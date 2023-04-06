The New Ralph Lauren Polo Mirum Sneaker Elevates the Gorpcore Trend to Stylish New Heights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Ralph Lauren is known for its quality craftsmanship and timeless appeal, which makes any of the brand’s offerings a worthy investment. But when the iconic American fashion label explores innovative sustainable materials with a product that taps into one of the biggest fashion trends of the moment, you can bet this new shoe is bound to sell out faster than you can read this article. Enter, The Polo Mirum Sneaker.

The Polo Mirum Sneaker is the brand’s first luxury sneaker to use Mirum by Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), a 100% plastic-free material made from plants and minerals. Constructed without relying on petrochemical or synthetic inputs, the special material for this sneaker uses a mixture of natural rubber, cotton, cork, plant oil, and plant wax.

These lace-up shoes mix the comfort and agility of a sneaker with the stability and protection of a boot — and the look is Gorpcore at its finest. The shoes run from US men sizes 7 to 15, including half sizes, and feature an EVA midsole with a treaded rubber outsole and twill-lined molded foam insole. It also features a In addition a mesh underlay at the upper and the tongue for breathability and comfort, while the webbed pull tabs at the tongue and the heel make them easy to put on and head out on your daily adventures.

This fashionable-yet-functional shoe checks all the boxes to appeal to anyone in need of a fresh addition to their footwear rotation. Like many utilitarian-inspired footwear, such as Salomon sneakers and Hoka One One Boots, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Polo Mirum Sneakers hits the right style notes with great versatility for a variety of outfit equations, making it a show to buy now and wear for seasons to come. Whether you’re pounding the pavement of city streets or hitting the trail for a scenic walk, the Polo Mirum sneaker has you covered.

So keep scrolling to shop for these sneakers, now available on Ralphlauren.com and at select Ralph Lauren stores.

