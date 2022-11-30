×
Shopbop’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has 70% Off Luxury Fashion Deals Today

Get your hands on thousands of coveted ready-to-wear and accessory finds at clearance-like prices.

mansur gavriel bag, norma kamali dress and vince boots on sale at shopbop during extended cyber monday sale
Courtesy of Shopbop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals may be behind us, but many retailers like Shopbop are extending their once-a-year sale event to ensure all shoppers stock up on designer must-haves. 

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to finish crossing off your holiday shopping list for others, Shopbop’s post-Cyber Monday sale is happening with up to 70% off thousands of sale items. This means that there’s a plethora of wow-worthy items that make excellent gift ideas for all women on your list — including romantic gifts for girlfriends and memorable gifts for moms.

Shoppers can find tons of markdowns on everyday staples such as cashmere sweaters, straight-leg jeans, winter coats, and ankle boots from labels like Agolde, Ganni, Nanushka, Schutz, Jonathan Simkhai, Mother, Ulla Johnson, and more. And, since the retailer made a foray into the beauty sector, shoppers can also pick up beauty essentials like bronzers, blushes, eyeshadow palettes, skin-tightening creams, skin care tools, and blow dryers while they’re at it. Shopbop is the ultimate one-stop-shop destination for all your gifting needs.

Shopbop’s fashion sale is unmatched by other retailers this year; many of these deals and products are exclusive to Shopbop. So, to save you time and money, we’ve scrolled through the offerings to uncover the best Shopbop post-Cyber Monday sale finds. From affordable to luxury, there’s a plethora of options sure to fit the needs of all your upcoming casual plans and fancy soirees.

Agolde Nico: High Rise Slim Fit Jeans

Agolde makes some of the best women’s jeans, and the Nico Slim Fit is the perfect example. They’re high-waisted, have a vintage-inspired wash, pinched-in top block, and an easy straight leg that makes them so wearable yet flattering.

Agolde Nico: High Rise Slim Fit Jeans $188  $65.80 Buy Now

Vince Cabria Lug Sole Boot

Vince’s Cabria Lug Sole Boot is the shoe that does it all. The cowhide suede will not only get you in the autumnal mood, but the round toe, contrast welt stitching, and mid-heel will also showcase your trendiness.

Vince Cabria Lug Sole Boots $395  $177.75 Buy Now

Good American Good 90s Jeans

If you’re looking for baggy jeans that don’t look sloppy or oversized, then the Good 90s Jeans are for you. They feature an extra roomy leg and an acid wash design and have just enough stretch to provide ample comfort for day-long wear. No matter how you style them, they exude an effortlessly on-trend look.

Good American Good 90s Jeans $150  $67.50 Buy Now

360 Sweater Logan Cardigan

360 Sweater is always a go-to for fantastic knitwear, including this cardigan. One of the best chunky cardigans on the market, it’s crafted from merino wool and alpaca. It features a swingy boxy fit that teams well with dresses and skims perfectly over high-rise bottoms.

360 Sweater Logan Cardigan $421  $210.50 Buy Now

New Balance 574 Sneakers

When New Balance’s designer sneakers are on sale, you run. The 574 is the shoe that defines the brand, and it’s available in many colorways and with slight design tweaks. Across all the varieties, though, comfort is paramount thanks to the inclusion of lightweight EVA cushioning in the heel and midsole.

New Balance 574 Sneakers $90  $45 Buy Now

Saint Laurent SL M100 Sunglasses

When choosing the best women’s sunglasses, it’s important to look for a timeless pair that are well-made and flattering for your face shape. This option by Saint Laurent is suitable for all face structures. They have a square frame with a gradient lens and add depth to any look. Throw these on with your favorite coverup or breezy evening dress to nail effortless Italian style.

Saint Laurent SL M100 Sunglasses $435  $261 Buy Now

Vince Brushed Polo Sweater

Polo sweaters — especially done in a rust color — are staples of every knitwear collection, and Vince has long made some of the best versions. The lightweight loose knit is great for layering in the winter with a white tank top, straight-leg jeans, and a wool coat. Plus, it’s also excellent for wearing with a silk maxi skirt and sandals in the spring.

Vince Brushed Polo Sweater $365  $182.50 Buy Now

ASTR the Label Nadine Jacket

ASTR the Label’s Nadine Jacket combines the best of both worlds — a quilted jacket and a shearling-lined coat. This piece shines with a collared neck and a flattering boxy cut. The best part? Despite its cropped silhouette, it has a heavyweight non-stretch weave and drawstring cuffs and hems to ensure the heat stays in. Style over a brown turtleneck and jeans with chunky gold jewelry.

ASTR the Label Nadine Jacket $188  $84.60 Buy Now

Sam Edelman Ivette Boots

You can’t beat a classic, whether that’s a tote bag, a peacoat, or a bootie. Sam Edelman reminds us why we all fell in love with the ankle boot with its Ivette shoe. It has a timeless design with a black suede outer, a square toe, and a chunky block heel

Sam Edelman Ivette Boots $180  $90 Buy Now

Amanda Uprichard Romana Pants

During this time of the year, finding a quality pair of leather pants on sale can be difficult. However, thanks to Shopbop’s sale, you can get your hands on this faux leather option from Amanda Uprichard. The Romana pant is timeless and carefully constructed with an extra high-waist design, jersey backing, and cropped cut. What makes them different from most are the seams running down the front and back of the legs to add depth and character.

Amanda Uprichard Romana Pants $207  $124.20 Buy Now

Norma Kamali Diana Dress

Norma Kamali’s Diana Dress is one of the most popular frocks of 2022 — if not the most popular one. It was worn by Rita Ora, Lauren Lane, Alessandra Ambrosio, and even Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That. It’s a slinky jersey dress with a built-in bodysuit lining, 4-way stretch, shirred side seams, and a single-shoulder neckline. It is so covetable that it works for everything from a bridesmaids dress to a last-minute holiday party outfit.

Norma Kamali Diana Dress $205  $143.5 Buy Now

Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Bucket Bag

Mansur Gavriel makes many great leather handbags — including its new M Frame bag — but this bucket bag is its most classic style and helped the brand rise to fame. It’s made of cowhide leather with a drawstring top and adjustable crossbody strap.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Bucket Bag $465  $279 Buy Now

Related: The 15 Best Designer Crossbody Bags, According to Experts

Ulla Johnson Lennox Ankle Buckle Boots

Elevate your winter boot collection with Ulla Johnson’s Lennox Ankle Buckle Boot. It has a calfskin suede upper, buckle strap design, and a rubber sole platform that adds a fashion-forward approach to any outfit. Whether you’re heading to brunch or to work, this boot will get you there comfortably.

Ulla Johnson Lennox Ankle Buckle Boots $595  $267.75 Buy Now

