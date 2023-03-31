Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Savage x Fenty’s Lace Bras Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few brands personify sexy playfulness like Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. And today, you can shop Savage x Fenty lace bras and comfy bralettes on sale for up to 25 percent off at Amazon.

While Savage x Fenty makes tons of amazing pieces, the bras are particularly amazing. They are equal parts supportive, size-inclusive, and beautiful in detail. Nearly all of them come with intricate lace designs and multiple colors, so you’re sure to find something that you love. Right now, you can score some of these gorgeous lingerie garments for under $30 — a rare steal.

Whether you’re looking for a sexy bralette or a comfortable t-shirt bra, Savage x Fenty has you covered. Rihanna created the brand with inclusive sizing that caters to all body types, with bra sizes ranging from 32A to 46DDD. For those with looking for bras for smaller busts, the brand’s unlined bralettes are perfect for a flirty and playful look. If you’re looking for something more supportive, the Savage x Fenty T-shirt bras are perfect for everyday wear. For those that need a bra for larger busts, the brand offers a range of bra styles with maximum support and comfort.

Savage x Fenty is also a favorite amongst celebrities and supermodels alike — including Dua Lipa, Precious Lee, Sydney Sweeney, and Gigi Hadid – many of whom have even appeared in the Savage x Fenty fashion shows.

Savage X Fenty’s secret sale won’t last long, so act fast to spruce up your intimates drawer with these elevated essentials at clearance-like prices. To make it extra easy, we have also rounded up some of our favorites from the sale below.

Savage x Fenty Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra Size Range: 32A – 46DD

32A – 46DD Colorways: 3

3 Materials: Nylon and spandex This flattering balconette bra features a supportive underwire and adjustable straps. The cups are unlined and made of the a beautiful lace. What reviewers say: “Very sexy piece that also feels comfortable to wear. It could also be paired with sheer tops and look amazing.” Courtesy of Amazon Savage X Fenty Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra $59.95 $44.95 Buy Now at Amazon

Savage x Fenty Floral Lace & Mesh Bralette Size Range: XS – 3X

XS – 3X Colorways: 6

6 Materials: Lace, nylon, spandex This soft bralette is unlined and covered in a pretty lace. It has very thin adjustable straps and and mesh inserts that can be left in or taken out. What Reviewers Say: “Material is soft gentle on sensitive areas.” Courtesy of Amazon Savage X Fenty Floral Lace & Mesh Bralette $29.70 $24.95 Buy Now at Amazon

Savage x Fenty Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra Size Range: 32A – 46DD

32A – 46DD Colorways: 4

4 Materials: Nylon, polyester, elastane Made of stretch floral lace, this unlined balconette bra features a sheer floral design. It is unlined and has an underwire for support. Courtesy of Amazon Savage X Fenty Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra $59.95 $44.95 Buy Now at Amazon

Savage x Fenty Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra Size Range: 32A – 46DD

32A – 46DD Colorways: 8

8 Materials: Nylon and elastane This balconette bra features light padding, so it would be perfect if you were looking for coverage under a sheer top. It also has an underwire and cozy stretch lace. What reviewers say: “This bra is made very well, and durable with beautiful materials. The straps are a soft satin, the grommets and pulls are gold. Nothing scratched or tugged weird. Smooth and comfortable. Sizing is spot on.” Courtesy of Amazon Savage X Fenty Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra $58.50 $49.95 Buy Now at Amazon

Savage x Fenty Not Sorry Ultra Demi Unlined Lace Bra Size Range: 32A – 46DD

32A – 46DD Colorways: 2

2 Materials: Nylon, polyester, elastane This adorable demi bra comes in the most gorgeous light shade of orange. It’s unlined, has adjustable straps, and it’s covered in stretchable lace. Courtesy of Amazon Savage X Fenty Not Sorry Ultra Demi Unlined Lace Bra $54 $44.95 Buy Now at AMazon