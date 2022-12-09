×
Give Back With Style This Holiday Season, Thanks to Ruba Abu-Nimah’s Collaboration With St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Here's a feel-good purchase anyone can get behind.

Ruba Abu-Nimah X St Jude’s T-Shirts lead art
Courtesy of St. Jude

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you know what’s even better than treating someone special in your life with a luxury gift? Giving your loved ones a gift that gives back. Just in time for the holiday season, Creative Director of Tiffany & Co and long-time philanthropist Ruba Abu-Nimah, is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on an exclusive line of T-shirts as a gift with a donation to the charity organization.

The first T-shirt features St. Jude’s logo and will be available with a one-time donation of $60 or more. The second silhouette offers an iteration of the classic St. Jude “This Shirt Saves Lives” slogan and will be available to shoppers who support St. Jude with a minimum monthly donation of $19.

For the past 60 years, St. Jude has been supporting cutting-edge research and fighting against pediatric cancer, and this collaboration proves that it’s not looking to slow down. The organization is also pushing forward with different initiatives, such as a new collaboration with the World Health Organization to deliver high-quality chemotherapy medicines – free of charge – to children worldwide. 

These exclusive shirts are available now and make unique presents that you and your recipient will love and appreciate. Worn with an oversized blazer with leather pants or paired with joggers, a lightweight jacket, and designer sneakers, there’s nothing better than donning fashion that will make you feel good and look good, too.

To learn more about the collaboration, St. Jude’s initiatives, and shop the exclusive T-shirt collection, you can visit St.jude.org.

Ruba Abu-Nimah x St. Jude This Shirt Saves Lives Shirt

Ruba Abu-Nimah x St. Jude This Shirt Saves Lives Shirt  Monthly donation of $19 Buy Now at st.jude

Ruba Abu-Nimah x St. Jude Logo Shirt

Ruba Abu-Nimah x St. Jude Logo Shirt $60 Buy Now AT ST.JUDE

