Strathberry Collaborates With Sarah Jessica Parker on New Handbag Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Sarah Jessica Parker and her fictional character, Carrie Bradshaw, are both well accessorized, whether it’s the Fendi Baguette bag flung over the shoulder or the aspirational collection of designer shoes on standby. Using Parker’s prowess for setting trends and creating iconic style moments, SJP Collection has teamed up with Meghan Markle- and Kate Middleton-approved purse brand Strathberry on a designer handbag collaboration.

The new collection includes four bucket bags, called the City Osette, that take inspiration from Strathberry’s top-selling Lana Osette bag. The Strathberry x SJP collection consists of a standard-sized City Osette as well as a mini version of the same style. The range is available in a sophisticated color palette — bold red tones, soft grays, chic black, lollipop pink — with hues borrowed from SJP’s footwear label. And they’re priced at a reasonable range of $295 to $455. Additionally, with campaign images captured in the heart of New York City, the collection is an ode to Parker’s love for and history with the city.

“Partnering with Strathberry has been a rewarding process from the start. Our teams have many shared values, including quality, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and using bold and vibrant colors as neutrals,” Parker says in a press statement. “We feel fortunate that we were given the opportunity to collaborate on one of their classic silhouettes, and we’re so looking forward to introducing our new handbags this fall.”

Strathberry’s co-founder Leeanne Hundleby reciprocated Parker’s thoughts, saying, “For me and millions of others around the world, Sarah Jessica Parker represents the ultimate in sophistication and fantasy. Now, fundamentally, both we and Sarah Jessica want to create products for the way women truly live: that consciously fashionable woman who loves the idea of a practical everyday piece to go from day to night, with flair and personality.”

Keep scrolling to check out the entire collection, which is now available globally at strathberry.com and SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com, as well as in both Strathberry and SJP stores and with selected Strathberry stockists worldwide.

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Black Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Black $455 Buy Now at strathberry

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Ruby $455 Buy Now at strathberry

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Mini Bag in Paloma Grey Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Paloma Grey $295 Buy Now at strathberry