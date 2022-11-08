×
Sponsored Content

8 Stylish adidas Gifts for Any Women On Your Holiday Shopping List

Who could refuse a pair of adidas sambas? 

Stylish adidas gifts lead art
Courtesy of adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re stumped on what to get the woman in your life, you’ve come to the right place. While there are many places to shop, some of the best gifts for her come courtesy of adidas. Of course, the famed sportswear brand has plenty of options, from handbags and lifestyle sneakers like the cult-loved samba to technical gear. Plus, there are plenty of laidback pieces — like joggers — perfect for any lady who loves to lounge or simply craves comfort whenever she’s not in the office. 

The best part? adidas’ crazy-good giftables are available in a flexible price range since you might spend more money on your mom’s holiday gift than your co-workers. adidas also has a wide variety of offerings — across all categories — making it the one-stop shop for all types of women. You can get everything you need, from puffer jackets suitable for a winter ski trip to Aspen to adorable little trinkets that make wow-worthy stocking stuffers.

Ahead, we compiled the eight most stylish adidas gifts for any woman this season. These pieces are super practical and stylish, which is enough to make them a no-brainer to purchase. But to make it even easier to click “add to cart,” adidas has already discounted some. So, instead of waiting until Black Friday, secure the best stylish adidas gifts for every woman on your list now.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorites.

adidas Samba Vegan Shoes

Any trendsetter has adidas Samba sneakers, but this pair is especially unique as it has an entirely vegan design. No doubt about it: These will earn her compliments and make any outfit sporty and stylish.

adidas Samba Vegan Shoes $100 Buy Now

adidas Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Track Pants

The label’s signature track pants make an excellent gift for those looking for bottoms they can travel in, wear around the house, or run errands in. This style can do it all, season after season and year after year. Available in black, cobalt blue, light blue, magenta, and rust color, these are sure to become a staple in any well-established wardrobe.

adidas Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Track Pants $70 Buy Now

adidas Superstar Shoes

Looking for a gift you can’t go wrong with? The adidas Superstar — one of the most iconic shoes of all time — is the one for you. Not only has it been styled by almost every celebrity, but it also goes back 52 years. While the classic option is the white upper with black detailing, you can also opt for any of the other 18 colorways and still not go wrong.

adidas Superstar Shoes $95  $67 Buy Now

adidas Ski Chic Puffer Jacket

Consider this the perfect puffer jacket for your sophisticated friend who hates to admit she loves apres ski more than skiing. It has the timeless adidas black and white colorway with a storm flap, stand-up collar, adjustable hem, and 100% recycled polyester plain weave makeup. This one-of-a-kind coat is where fashion meets function.

adidas Ski Chic Puffer Jacket $160 Buy Now

adidas Crew Socks

Gifting these crew socks isn’t like giving any old pair of socks. Instead, they’re fun, cozy, fashionable, and great for those looking to dress head-to-toe in adidas. We recommend letting them stand out with an oversized hoodie, biker shorts, and chunky sneakers. 

adidas Crew Socks $23 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Reg Dress

adidas and South African luxury designer Thebe Magugu teamed up again for a Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This dress — like the rest of the collection — is inspired by Magugu’s heritage, which is raved by unbridled joy and freedom. Whether she’s running errands or heading to brunch, it’s the perfect one-and-done piece.

adidas x Thebe Magugu Reg Dress $60 Buy Now

adidas Mini Bucket Backpack

She can easily store her gym gear or daily essentials in this chic bag that merges the look and feel of a bucket bag and a backpack. It’s super functional yet polished with its bright tie-dye colors and fleece material. Plus, it’s made with recycled materials, so she can carry it confidently, knowing it was made mindfully.

adidas Mini Bucket Backpack $45 Buy Now

adidas by Stella McCartney Beanie

This holiday, give her the gift of warmth that doesn’t sacrifice style. This beanie from the adidas x Stella McCartney collaboration will let your giftee make a subtle yet sartorial statement. It features organic cotton and recycled polyester with a foldover design and is finished with a patch logo. It’s available in two neutral colorways, so we are sure one of them will go with anything in her closet.

adidas by Stella McCartney Beanie $55 Buy Now

