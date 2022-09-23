×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Skims Just Launched a New System of Bras That Seamlessly Mold to Your Body

Kim Kardashian has done it again.

skims bra lead art
Courtesy of Skims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

You know that liberating feeling you get when you come home from a long day, unhook your bra, and say, “ahhhh.” Well, Kim Kardashian knows that scenario all too well, too. Luckily, today, the cult-favorite shapewear brand Skims is dropping a new system of bra solutions that aren’t restricting, nor have you looking forward to tearing them off. 

Over the last three years, Skims has been designing all kinds of bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest materials to deliver the “best support while feeling like you’re wearing nothing,” says Co-founder Kim Kardashian in the official teaser video.

The new 15-piece collection blends the comfort and ease of a bralette with the shape and support of an underwire bra. These bra styles — T-shirt bras, wireless bras, strapless bras, push-up bras, and bras for large busts — come in an inclusive color range, including the brand’s signature skin and earth tones, so there’s sure to be a shade of Skims for you. Plus, each item is available in sizes XXS through 5X, with prices ranging from $36 to $54.

Related Galleries

There’s a reason the celebrity brand has amassed such a cult following. Similar to its T-shirt, underwear, swimwear, and loungewear collections, this new launch also celebrates being comfortable in your body. Whether you’re a bustier woman in need of a lift, or a petite one in search of a push-up, there’s a Skims bra for you. The best part? These shapewear garments pair with everything and give a natural appearance under clothes. Whether you’re hanging at home in joggers and a hoodie, at a black-tie gala in a gown, or running errands in a white T-shirt and jeans, you’ll look good and feel good, too.

Keep scrolling to shop the new Skims bra collection.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Skims Naked Scoop Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Naked Scoop Bra $44 BUY NOW: Skims Naked Scoop Bra $44 Buy Now

Skims Naked Plunge Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Naked Plunge Bra $44 BUY NOW: Skims Naked Plunge Bra $44 Buy Now

Skims Naked Plunge Tank Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Naked Plunge Tank Bra $48 Buy Now

Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra $48 BUY NOW: Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra $48 Buy Now

Skims Weightless Demi Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Weightless Demi Bra $58 BUY NOW: Skims Weightless Demi Bra $58 Buy Now

Skims Weightless Scoop Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Weightless Scoop Bra $58 BUY NOW: Skims Weightless Scoop Bra $58 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra $44 BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra $44 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra $52 BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra $52 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra $54 BUY NOW: Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push Up Bra $54 Buy Now

Skims Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra $36 BUY NOW: Skims Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra $36 Buy Now

Skims Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra $36 BUY NOW: Skims Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra $36 Buy Now

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Ultrafine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra $52 BUY NOW: Skims Ultrafine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra $52 Buy Now

Skims Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Bra

BUY NOW: Skims Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Bra $52 BUY NOW: Skims Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Bra $52 Buy Now

Skims Just Launched a New System

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Skims Just Launched a New System

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Skims Just Launched a New System

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Skims Just Launched a New System

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Skims Just Launched a New System

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Skims Just Launched a New System

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Skims Just Launched a New System

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Skims Just Launched a New System

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Skims Just Launched a New System

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Skims Just Launched a New System

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Skims Just Launched a New System

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Skims Just Launched a New System

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Skims Just Launched a New System

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Skims Just Launched a New System

Hot Summer Bags

Skims Just Launched a New System

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Skims Just Launched a New System

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Skims Just Launched a New System

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Skims Just Launched a New System

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Skims Just Launched a New System

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad