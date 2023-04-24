Reformation’s First-Ever Handbag Collection Is Finally Here — Shop the Top Bag Styles Today.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

No look is complete without the right handbag. Whether you’re fully embracing the quiet luxury trend or just prefer a minimalist bag that has the versatility for maximum wear, Reformation just dropped its first-ever handbag collection that has something for everyone.

Reformation’s 19-piece handbag collection combines ease, subtlety, and quality craftsmanship, all reasonably priced so you can still save up for chic summer outfits for your upcoming travels. The range of offerings includes the Chiara, a two-for-one bag that can convert from a regular shoulder bag to a cute wristlet for a night out, to the Vittoria, a slouchy tote bag with decorative tie detail on the strap.

The purses, which fit snugly under your arm, are priced between $248 and $698, available in neutral colorways as well as distinct hues, like metallic silver, chartreuse, and dusty lavender. Additionally, each bag is made with traceable leather, sourced exclusively from European farms, tanneries, and leather-working artisans, and is eligible for the brand’s recycling program, which also accepts garments and Reformation shoes in exchange for store credit.

Anyone who’s kept a close eye on under-the-radar fashion brands has probably come across Reformation in one way or another. The Los Angeles label, which prides itself on its sustainability efforts, also creates timeless designs, like its new shoe line, that defy season-to-season trends. Its handbag assortment is no exception. The bags are designed for the long haul, not only in the sense of their understated and classic style but also due to the material’s quality, versatility, and longevity.

Furthermore, these sleek bags have the power and potential to elevate any outfit — you can throw one over your shoulder with a classic white T-shirt and baggy jeans or atop a festive cocktail dress and expect success every time.

For the collection’s debut, Reformation tapped actor Camila Morrone (who most recently starred in “Daisy Jones & The Six”) to appear in a campaign styled by Danielle Goldberg and shot by Zoey Grossman.

Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling to get your hands on some of our favorite Reformation handbags that whisper quiet luxury. Plus, keep checking back because Reformation plans to drop new styles monthly in stores and online.



Reformation Mini Chiara Convertible Tote

Reformation Medium Chiara Convertible Tote $298 Buy Now at reformation

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote $398 Buy Now at reformation

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag $298 Buy Now at reformation

Reformation Oversized Vittoria Tote

Reformation Oversized Vittoria Tote $698 Buy Now at reformation