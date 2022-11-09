You Can Now Shop the Savage X Fenty Sportswear Line of Chic and Size-Inclusive Workout Clothes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has made a name for itself for its range of fashion and lifestyle items that embrace inclusivity. Today, to further its dedication and allow its audience to feel connected to the brand, Savage X Fenty launched into the activewear space with a new product line — Sport. Led by newly-appointed Executive Design Director Adam Selman, this collection merges functionality with play to deliver pieces that can be worn from pilates to brunch and everywhere in between.

The Sport line, available to shop right now, highlights the brand’s commitment to inclusivity as it strives to redefine sportswear for women as it is often size-limited. The new selection offers everyday fashionable apparel that pays tribute to the brand’s essence with lingerie-inspired detailing, subtle motifs, and cheeky accents. You can expect everything from workout leggings and high-impact sports bras to jumpsuits and bodysuits with breathable, premium materials that continue to embody fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity.

“We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear, and there is no one I’d rather do that with than Adam,” said Rihanna in statement about the new line. “We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree, and powerful when they put these pieces on, and Adam is the perfect designer to carry out that vision.”

The Savage X Fenty Sport collection is available to shop now at www.SavageX.com and in retail stores and is offered in sizes XS-4X across various styles and colors. Plus, it will be featured in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which will stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9. Prices range from $29.95- $84.95 for Xtra VIP members ($39.95-$109.95 for non-VIP members).

So keep scrolling because anything from this collection makes a great holiday gift for her.

Savage X Fenty Lineup High-Waist Pocket Legging

Savage X Fenty Lineup High-Waist Pocket Legging $26.97-$59.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Hotline Medium-Impact Sports Bra

Savage X Fenty Hotline Medium-Impact Sports Bra $29-$64.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Peak Performance High-Waist Mesh Legging

Savage X Fenty Peak Performance High-Waist Mesh Legging $38.97-$84.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Spotlight Low-Impact Sports Bra

Savage X Fenty Spotlight Low-Impact Sports Bra $29-$49.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra

Savage X Fenty Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra $39.95-$49.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Curve Alert Jumpsuit

Savage X Fenty Curve Alert Jumpsuit $47.97-$99.95 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Hotline Jumpsuit

Savage X Fenty Hotline Jumpsuit $59.97-$109.95 Buy Now