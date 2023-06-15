Rodarte’s First Bridal Collection Just Launched Exclusively on Amazon Luxury Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

After years of creating custom gowns to walk down the aisle, Rodarte has created an assortment of enchanting ready-to-wear silhouettes that are tailor-made for the modern bride. The design house is adding a layer of ease to wedding planning, because you can shop the bridal collection exclusively at Rodarte’s Amazon Luxury Store right now, just in time for a wedding season.

Rodarte is known for romantic and luxurious designs that elevate classic feminine silhouettes for the modern woman. Naturally, the brand is lending its signature aesthetic to the bridal category, while expanding its Amazon storefront to make luxury wedding wear widely available and easier than ever to shop.

The new collection offers refined white gowns designed with an assortment of opulent fabrics, including silk charmeuse, lace, and soft tulle. You can browse the range of Rodarte’s elegant cuts and silhouettes to suit your style, whether you prefer flattering bias cuts for a simple and timeless look, vintage-inspired lace, glimmering slip dresses, or envision yourself twirling to the altar in layers of whimsical ruffles and tulle. There’s a variety of necklines to shop as well, including minimal spaghetti straps, summery halters, and high lace necklines that give an ethereal feel. If your heart beats for the sweet details, Rodarte has also adorned several gown in the collection with beautiful hand-molded silk flowers for an extra special touch.

Rordarte has been dressing celebrities in stunning gowns for years, from long-time muses like Kirsten Dunst and Sofia Coppola to the brightest stars of young Hollywood such as Sydney Sweeney and Maddie Ziegler. Now, you can find a designer dress for your big day from the comfort of your home, priced between $966 and $2,850, with sizes ranging from 0 to 16.

Shop Rodarte’s wedding gowns below exclusively at amazon.com/luxurystores now to say “I do” to the dress of your dreams.

