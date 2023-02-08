×
Hailey Bieber Proves Salomon Trail Shoes Are the Next It-Girl Fashion Sneaker

This unexpected street style favorite is everywhere — even on Bella Hadid.

Hailey Bieber's Salomon Sneakers lead art
Courtesy of Salomon

Hailey Bieber sports sneakers quite a bit. She’s shown off various styles, including classic Nike running shoes, New Balance dad shoes, and on-trend Adidas Sambas. But the pair she shared on Instagram on February 7th, wearing in Hawaii, are an unexpected rugged, outdoor-inspired sneaker by Salomon. 

Salomon’s Xt-6 trail-ready sneaker is a function-first shoe that perfectly merges style and comfort. It has dense foam cushioning to protect the foot, a lightweight and streamlined construction with thermoplastic polyurethane film and mesh, special technology to cradle the foot from the midsole to the lacing system, and a grippy outsole that ensures long-distance stability on all terrains. While the shoe comes in many colorways, each style is unisex. You can shop it in sizes ranging from men’s 4 to 13, which equates to 5.5 to 14.5 women’s. 

But the question is, how did Salomon sneakers transition from the trails to the runways and the streets? The French sportswear label was founded in 1947 when the Salomon family opened a ski workshop in Annecy, France. In the following decades, Salomon became a leading manufacturer of alpine and nordic skis, bindings, and boots. In the ’90s, the brand expanded into hiking, and in the 2000s, Solomon’s shoes became a top trail running label. 

While Salomon sneakers have always had a following, they’re getting more popular by the minute thanks to the fashion crowd’s obsession with technical, obscure, and aesthetically bold sneakers. Additionally, Salomon has relied on its collaborations to build credibility and garner the attention of many notable tastemakers. Working with names like Palace, Dover Street Market, Hidden NY, Kith, and Sandy Liang — for her Spring 2022 New York Fashion Week show — Salomon has earned its place as the next must-have designer sneaker brand.

Still not convinced Salomon sneakers are the next-it shoes? Hailey Bieber isn’t the only one to be seen in these kicks. Bella Hadid, Emrata, Kendall Jenner, and Sophie Turner have all approved of the brand and become repeat wearers of the functional-but-fun sneaker. These trendsetters have been seen in both the Xt-6 and the Xt-4 styles and have teamed them up with everything from utilitarian cargo pants to sheer dresses — proving that they’re more than just trail running shoes

So keep scrolling to get your hands on a pair of celeb-loved Salomon sneakers before they sell out in your size.

Shop the Most Stylish Salomon Sneakers of 2023

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers $200 Buy Now at salomon

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers $190 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers

Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Sneakers $190 Buy Now at bandier

Salomon Xt-4 Unisex Sneakers

Salomon Xt-4 Unisex Sneakers $220 Buy Now at salomon

Salomon Xt-4 Unisex Sneakers

Salomon Xt-4 Unisex Sneakers $220 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

