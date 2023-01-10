×
Now’s Your Last Chance to Save 30% Off Spanx Shapewear During the Brand’s End of Season Sale

Spanx's End of Season Sale has everything you need to master the art of winter layering.

three models in Spanx undergarments and workout apparel on sale today.
Courtesy of Spanx

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love to wear shapewear, no matter if you’re heading to work or a black tie wedding, you’re in luck because popular undergarments brand Spanx is running an end-of-year sale, giving shoppers an extra 30% off in savings on sale items.

During the surprise sale, you can save on everything from body-hugging bodysuits and sculpting workout leggings to lacy underwear and the brand’s game-changing Arm Tights. So whether you’re looking for a flattering bodysuit to pair with baggy jeans and designer heels or need a little extra support under a slip or cocktail dress, you’re bound to find some discounted Spanx pieces your closet has been missing.

Over the last 20 years, Spanx has been widely recognized for helping women of all shapes and sizes stock their athleisure, lingerie, underwear, and denim drawers. Everyone loves Spanx — just ask Oprah, who placed them on her Favorite Things list this year, or Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Kylie Jenner, who have all raved about the brand’s bras and leggings.

So without further ado, check out the best finds from Spanx’s end-of-year sale before time runs out. There are plenty of choices that make great gifts for all the women on your list — including practical gift ideas for moms and unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas for girlfriends.

Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings

You can’t go wrong with a simple pair of leggings. Spanx’s Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings come in four neutral colors and feature sweat-wicking, breathable fabric, a comfortable seamless design, and high-rise coverage.

Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings $61.60  $43.40 Buy Now AT SPANX

Spanx Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short

These shorts are part of the brand’s new Shaping Satin Collection, which uses liquid stretch-shaping satin to smooth the midriff. Additionally, it has a double-layer shaping panel to target the core even more.

Spanx Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short $40.60  $28.42 Buy Now at spanx

Spanx Leather-Like Jogger

For faux leather pants that do it all, look no further than Spanx. The brand’s Like-Leather Jogger has a waistband-free construction with a hidden shaping panel to flatten the stomach and ruching detail at the back waistband and ankle for added style.

Spanx Leather-Like Jogger $117.60  $82.4 Buy Now AT SPANX

Spanx Skinny Britches Capri

If you’re looking for the perfect underpants, Spanx’s Skinny Britches Capris are for you. They are lightweight and breathable, making them great to wear under long summer dresses, and they have a cotton gusset, so you don’t need to wear your own underwear.

Spanx Skinny Britches Capri $47.60  $33.32 Buy Now at spanx

Spanx Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit

This bodysuit suits every dressing need thanks to its thick straps and scoop neck. Use this garment as a base layer when you’re headed to work. You can layer a button-down on top or a blazer if you plan to keep it on all day.

Spanx Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit $47.6  $33.32 Buy Now at spanx

Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty

These panties are called “Undie-tectable” for a good reason. They feature a smoothing waistband for comfort and compression and offer no visible panty lines.

Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty $16.80  $ Buy Now AT SPANX

Spanx Arm Tights Layering Piece

Ever dreamt of being able to wear tights on your arms so you can go jacket-free? Now you can. Spanx’s Arm Tights is a crop top made from hosiery and designed to slim out the arms.

Spanx Arm Tights Layering Piece, Opaque $15  $10.5 Buy Now AT SPANX

