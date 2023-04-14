×
 
Friday's Digital Dailyl: April 14, 2023

You Can Now Shop Reebok x Milk Makeup’s Sneaker and Apparel Collaboration

Act fast before this limited-edition collection sells out!

It’s officially time to shop the highly-anticipated, beauty-meets-sportswear Reebok and Milk Makeup footwear and apparel collaboration at Reebok and Amazon!

The collection, called Equipment Essentials, marries Reebok’s footwear prowess with Milk Makeup’s minimalistic approach to beauty. The wardrobe pieces celebrate the playful-meets-functional spirit of both brands. Milk Makeup is known for their high-performing beauty products — including a celebrity-approved cream blush and a TikTok-favorite makeup setting spray. And as you know, Reebok is an iconic athletic brand that offers some of the most comfortable women’s sneakers, stylish workout clothes for women, and some of the best weightlifting and cross-training shoes on the market; Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, and Dakota Johnson are just three celebs recently spotted in their iconic sneakers.

True to Milk Makeup’s vegan offerings, the sneaker collection was created with 100 percent vegan materials and zero animal byproducts. The five sneaker options include Reebok’s time-honored icons, like the Club C 85 sneaker, plus newer releases like the BB 4000 II sneakers. Each of these sneakers are design in a creamy colorway with a red cross-stitch, an element that hints at the intersection of work and play embodied by both brands. The sneakers also include bold accents and geometric patterns.

As for the apparel, the Equipment Essentials line includes two pieces: the Milk Lux Hoodie and the Milk Bodysuit. The cute hoodie for women and men is apropos for wearing with your favorite workout leggings or straight-leg jeans. The bodysuit delivers big on effortless, cool-girl style. Just slip on a pair of designer sneakers and women’s sunglasses, and you’re ready to run errands without breaking a sweat.

Reebok is offering free FedEx ground shipping on the must-have pieces, and Amazon Prime members can get free two day-shipping. Shop the Reebok x Milk Makeup Equipment Essentials collaboration before these limited-edition collection sells out.

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Vegan Shoes

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Vegan Shoes $100 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Vegan Shoes $100 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup BB 4000 II Vegan Shoes

Reebok x Milk Makeup BB 4000 II Vegan Shoes $100 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup BB 4000 II Vegan Shoes $100 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup Classic Vegan Rise Shoes

Reebok x Milk Makeup Classic Vegan Rise Shoes $150 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Classic Vegan Rise Shoes $150 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Geo Mid Vegan Women’s Shoes

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Geo Mid Vegan Women’s Shoes $140 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Club C 85 Geo Mid Vegan Women’s Shoes $140 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup Vegan MIY Shoes

Reebok x Milk Makeup Vegan MIY Shoes $100 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Vegan MIY Shoes $100 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup Lux Hoodie

Reebok x Milk Makeup Lux Hoodie $80 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Lux Hoodie $80 Buy Now at Amazon

Reebok x Milk Makeup Bodysuit

Reebok x Milk Makeup Bodysuit $75 Buy Now at Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup Bodysuit $75 Buy Now at Amazon

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty and lifestyle industries for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, and always keeps Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer on standby.

