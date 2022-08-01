×
Meghan Markle and Bella Hadid Love Staud Bags — And They’re on Sale on Amazon Today.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are fans, too.

Staud
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The buzzy fashion label Staud seems to be everywhere these days. Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid and Reese Witherspoon are three celebrities with very different styles, yet all three have been routinely seen wearing or carrying Staud pieces. And while Staud’s line of leather handbags, shoes and ready-to-wear clothing is relatively affordable, three of their most beloved — and recognizable — handbags this season are up to 50% off today on Amazon, making them less than $130. 

This secret Staud Bag sale is part of The Shop by Shopbop on Amazon, the go-to shopping destination for those looking to peruse the latest trends from established and emerging women’s designers, with all the perks of a traditional Amazon retailer, including free two-day shipping for Prime members.

The trio of designer handbags on sale today follow the growing mini and minimalist bag trends that take inspo from the late ‘90s and early aughts Y2K style trend. Staud’s bright blood orange hued Kaia shoulder bag is a glossy mini style while the coastal blue colored Bean Convertible bag can be worn as a clutch or tossed over your shoulder with a detachable strap, whether you want a new bag for summer travels, something petite to wear to a wedding or for fun nights out on the town.

Act fast to save big on these trendy Staud bags to flaunt all summer and carry through the fall season.

Staud Women’s Mini Zeta Bracelet Bag

Staud handbag

Staud Women’s Mini Zeta Bracelet Bag $350  $175 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Kaia Shoulder Bag

Staud blood orange

Staud Women’s Kaia Shoulder Bag $150  $125 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Bean Convertible Bag in Coastal

Staud

Staud Women’s Bean Convertible Bag in Coastal $195  $117 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Bean Convertible Bag in Grapefruit

staud grapefruit

Staud Women’s Bean Convertible Bag in Grapefruit $195  $117 Buy Now

