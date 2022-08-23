×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

JD.com Q2 Beats Estimates, Luxury Brands Continue to Flock to Platform

Fashion

PETA Seeks to Pressure LVMH Through IOC Ahead of Paris Olympics

Fashion

From the Archives: Patrick Kelly – An American in Paris

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection with Evian Water

This limited-edition tennis-centric collection was created using 72,000 plastic bottles.

Rothy's x Evian
Courtesy of Rothy's

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in September, the sustainable shoe and accessories brand, Rothy’s, teased a partnership with Evian Water to create a tennis-inspired capsule collection made out of repurposed Evian water bottles. But not only were they going to create tennis gear, they were going to design and manufacture the collection from recycled Evian bottles sold at the 2021 U.S. Open tournament. Well, the wait is over — the limited-edition capsule collection launched today and these seven pieces are a must for any tennis aficionado.

Throughout the 2021 U.S. Open tournament last year, which Evian sponsors, the two brands collected and saved all of the empty water bottles that were purchased by fans — 72,000 bottles, to be precise. From there, Rothy’s processed the bottles using their low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method, which blended the water bottles with other recycled plastic, and made into the thread for this collection.

Related Galleries

Featuring seven pieces, including two sets of shoes, a hat, a visor, a duffel bag, a racket bag and a sling bag, this all-white collection with navy and red detailing, is crisp, chic and comes just in time for this year’s U.S. Open, which begins next week on August 29.

Rothy’s x Evian Slip On Sneaker

Created out of 11 Evian bottles, the sleek slip-on slipper-style sneaker is made from a soft, washable thread and the all-white design is highlighted with a thin navy line down the center with a pink and red line on either side.

Evian x Rothy's Slip On

Rothy’s x Evian Slip On Sneaker $125 Buy Now

Rothy’s x Evian The RS01 Sneakers

19 recycled Evian bottles were upcycled into this versatile tennis shoe that merges courtside style with Rothy’s sensibility via the shoe’s structured, contoured footbed, terry-lined tongue and single horizontal line across the heel.

Rothy's x Evian sneakers

Rothy’s x Evian The RS01 Sneakers $175 Buy Now

Rothy’s x Evian The Cap

As trendy as they are athletic, this white cap with rose piping is constructed with pique mesh for breathability and lined with moisture-wicking terry in sky blue.

Rothy's cap

Rothy’s x Evian The Cap $95 Buy Now

Rothy’s x Evian The Duffel Bag

Designed to be stylish both on and off the court, this spacious bag with two side compartments can work as a weekender or take to and from the gym. The thick navy handles feature pink and red piping.

Rothy's duffel

Rothy’s x Evian The Duffel Bag $495 Buy Now

Rothy’s x Evian The Racket Bag

This chic tennis bag was made out of 33 plastic bottles to fit one tennis racket, along with several compartments to store your phone, keys, wallet or a snack.

Rothy's x Evian racket bag

Rothy’s x Evian The Racket Bag $325 Buy Now

Rothy’s x Evian The Sling Bag

A sporty, crossbody sling is a stylish way to carry all of your essentials when you don’t want to be burdened with a bag. Continuing the collection’s all-white theme, the sling also features an Evian-colored zipper as well as a tri-colored strap.

Evian x Rothy's

Rothy’s x Evian The Sling Bag $195 Buy Now

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Rothy’s Debuts Tennis Gear Capsule Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad