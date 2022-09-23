Skims Just Launched a New System of Bras That Seamlessly Mold to Your Body

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

You know that liberating feeling you get when you come home from a long day, unhook your bra, and say, “ahhhh.” Well, Kim Kardashian knows that scenario all too well, too. Luckily, today, the cult-favorite shapewear brand Skims is dropping a new system of bra solutions that aren’t restricting, nor have you looking forward to tearing them off.

Over the last three years, Skims has been designing all kinds of bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest materials to deliver the “best support while feeling like you’re wearing nothing,” says Co-founder Kim Kardashian in the official teaser video.

The new 15-piece collection blends the comfort and ease of a bralette with the shape and support of an underwire bra. These bra styles — T-shirt bras, wireless bras, strapless bras, push-up bras, and bras for large busts — come in an inclusive color range, including the brand’s signature skin and earth tones, so there’s sure to be a shade of Skims for you. Plus, each item is available in sizes XXS through 5X, with prices ranging from $36 to $54.

There’s a reason the celebrity brand has amassed such a cult following. Similar to its T-shirt, underwear, swimwear, and loungewear collections, this new launch also celebrates being comfortable in your body. Whether you’re a bustier woman in need of a lift, or a petite one in search of a push-up, there’s a Skims bra for you. The best part? These shapewear garments pair with everything and give a natural appearance under clothes. Whether you’re hanging at home in joggers and a hoodie, at a black-tie gala in a gown, or running errands in a white T-shirt and jeans, you’ll look good and feel good, too.

Keep scrolling to shop the new Skims bra collection.

Skims Naked Scoop Bra

Skims Naked Scoop Bra $44

Skims Naked Plunge Bra

Skims Naked Plunge Bra $44

Skims Naked Plunge Tank Bra

Skims Naked Plunge Tank Bra $48

Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra

Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra $48

Skims Weightless Demi Bra

Skims Weightless Demi Bra $58

Skims Weightless Scoop Bra

Skims Weightless Scoop Bra $58

Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra

Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra $44

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra $52

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra $54

Skims Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra

Skims Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra $36

Skims Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra

Skims Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra $36

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra $52

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Bra

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Bra $52