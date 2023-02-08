×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild Over ‘MetaBirkins’ NFTs

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Business

VF in Wall Street Limbo as Company Resets

Strathberry Collaborates With Sarah Jessica Parker on New Handbag Collection

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with these chic luxury leather accessories.

Strathberry x SJP Handbag collection lead art
Courtesy of Strathberry x SJP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Sarah Jessica Parker and her fictional character, Carrie Bradshaw, are both well accessorized, whether it’s the Fendi Baguette bag flung over the shoulder or the aspirational collection of designer shoes on standby. Using Parker’s prowess for setting trends and creating iconic style moments, SJP Collection has teamed up with Meghan Markle- and Kate Middleton-approved purse brand Strathberry on a designer handbag collaboration.

The new collection includes four bucket bags, called the City Osette, that take inspiration from Strathberry’s top-selling Lana Osette bag. The Strathberry x SJP collection consists of a standard-sized City Osette as well as a mini version of the same style. The range is available in a sophisticated color palette — bold red tones, soft grays, chic black, lollipop pink — with hues borrowed from SJP’s footwear label. And they’re priced at a reasonable range of $295 to $455. Additionally, with campaign images captured in the heart of New York City, the collection is an ode to Parker’s love for and history with the city. 

Related Galleries

“Partnering with Strathberry has been a rewarding process from the start. Our teams have many shared values, including quality, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and using bold and vibrant colors as neutrals,” Parker says in a press statement. “We feel fortunate that we were given the opportunity to collaborate on one of their classic silhouettes, and we’re so looking forward to introducing our new handbags this fall.”

Strathberry’s co-founder Leeanne Hundleby reciprocated Parker’s thoughts, saying, “For me and millions of others around the world, Sarah Jessica Parker represents the ultimate in sophistication and fantasy. Now, fundamentally, both we and Sarah Jessica want to create products for the way women truly live: that consciously fashionable woman who loves the idea of a practical everyday piece to go from day to night, with flair and personality.”

Keep scrolling to check out the entire collection, which is now available globally at strathberry.com and SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com, as well as in both Strathberry and SJP stores and with selected Strathberry stockists worldwide.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Black

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Black $455 Buy Now at strathberry

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Ruby $455 Buy Now at strathberry

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Mini Bag in Paloma Grey

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Bag in Paloma Grey $295 Buy Now at strathberry

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Mini Bag in Lollipop

Strathberry x SJP Collection City Osette Mini Bag in Lollipop $295 Buy Now at strathberry

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Hot Summer Bags

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Strathberry Teams Up With Sarah Jessica Parker for Line of Handbags

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad