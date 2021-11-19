7 Saint Laurent Deals You Don’t Want to Miss From MyTheresa’s Private Sale Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Any seasoned shopper and luxury goods enthusiast knows that deep discounts on designer goods are rare. But every once in a while, a few retailers bless us with flash sale deals that are almost too good to be true. This summer, we spotted major savings on Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite Manolo Blannik shoes at Saks.com, and now, before Black Friday sales begin, MyTheresa is getting us excited once again with up to 40% off Saint Laurent apparel, shoes, bags and accessories galore.

Today through Sunday, MyTheresa’s Private Sale includes everything from fall-ready boots to sleek blouses and versatile bags from the popular French fashion house. As part of the promotion, we even spotted some glitzy evening wear that’s perfect for celebrating the holidays in style this year (with an equally sparkling glass of bubbly in hand, of course).

No promo code is needed to take advantage of the deals — simply add your favorite styles to your cart to see the exact discount applied to items at checkout. But you better hurry; sizes and styles are already flying off shelves. Get in on the action ASAP by shopping our top picks from the sale ahead.

For a cool twist on your classic black knee-high boots, this version is made with second-skin stretch-canvas, a tall sculptural heel and eye-catching python finish that will add a dose of texture to any look.

Saint Laurent 68 Over-the-Knee boots $1,795 $1,573 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Leather Wallet Clutch

On nights when don’t want to carry much with you (because you’ll be dancing for hours), this effortless Saint Laurent clutch will come in handy. The sleek foldover design will easily fit your phone, keys, cards and lipstick during an evening out and is perfect for dressing up everyday outfits as well — aka for the next morning at brunch.

Saint Laurent Leather wallet clutch $895 $784 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Mary Jane Flats

Mary Janes are having a major moment right now, and we’d say there are few better pairs to add to your closet than these patent leather flats. Plus, you can get them for nearly $100 less than their original price.

Saint Laurent Mary Jane Flats $695 $609 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Ruffled Silk Blouse

Amp up your return-to-office outfits with this luxe silk blouse featuring elegant ruffled details and a seasonal mustard finish.

Saint Laurent Ruffled Silk Blouse $1,650 $1,446 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Court Classic Leather Sneakers

These classic kicks will never go out of style and should last you years of wear thanks to their high-end Italian lather construction.

Saint Laurent Court Classic Leather Sneakers $595 $521 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Lace and Sequin Minidress

You can thank us later — we just found the ultimate holiday party dress. The off-the-shoulder style is both glamorous and romantic, featuring an intriguing contrast of sequins and retro-style lace.

Saint Laurent Lace and Sequin Minidress $6,190 $5,426 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Fermoir Shoulder Bag

Perfect for storing small essentials, this wear-with-everything brown leather shoulder bag can be yours at a sizable discount while supplies last.