Skims Just Restocked Three of Its Cult-Favorite Bra Collections — Shop These Styles While You Can.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Since launching in fall 2019, Kim Kardashian’s inclusive clothing line, Skims, has racked up thousands of devotees. Just take the brand’s bra systems: Since the initial launch (and subsequent sell out) last year, over 35,000 shoppers entered a waitlist to get their hands on the styles. As of yesterday, Skims restocked three of its most popular bra systems, the Naked, No Show, and Weightless collections.

In line with Skims’ reputation for creating quality garments that suit a range of body shapes and sizes, the brand’s bra sizing ranges from 30 to 46 band sizes, A to H cup sizes, and XXS to 5X, depending on the silhouette. The bras are available in a range of colors that reflect various skin tones — rather than white, beige, and black, you can shop up to ten colorways. And just like Skims’ women’s pajamas, sweatpants, slip dresses, and other minimalistic essentials, the bras are available in various fabrics and support levels.

The Naked Collection includes full coverage wireless bras with a malleable feel — this allows the bra to mold to your body without digging into your ribs. This scoop and plunging styles are ideal for everyday wear when you’re after a smoothing effect. The No Show Collection is comprised of a super sheer mesh fabric that includes a raw edge finish — if you’re looking for a bra that won’t show lines under your clothes, these styles are it. And the popular Weightless Collection is designed for shaping and support without the bulky, heavy feel you get from similar bras (that’s thanks to the thin foam cups).

If you’re in need of a bra restock, don’t hesitate to place your order — they’re notorious for selling out fast.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Skims Naked Plunge Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims Naked Plunge Bra $44 Buy Now at Skims

Skims Naked Scoop Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims Naked Scoop Bra $44 Buy Now at Skims

Skims No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra $58 Buy Now at Skims

Skims No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra $58 Buy Now at Skims

Skims Weightless Scoop Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims Weightless Scoop Bra $58 Buy Now at Skims

Skims Weightless Demi Bra Courtesy of Skims Skims Weightless Demi Bra $58 Buy Now at Skims

Related Stories:

The Best Push-Up Bras

The Best Strapless Bras

The Best T-Shirt Bras

The Best Sports Bras

The Best High-Impact Sports Bras

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty and lifestyle industries for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She owns a handful of Skims’ bras — the Naked collection is her favorite.

