Hilary Duff, Lucy Hale, and Jessica Alba’s Favorite Handbag Brand Is Having a Major 70% Off Sale Today

Most celebrity-loved designer handbags come with break-the-bank price tags that can take the joy out of finding a gorgeous purse, but that’s why we never pass up a chance to shop a really good sale — like Senreve’s bi-annual Handbag Revival Sale.

Today, shoppers can save up to 70% off the luxury brand’s most popular designer handbag styles. For example, the Maestra, the brand’s bestselling carryall, is 30% off right now. This style is beloved by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Culpo, among many others, and it’s not hard to see why. It features eight interior compartments and can hold up to a 15-inch laptop, making it an ideal tote bag that can be used as a weekend or work bag.

Kristen Bells’ favorite Aria Belt bag is on sale for 40% off, too. This simply chic top-seller can be used as a crossbody bag, clutch bag, shoulder bag, or belt bag, and it’s roomy enough for all your daily essentials.

What makes this Senreve sale extra special is that it stems from sustainable motives. It’s common for designer labels to destroy excess or defective inventory to preserve brand value, but Senreve’s sale challenges this unsustainable practice by offering gently-used, Italian-made leather handbags at extra special prices. While each style’s condition determines the discounts, you can also get your hands on a Senreve bag that’s brand new.

Senreve, derived from the French words for “sense” and “dream,” is a small luxury accessories brand that blends luxury and versatility, ensuring women can have a bag that has it all. Additionally, it strives to make a significant difference in sustainability by using vegan leather and materials from cactus and lab-grown soy plants to develop products in its collection.

So head to Senreve.com to see the entire Handbag Revival sale inventory, or save time by browsing our favorites below.

Senreve Maestra Bag

Material: Vegan leather, micro-suede interior

Vegan leather, micro-suede interior Features: Laptop compartment fits 11″ or 13″ laptop, central compartment fits 15″ laptop, small exterior back compartment, flap closure with collar stud belt, hidden zipper closure for extra security

Laptop compartment fits 11″ or 13″ laptop, central compartment fits 15″ laptop, small exterior back compartment, flap closure with collar stud belt, hidden zipper closure for extra security Colorways: Mimosa, Dragon, Dolce, Pebbled

Mimosa, Dragon, Dolce, Pebbled Condition: Brand new

Senreve Maestra Bag $895 $627 Buy Now at senreve

Senreve Circa Bag

Material: 100% genuine Italian leather

100% genuine Italian leather Features: Ribbon detail allows for ease of adjustability of the top handle, slip pocket in front, card slot in back, 2 interior slip pockets and card slot, full zipper closure

Ribbon detail allows for ease of adjustability of the top handle, slip pocket in front, card slot in back, 2 interior slip pockets and card slot, full zipper closure Colorways: Chestnut, Blush

Chestnut, Blush Condition: Brand new

Senreve Circa Bag $595 $417 Buy Now at senreve

Senreve Aria Belt Bag

Material: 100% genuine Italian leather, micro suede interior

100% genuine Italian leather, micro suede interior Features: Secured by a flap closure with a magnetic snap button, removable leather strap, adjustable belt closure on strap

Secured by a flap closure with a magnetic snap button, removable leather strap, adjustable belt closure on strap Colorways: Storm, Chiffon

Storm, Chiffon Condition: Brand new

Senreve Aria Belt Bag $545 $327 Buy Now at senreve

Senreve Fiore Bucket Bag

Material: 100% vegan leather, micro suede interior

100% vegan leather, micro suede interior Features: 3 external slip pockets, 4 internal pockets

3 external slip pockets, 4 internal pockets Colorways: Night, Currant, Fern, Walnut

Night, Currant, Fern, Walnut Condition: Brand new

Senreve Fiore Bucket Bag $825 $289 Buy Now at senreve

Senreve Alunna Bag

Material: 100% genuine Italian leather, micro suede interior

100% genuine Italian leather, micro suede interior Features: Flap closure, one exterior pocket, two internal pockets and internal pen holder, elongated zipper with magnetic zipper hold

Flap closure, one exterior pocket, two internal pockets and internal pen holder, elongated zipper with magnetic zipper hold Colorways: Merlot, Blush, Chestnut, Sand, Ice, Cream

Merlot, Blush, Chestnut, Sand, Ice, Cream Condition: Gently used

Senreve Alunna Bag $645 $323 Buy Now at senreve

Senreve Poema Pouch

Material: 100% vegan leather

100% vegan leather Features: Removable strap

Removable strap Colorways: Fern

Fern Condition: Gently used