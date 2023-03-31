Selena Gomez’s Favorite Mango Chilly Coat Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

No one personifies effortless cool style as well as Selena Gomez, and she proved herself once again this month. On March 29, the How to Get Away with Murder actress donned Mango’s adorable Chilly Coat in New York City as she headed to her launch event for Rare Beauty’s new Lip Oil. Luckily, that exact coat in brown is on sale for 40 percent off today.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Selena Gomez is seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

While she also had on an Alexander Wang blouse, Proenza Schouler pants, Paris Texas Lidia slingbacks, and a Delvaux top handle bag, it was the Chilly Coat that delivered an aspirational chic aesthetic. This topper features an oversized silhouette with a V-neckline and a notched lapel collar. While the oversized fit makes it super comfortable and warm, the lapels dress it up so that it can be paired with many different outfits ranging from baggy jeans to sleek slip dresses or cute sweater dresses. As for details, the coat features press stud fastens on the front, long sleeves, pockets, and a straight hemline that hits just below the knees.

Apart from being extremely cozy, faux-fur coats are effortlessly elegant and have been seen on many celebrities, apart from Selena. From Hailey Bieber to Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian, A-listers are stepping out in statement-making coats, causing a sartorial stir and suggesting that adding a faux-fur coat on top has never failed them.

While Selena wore the coat in black, shoppers can get their hands on the brown colorway for 40 percent off right now. Go ahead and act fast, though, because Gomez’s approval is sure to send it flying off shelves.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Mango Chilly Coat

Courtesy of Mango