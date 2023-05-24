×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Rohan Deuskar Says Personalization Is Entering Phase 2

Lululemon Will Push Women in a Six-day Ultramarathon Next Year

The Skims Bi-Annual Sale Is Finally Here — Here Are the Top Deals to Shop While You Can.

Act fast to get your hands on timeless, universally-flattering wardrobe basics.

Three women in Skims holding shopping bags
Courtesy of Skims

In this article

​​Fashionistas rejoice: The Skims Biannual Sale is here! This sale is your rare opportunity to save big on Kim Kardashian-approved wardrobe essentials like T-shirt bras, strapless bras, sports bras, leggings, slip dresses, bodysuits, and more.

Since launching in 2019, Skims has become a sensation, with garments often selling out soon after they drop. The brand’s shapewear, loungewear, underwear, bra collection, and, most recently, swim assortment has been praised for its inclusive size range and minimalistic designs, along with great shaping and sculpting abilities. On TikTok alone, “Skims” has over 3.7 billion views, with users sharing shopping hauls, reviews, and recommendations on the best Skims pieces.

So if you’re ready to understand what all the hype is about, upgrade your wardrobe with a few new essentials, or gift your favorite women something special, you will want to shop the Skims Biannual Sale now. The sale gives you a limited-time opportunity to save big on brand-new arrivals — plus all the essentials. 

Keep scrolling for more info, plus our favorite styles to snag — while they’re still in stock.

What Is the Skims Biannual Sale?

The Skims Biannual Sale is a limited-time sale that only happens two times a year. To understand just how great the deals are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the Skims sale is — these pieces are rarely discounted.

Markdowns typically feature a selection of Kardashian’s bestselling collections and cult-favorite staples. This means now is the time to get your hands on all the solution-oriented garments that have been sitting in your digital cart or those you’ve been eyeing on TikTok and Instagram but haven’t taken the plunge on.

What Can You Expect From Skims’ Biannual Sale

This year’s biannual sale includes markdowns on bras like the Cotton Plunge Bralette, the Weightless Demi Bra, Adaptive Fits Everybody Scoop Bra, and No Show Molded Balconette Bra, which all are nearly 25 percent off. As far as panties, you can get the best seamless briefs and thongs for as little as $8. In the loungewear category, you’ll find the often sold-out Cozy Knit Pants, the Cotton Fleece Shorts, and Boyfriend T-shirts for up to 50 percent off. In addition to old favorites like the long- and short-sleeved T-shirts and boxers, Skims’ sale also includes a couple of new styles like the Boyfriend Muscle Tank and Logo Velour Tie Tank. Even better are the deals on shapewear. You can get the original Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit, which has 282.4 million views on TikTok, in an array of neutral colors at clearance-like prices.

To land the best deals and score highly coveted pieces, don’t overthink it. If you’ve had your eye on Skim’s viral body-hugging lounge slip dress and see that it’s still in stock, hit ‘add to cart’ and check out fast.

Shop the Best Deals From the Skims Biannual Sale

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette $36  $28 Buy Now at skims

Skims Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit

Skims Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit $62  $32 Buy Now at skims

Skims Cozy Knit Pants

Skims Cozy Knit Pants $88  $44 Buy Now at skims

Skims Fits Everybody Thong

Skims Fits Everybody Thong $18  $8 Buy Now at skims

Skims Boyfriend Tank

Skims Soft Smoothing Tank $36  $18 Buy Now at skims

Skims Smooth Ribbed Scoop Neck Bralette

Skims Smooth Ribbed Scoop Neck Bralette $36  $18 Buy Now at skims

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt $48  $24 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette
Courtesy of SKims

Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette $34  $26 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short $22  $8 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Slip Dress
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Slip Dress $62  $44 Buy Now AT Skims

Skims Smooth Lounge Long Sleeve Open Back Dress
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Smooth Lounge Long Sleeve Open Back Dress $98  $50 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Mesh Tie Sarong
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Mesh Tie Sarong $68  $48 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Sleep Short
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Sleep Short $34  $18 Buy Now AT Skims

Skims Velour Wrap Sleep Set
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Velour Wrap Sleep Set $148  $74 Buy Now At Skims

Skims Nude Support Tights
Courtesy of Skims

Skims Nude Support Tights $42  $22 Buy Now At SKims

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a city dweller, she’s garnered a love for Skims because the brand has everyday essentials that are great for her to wear when running around the city.

Why Trust WWD

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections

