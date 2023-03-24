Rihanna Can’t Stop Wearing Agolde’s Low Slung Baggy Jeans — And They’re on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Rihanna has been turning heads with her chic maternity style. While many of her stylish outfits have confidently embraced her baby bump, they’ve also included the same garment — Agolde’s Low Slung Baggy Jeans. These women’s jeans are not only effortlessly cool, but they’re also on sale at Saks and Nordstrom for nearly $60 off.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 15: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

The magic of Rihanna’s jeans lies in their intricate design elements. These ultra-relaxed pants sit low on the hips with a directional, baggy silhouette. They’re also cut with a shorter inseam and crafted in non-stretch organic cotton with a subtle yet flattering drape. One reviewer notes, “often time I find that baggy jeans just make me look large, but these are baggy and still look put together and cute!”

Rihanna has been spotted in these jeans, not once, but three times in the last week. While out and about in L.A. she’s styled them in casual but statement-making ways proving she is a sartorial risk taker as she is a musical hitmaker. For example, on March 15, she teamed them with Loewe’s Striped Wool-Knitted Polo Shirt and Timberlands’ Premium 6-inch Waterproof Boots. On March 18, she paired them with a cropped sweater and flats, and on March 21, with Gucci x Moon Boot’s padded snow boots and Norma Kamali’s Classic Sleeping Bag Coat.

Rihanna isn’t the only A-lister giving signing off on the low-rise, baggy jean trend. Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted donning the look, as well as actresses like Laura Harrier, Dakota Johnson, and Katie Holmes. And if they’re welcoming this ’90s throwback with open arms, it’s safe to say it’s a wardrobe staple for fashion lovers everywhere.

So you’re ready to make a statement with your denim, act fast to get Rihanna’s exact pair of Agolde Low Slung Jeans while they’re still marked down and in-stock.

