lauren’s initiative, you can visit RalphLauren.com/PinkPony.

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Oxford Shirt

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Oxford Shirt $128 Buy Now

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie $148 Buy Now

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie $598 Buy Now

Shop The Ralph Lauren Pink Pony 2022 Collection Today

