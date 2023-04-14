You Can Now Shop Reebok x Milk Makeup’s Sneaker and Apparel Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially time to shop the highly-anticipated, beauty-meets-sportswear Reebok and Milk Makeup footwear and apparel collaboration at Reebok and Amazon!

The collection, called Equipment Essentials, marries Reebok’s footwear prowess with Milk Makeup’s minimalistic approach to beauty. The wardrobe pieces celebrate the playful-meets-functional spirit of both brands. Milk Makeup is known for their high-performing beauty products — including a celebrity-approved cream blush and a TikTok-favorite makeup setting spray. And as you know, Reebok is an iconic athletic brand that offers some of the most comfortable women’s sneakers, stylish workout clothes for women, and some of the best weightlifting and cross-training shoes on the market; Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, and Dakota Johnson are just three celebs recently spotted in their iconic sneakers.

True to Milk Makeup’s vegan offerings, the sneaker collection was created with 100 percent vegan materials and zero animal byproducts. The five sneaker options include Reebok’s time-honored icons, like the Club C 85 sneaker, plus newer releases like the BB 4000 II sneakers. Each of these sneakers are design in a creamy colorway with a red cross-stitch, an element that hints at the intersection of work and play embodied by both brands. The sneakers also include bold accents and geometric patterns.

As for the apparel, the Equipment Essentials line includes two pieces: the Milk Lux Hoodie and the Milk Bodysuit. The cute hoodie for women and men is apropos for wearing with your favorite workout leggings or straight-leg jeans. The bodysuit delivers big on effortless, cool-girl style. Just slip on a pair of designer sneakers and women’s sunglasses, and you’re ready to run errands without breaking a sweat.

Reebok is offering free FedEx ground shipping on the must-have pieces, and Amazon Prime members can get free two day-shipping. Shop the Reebok x Milk Makeup Equipment Essentials collaboration before these limited-edition collection sells out.

