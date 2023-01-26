Skims’ New Valentine’s Day Shop Has Something for Everybody

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian’s Skims couldn’t get any better, it introduces a collection that changes your mind. Skims’ Valentine’s Day Shop has dropped, and it’s so good it makes us want to normalize buying romantic Valentine’s Day gifts for ourselves.

Skims’ Valentine’s Day Shop is celebrating the holiday with over ten limited-edition collections and 60+ new styles that are great for the occasion and beyond. It includes essentials such as the viral sculpting bodysuit, robes, bras, boxers, and leggings, but if you are looking for something more unique or seductive, you best believe the collection includes that, too. Shoppers can also expect mesh opera gloves, heart-shaped sheer bralettes, daring sheer warp knit catsuits, fuzzy slippers, and basically anything else you could need for your Valentine’s Day outfit. Even better? The campaign pays homage to “White Lotus,” casting Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as the faces of the new collection. Can you say iconic?

There’s a reason the celebrity brand has amassed such a cult following. Similar to its T-shirt, swimwear, and loungewear collections, this new launch also celebrates being comfortable in your body. From the everyday essentials to sexier items that elevate the mood, Skims has each of these pieces in inclusive sizing, from bras in sizes A to H cup, underwear, loungewear, and sportswear from XXS to 4X. In addition, the collection is offered at accessible prices ranging from $18 to $108.

The special day is around the corner, and whether you have a significant other or don’t have any plans, getting something nice for yourself is the ultimate self-care act we love and applaud. So keep scrolling because Skims’ Valentine’s Day edit will sell out fast!

Skims Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Colorways: Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom

Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom Material: 76% Polyamide / 24% Elastane

This bra is not like other bralettes. It has sexy lace trim and thick fabric to help you feel supported and comfortable.

Skims Fits Everyone Lace Triangle Bralette $36 Buy Now at skims

Skims Fits Everybody Long Lace Slip Dress

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Colorways: Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom

Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom Material: 76% Polyamide / 24% Elastane

If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok or Instagram lately, you may know that Skims’ Slip Dress has been the talk of the town for its universally flattering fit and supple material. So, there’s no better time than now to get your hand on the Valentine’s Day iteration with the added lace detail.

Skims Fits Everybody Long Lace Slip Dress $82 Buy Now at skims

Fits Everybody Lace String Thong

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Colorways: Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom

Neon Orchid, Neon Rose, Onyx, Petal, Cherry Blossom Material: 76% Polyamide / 24% Elastane

Skims’ lace thong is a contender for the world’s tiniest panty, perfect for spicing things up a notch. The barely-there style is made of ultra-soft polyamide and elastic for a comfortable fit that you’ll undoubtedly feel sexy in.

Fits Everybody Lace String Thong $16 Buy Now at skims

Skims Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 91% Modal / 9% Spandex

Run, don’t walk. For the first time, Skims’ viral Soft Lounge collection is coming in a feminine candy heart print with this onesie silhouette.

Skims Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie $68 Buy Now at skims

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Size range: 30A-46H

30A-46H Material: 84% Nylon / 16% Spandex

Want the best supportive bra that feels like you’re wearing nothing? This Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra is for you.

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra $58 Buy Now at skims

Skims Adaptive Fits Everybody Boy Short

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 84% Nylon / 16% Spandex

Made of a soft blend of nylon and spandex, the Skims’ Adapative Boy Shorts are a flexible pair of underwear that feature a hook and eye closures at each side for added accessibility for dressing.

Skims Adaptive Fits Everybody Boy Short $22 Buy Now at skims

Skims Soft Lounge Tank

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 91% Modal / 9% Spandex

Skims’ fitted tank hugs the body, making it the ideal choice for wearing underneath any top or alone. Style it with leather pants and a blazer for your casual Valentine’s Day dinner.

Skims Soft Lounge Tank $38 Buy Now at skims

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 92% Silk / 8% Spandex

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to master the art of Valentine’s Day lingerie that’s both sexy and a little bit extra. This lace slip is perfect for styling over your favorite bra and underwear set — or for wearing with nothing underneath.

Skims Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress Buy Now at skims

Skims Valentines Slippers

Size range: 35-42

35-42 Material: 100% Polyester

Though they may not be as obvious as a lace teddy or a silk robe, trust us when we say that these women’s slippers from Skims are just as romantic of a gift.

Skims Valentines Slippers $48 Buy Now at skims

Skims Latex Mini Skirt

Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 100% Latex

Heading to a fancy reservation? Make a sexy statement in Skims’ new Latex Mini Skirt that hugs your body in all the right places.

Skims Latex Mini Skirt $78 Buy Now at skims

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette

Colorways: Onyx, Petal

Onyx, Petal Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 74% Polyamide / 26% Lycra

No one really needs an excuse to wear sexy lingerie, but Valentine’s Day certainly serves as a good one. So why not opt for the Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette that makes you feel like the confident main character you are.

Skims Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette $48 Buy Now at skims

Skims Knit Lace Boy Short

Colorways: Clay, Cocoa, Ochre, Sienna, Onyx

Clay, Cocoa, Ochre, Sienna, Onyx Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Material: 74% Polyamide / 26% Lycra

Sheer lace and the chicest floral design? It’s a match made in V-Day heaven with these boy shorts. Add the matching bra, and you’ve got the perfect bedroom look.

Skims Knit Lace Boy Short $42 Buy Now at skims

Skims Sport Crew Sock Pack

Size range: 6-8

6-8 Material: 78% Cotton / 16% Polyamide / 6% Elastic

Whether you have a thing for cute socks or want to gift your partner a little something, Skims’ Sport Crew Sock Pack is a great option. This 5-pack gift set comes with special Valentine’s Day sayings embroidered on the front.

Skims Sport Crew Sock Pack $23 Buy Now at skims