Skims Just Launched Metallic Swimwear — Act Fast Before It Sells Out.

Your summer style is about to get a shiny new upgrade.

Kim Kardashian wearing metallic Skims swimsuit
Skims

Skims knows how to hype up a collection drop. Kim Kardashian’s brand has us waiting on edge for new releases of T-shirts, underwear and boyfriend-style loungewear. Today, Skims is dropping a limited-edition line of swimwear, all done up in metallic colors. We have no doubt it’ll sell out in a heartbeat.

Here’s the deal: Skims’ popular swim collection is available to purchase today, which features super-shiny metallic swimsuits in nickel, champagne and gold. For the bikini options, there are triangle, bandeau and high-neck top options, along with a few matching bottoms — a stringy bikini bottom and a mid-waist one with a little more coverage. For one-piece swimsuits, there’s a classic high cut, a fun cut-out monokini, and even a full cycle suit. The round out a full metallic outfit, there’s also matching swim shorts and a sarong. All items come in sizes XXS-4X and range in price from $48-$128.

Like most things Skims, this collection is utterly multifunctional. These were, of course, made for the water, so they are welcome in and around oceans and pools of every kind. But the metallic color makes the pieces feel wearable even outside of that. We love the cycle suit for just daily living — especially paired with an oversized linen button-down — or the high-neck bikini top worn as a crop top with denim shorts or high-waisted trousers. The pieces are fun, and you should feel free to have fun with them.

Skims’ swimwear is not far off from the items that make up the foundation of the brand: shapewear and bras of all kinds — wireless bras, strapless bras, and bras for large busts. It’s the kind of support (yes, literally and figuratively) founder Kim Kardashian prides herself on bringing to women. The brand’s ethos is about celebrating and being comfortable in your body. And while that’s good in theory, Skims also really pulls through on it. The design and fabrics of the items (like the unbeatable softness of the Boyfriend collection) can convince even the most adamant Kardashian skeptic.

Keep scrolling to shop the new Skims metallic swimwear collection.

Skims Mock Neck Swim Tank

Skims Mock Neck Swim Tank $64 Buy Now

Skims Dipped Mid Waist Bottom

Skims Dipped Mid Waist Bottom $48 Buy Now

Skims Sarong Mini Skirt

Skims Sarong Mini Skirt $78 Buy Now

Skims High Cut One Piece

Skims High Cut One Piece $108 Buy Now

Skims Cut Out Monokini

Skims Cut Out Monokini $108 Buy Now

ad