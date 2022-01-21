The 50 Most Romantic Gifts to Give Your Girlfriend or Wife This Valentine’s Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Choosing the perfect date night spot is a skill, but choosing the perfect gift for the woman in your life? That’s an art. With Feb. 14 quickly approaching, it’s officially time to start your search for the best romantic gifts for her this Valentine’s Day — whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend or your wife.

No offense to Cupid, but the category of romantic Valentine’s Day gifts can be a tricky one to navigate. You want to avoid gifts that feel cheesy, but you also want to find something special that lets her know you care. If you haven’t been dating long, a romantic gift that doesn’t feel too over the top is key. And if you’ve been married for years, you’re likely on the hunt for a thoughtful gift that you haven’t gifted her already.

From sentimental jewelry to spa gifts for pampering and relaxation, there are plenty of romantic gift ideas that go beyond the traditional Valentine’s Day lingerie and perfume gifts (though there are, of course, some great classic options in those categories, too). There are luxury gifts that go above and beyond, like diamonds and satin lingerie, and thoughtful finds that spark self-care time, like comfy loungewear, candles and wellness gifts. And yes, these gifts are more creative than a bunch of heart-shaped jewelry, we promise.

So whether this is your first Valentine’s Day with your girlfriend or another one in the books for you and your wife, we’ve rounded up the most romantic gift ideas for every stage of a relationship. From personalized jewelry to last-minute romantic gifts you can find on Amazon, show your Valentine some love with these gift ideas.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Slip’s silk sleep masks are a classic romantic gift, and who doesn’t want a little something to help out their sleep routine? Available in a wide range of colors, patterns and designs, there’s a perfect sleep mask for every type of Valentine.

Mateo New York Earrings

Jewelry may seem like the traditional gift route for Valentine’s Day, but these earrings are anything but traditional. Statement-making and hand-crafted in New York with cultured freshwater pearls, these 14K gold earrings from Mateo are a modern, sexy way to give her pearls. And, you can guarantee these will become a treasured staple in her everyday jewelry collection.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Breakfast in bed never looked (or tasted) this sweet. Gift her Dash’s mini waffle maker, which makes heart-shaped waffles that are perfect for those lazy Sunday mornings at home.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Bring all the luxury and relaxation of a spa trip directly to her at home with HigherDose’s infrared sauna blanket. Made to detoxify the body, reduce inflammation, promote glowing skin and ignite your brain’s feel-good chemicals (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins), this editor-tested-and-approved gift is sure to please. Plus, maybe she’ll even let you try it out, since it is one of the best best sauna blankets on the market.

Boy Smells Candle Set

This candle set from Boy Smells features three of the candle brand’s most-loved signature scents: Ash, Cedar Stack and Kush. Made from all natural beeswax and coconut wax, these candles are a romantic gift when paired with other date night essentials, but still sweet enough when given on their own, too.

Brooklinen Luxe Set

Nothing says romance quite like a crisp new set of sheets (yes, really). The Luxe Set from Brooklinen is a no-fail option and doubles as a gift for both you and your significant other.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you didn’t already gift her the coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer during the holiday season, now’s your chance to make up for it. Ideal for giving her the blowout of her dreams at home, this high-powered hair dryer is sure to become a favorite in her beauty routine.

Ember Temperature Control Mug

Enhance her daily work routine with Ember’s temperature-controlled mug that can keep up with her busy schedule. It ensures her beverage stays hot for up to 80 minutes, making coffees and teas that go cold before she even has a chance to drink a thing of the past.

Mark & Graham Personalized Jewelry Travel Case

Looking for a personalized romantic gift that feels thoughtful without going too over the top? Mark & Graham’s monogrammed travel jewelry case is perfect for a new girlfriend and customizable in a wide array of colors. Up the romance level by surprising her with a jewelry gift inside too.

Jennifer Meyer Je T’aime Necklace

An equally romantic alternative to heart-shaped jewelry, this rose gold necklace says “I love you” in French, and what woman doesn’t want to hear that? Dainty enough to layer with her other chains, this Jennifer Meyer piece is subtle but still gets its message across. Plus, you can buy it on Amazon and get it at your door in less than a week, making it a perfect yet still thoughtful gift option for your girlfriend or wife if you wait until the last minute to shop.

La Perla Satin Slip

Giving sexy lingerie on Valentine’s Day isn’t a new concept, but this red and black satin slip from La Perla takes the sentiment to a whole new level. Made of ultra-luxurious silk with hand embroidery on a tulle background, this designer gift is sexy, elegant and fitting for Valentine’s Day — and beyond.

Necessaire The Body Ritual Gift Set

Win her over with Necessaire’s Body Ritual gift set. Featuring the clean skin-care brand’s beloved body exfoliator, body wash, lotion and serum, this amazing beauty gift gives dry winter skin the hydrating boost it needs.

Eberjey Larken Lounge Robe

Plush loungewear she can fully relax in is always appreciated. Courtesy of the brand that makes some of the best bathrobes on the market, Eberjey’s ultra-soft Larken robe is a staple that will take her self-care routine and weekend relaxation time to new heights.

Theragun Mini Massager

Jewelry is romantic, of course, but deep tissue massagers are an entirely different category of intimate giftables. A pocket-sized massager she can take everywhere with her, the Theragun Mini is perfect for relieving muscle tension and promoting relaxation. You can even use it on your partner to up the romantic gesture.

Custom Couple Portrait Illustration

Looking for a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for her that’s both unique and sentimental? She’ll love this custom couple portrait illustration from Etsy that’s a sweet way to commemorate your relationship. Have it framed too create a fresh piece of art in your home.

Drappier Carte d’Or Brut & Godiva Gift Set

A box of chocolates may not be the most exciting gift, but a box of Godiva chocolates paired with a bottle of Drappier Carte d’Or champagne? Yes, please. Whether you’re looking for something to enjoy on date night or send to her from afar, this set is a win for the woman in your life.

Oscar de la Renta Volupte Fragrance

The gift of fragrance is a classic for Valentine’s Day. Oscar de la Renta’s Volupte may look festive for the holiday, but the delicate floral scent is one she’ll want to wear year-round. Featuring notes of green mandarin, iced rose, magnolia, mineral woods and oakmoss, this women’s perfume is subtle yet sweet.

Apparis Biba Slippers

Though they may not be as obvious as a diamond necklace or fresh rose delivery, trust us when we say that these women’s slippers from Apparis are just as romantic of a gift. Upgrading the definition of cozy, these ultra-plush slippers are impossible not to fall in love with. From working from home to relaxed weekends spent inside, she will appreciate these cloud-like slides on another level.

Perfection Roses Forever Roses Box

Roses for Valentine’s Day aren’t exactly the most original gift, but they’re still so lovely to receive. These roses from Perfection Roses, however, are packaged in a chic box and preserved, meaning they’re designed to last up to two to three years. The perfect anniversary gift for your wife or surprise gift for your girlfriend, this romantic gift for her on Amazon keeps on giving.

Swarovski Tennis Bracelet

Chances are she’s been eyeing a tennis bracelet for quite some time, if she doesn’t have one to accessorize with already. This Swarovski crystal style is an affordable alternative to a real diamond bracelet that still packs all the sparkle and shine.

Caraway Cookware Set

Any woman who loves to cook will adore this stunning cookware set from Instagram-favorite brand Caraway. Available in seven color varieties (including an on-theme red and pink for Valentine’s Day), Caraway’s classic set features a frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, Dutch oven and storage for the whole collection. If you really want to make her swoon, you can even break in the set by cooking her dinner.

Agent Provocateur Rozlyn Bra and Cotton Briefs

Agent Provocateurs’ classic lingerie set is both a romantic and naughty Valentine’s Day gifts for her. The lace-embroidered balconette bra and matching panty is a timelessly sexy gift to give at any stage of your relationship.

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Lip Color Set

Whether you’ve just started dating or have been happily together for years, you can’t go wrong with the romantic gift of Chanel. Featuring four shades of red and pink, this liquid lipstick set is festive for Valentine’s Day, but something she will happily use in her makeup collection any day of the year.

Top Shelf Love Notes Jar

Looking for creative romantic gifts that feel a little more original? This Top Shelf love notes jar will make her feel all the feelings. The keepsake jar comes with 180 blank tickets for you and your significant other to write love notes to each other on and cherish as sweet memories.

Rellery Custom Engravable Necklace

Personalized jewelry is a no-fail way to go in the romantic gifting department. Rellery’s small heart necklace isn’t a cheesy find, but a dainty staple she can layer with her existing necklace collection. Custom engrave it with her name, initials, an important date or the name of your little one to make it a sentimental Valentine’s Day gift she’ll cherish forever.

Sleeper Party Feather Two-Piece Pajama Set

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without spreading some pink and red color combos around. This luxe pajama set from Sleeper manages to take the theme of romance on without feeling too try-hard or cheesy. It’s fun, festive and glam for when she wants to feel extra around the house. What’s not to love?

JW Pei Gabbi Bag

For the woman who loves to accessorize, impress her with this on-trend It bag by JW Pei. Toted by every stylish model, A-lister and fashion influencer, this affordable little bag looks way more expensive than it actually is — and she’s sure to carry it everywhere.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Give her self-care routine the upgrade it deserves with Royal Craft Wood’s luxury bathtub tray. Ideal for holding a glass of wine, a cup of tea, a book or even a plate of dinner, this spa-style tray can be used for both relaxing bath time and a romantic date night for two.

Laneige Lip Sleep Mask

Kissing after using Laneige’s fan-favorite lip mask is a game changer. The ultra-hydrating overnight formula is designed for super soft lips and available in five scents, from vanilla to sweet candy and gingersnap. If she’s not already obsessed with this product, she will be after you gift it to her.

Breda Virgil Watch

Bracelet watches may be timeless, but they’re having a major moment right now. This vintage-inspired design from rising brand Breda is available in gold, silver or rose gold and makes the perfect addition to her jewelry collection.

Lord Jones Valentine’s Day CBD Drops

Nothing says love quite like a box of Valentine’s Day CBD gumdrops. These calming raspberry and passion fruit candies from Lord Jones are perfect for unwinding and relaxing. Each gumdrop of this limited-edition V-Day set contains 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD to support all the wind down time she deserves.

Yana Sleep Pillow

Yana’s luxurious body pillow is designed to wrap around your body’s natural curves for a more restful sleep. Made of cooling organic cotton and bamboo, it’s perfect for hot sleepers and also made of a supportive fabric to help with tension relief. The best part? This sleep pillow can be used for one or two sleepers — making it great for cuddling as well.

Skims Build Your Cozy Set

Give her the gift of chic lounging with Skims’ Build Your Cozy set. Choose from an array of colors and customize your top and bottom selection for a loungewear set that feels true to her style.

Adina Reyter Necklace

Featuring pave diamonds set in 14k gold, this Adina Reyter necklace will manage to standout on her neck, even when layered with her other jewelry. Ideal for everyday wear, it features an adjustable chain and just enough sparkle that she can easily dress up or down.

Miko Foot Massager Machine

Combat winter blues with this heated foot massager that brings the spa directly to your home. Featuring deep-kneading, compression, rolling, subtle vibrating and five pressure settings, Miko’s foot massager uses shiatsu technique to relieve pain, stress and tension. (After all, everyone can appreciate the gift of a massage)

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm

A truly luxurious makeup gift? An engraved tube of YSL lipstick. Not only will she be pleasantly surprised with this unique gift idea, she’ll also get plenty of use out of it (especially since it’s one of the best pink lipsticks on the market).

Sisu Scents After Hours Candle

Date night never smelled so good. This “After Hours” candle by Sisu Scents features notes of bergamot peony and patchouli for a scent that’s relaxing, musky and romantic all in one.

Snowe Cashmere Throw Blanket

You can never go wrong with cashmere, and this luxe throw blanket is proof of that. If your wife or girlfriend loves new ways to switch up her home decor, Snowe’s cashmere throw is the perfect addition to a couch or bed for wrapping up in on movie nights.

A Gift Inside Chocolate Covered Strawberries

No romantic Valentine’s Day date is complete without chocolate covered strawberries. A Gift Inside’s set of six deliciously iced berries is perfect to enjoy together, or to have delivered to a long-distance girlfriend you can’t be with on the holiday.

Jillian Dempsey Makeup Bag Organizer

Perfect for the beauty lover in your life, this two-part makeup bag by celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey is designed to organize her cosmetic collection at home and on the go. Complete with rose gold details, this chic little bag is compact for travel but works just as well for at-home organization, too.

The Conservatory The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Fragrance

Not only does this Hypnotizing Fire Fragrance smell incredible, its elegant bottle will also look fabulous atop her vanity or dresser. The Harmonist line from The Conservatory utilizes rare natural ingredients from all over the world to create scents that center on harmony and wellness. This fragrance featuring warm notes of Madagascan vanilla, Bulgarian rose, patchouli and pimento berries is no exception.

Urban Stems The Briar Fresh Flower Delivery

If you’d prefer a fresh flower delivery, Urban Stems offers a collection of romantic floral arrangements perfect for Valentine’s Day. For any couple who can’t be together in person on Valentine’s Day or is in a long-distance relationship, this makes the perfect gift to send her way to make her day special anyway.

Maude Wind Down Self-Care Kit

There’s no greater gift than the gift of self-care, and this bath kit checks all the boxes. Ideal for solo use or partner baths on date night, Maude’s Wind Down kit includes an all-over body oil, body wash and coconut soak bath salts to take the romance up a notch.

Cle de Peau Day-to-Night Essentials Set

Both she and her skin-care routine will thank you for this one. Cle de Peau’s Day-to-Night Essentials set features five of the brand’s signature products for the utmost hydration, including fortifying emulsion, softening cleansing foam and an eye mask. The best part? It’s already all wrapped up in a chic gift box and ready to give.

Date Night Make Your Own Truffle Kit

Running out of creative ideas for date night? Try a DIY truffle kit for an activity that’s fresh, fun and sweet all around for the both of you to enjoy together. This easy-to-use set from Uncommon Goods comes with everything you’ll need, from a thermometer to the baking ingredients and, of course, the complete instructions.

EBY Spanish Riviera Pack

Valentine’s Day lingerie doesn’t have to be exclusive to matching lace sets and g-strings. EBY’s seamless underwear featuring no-slip technology is the perfect everyday underwear, and you can even build your own pack to customize a gift set of sexy yet comfortable thongs, briefs, cheeky panties or whatever she loves to wear most.

The Conservatory Costa Brazil Bath Salts

Pair these soothing bath salts with the luxury bath tray gift, or combine them with other wellness and beauty essentials. Perfect for relaxation and self-care, these Costa Brazil Sal De Banho bath salts are supposed to ease tension while softening, calming and soothing skin. She will definitely appreciate that.

Aurate Bold Half Diamond Baguette Ring

If you’re looking for a true luxury gift for your wife, it’s impossible not to swoon over Aurate’s bold diamond baguette ring — a statement piece she can stack with her wedding rings or wear on the opposite hand.

Anissa Kermiche Sculptural Jewelry Box

For a more unique gift for your girlfriend or wife, give her this sculptural Anissa Kermiche jewelry box that doubles as a piece of art. Bonus points if you surprise her with a new piece of jewelry inside of it. But either way, she’ll cherish this eye-catching design forever.

West Elm Esme Set of Champagne Glasses

Why not pair a bottle of champagne or wine with a new set of glassware to toast with? This rose-colored set from West Elm is festive for your Valentine, but also a chic way to add some color to her kitchen.