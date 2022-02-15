Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

This Skims Collection That Once Had a 60,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock Today

The Skims Boyfriend collection is back with two new styles and a new color.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While you can truly never have enough cozy sleepwear and loungewear, this rings especially true when referring to Skims’ Boyfriend Collection.

First launched in December 2020, this beloved collection sold out quickly and then garnered a waitlist of over 60,000 hopeful people, even after selling more than 80,000 pieces.

The line features perfectly oversized tops and a pair of boxers that are incredible comfortable while flattering your form. And it’s not just consumers who can’t get enough of these pieces — the collection has also amassed quite the celeb following from the likes of Hailey Bieber, and of course Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In addition to old favorites like the long and short-sleeved T-shirts and boxers, Skims also included a couple of new styles: a cropped tank and a muscle tank. All five of the styles are available in the original colors, which are marble, light heather gray, oxide and onyx. That said, fans can get excited about a new color called patina, which is an earthy, understated green that will have you feeling ready for warmer weather. All of the colors are understated, calming takes on neutrals and earthy tones.

Just like the rest of the Skims collection, the Boyfriend pieces are available in a range of sizes that includes XXS-4X. For women, your normal size will have an oversized fit, and for men, the collection will fit true to size.

These items feature an incredibly soft fabric blend made from cotton, modal and spandex that allows the garments to hold their shape without being too constricting. Plus, all the pieces are machine washable. As for the specifics of the new styles, both the cropped and muscle tanks feature high scooped necklines, and slightly dropped armholes (for comfort, but also to maintain its boyfriend-style appeal, of course).

To shop your old favorites from the Boyfriend collection, as well as some sure-to-be new favorites, we have rounded up some options below.

Boyfriend Crop Tank

Skims Cropped Boyfriend Tank

Boyfriend Crop Tank $36 Buy Now

Boyfriend Muscle Tank

Skims Boyfriend Muscle T

Boyfriend Muscle Tank $38 Buy Now

Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Skims Boyfriend long sleeve t

Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt $48 Buy Now

Boyfriend T-Shirt

Skims Boyfriend t

Boyfriend T-Shirt $42 Buy Now

Boyfriend Boxer

Skims boyfriend boxers

Boyfriend Boxer $26 Buy Now

 

