Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Free People’s Preppy-Cool Skort of the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift just gave us a lesson — actually, more like a masterclass — in how to embrace the light academia aesthetic for summer. On June 26th, the singer was spotted in New York City wearing a roster of preppy-cool pieces, with Free People’s Heartbreaker Skort in attendance.

To create a collegiate vibe without going full-on school uniform, Swift paired the Heartbreaker Skort with The Row’s Sisca silk striped shirt and Malone Souliers chunky lace-up leather loafers. As for accessories, she went with a simple navy baseball hat, short tan socks, and a minimalist handbag by Patou.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Taylor Swift is seen on June 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

Free People’s Heartbreaker Skort is, at first glance, flirty and fun for summer — the style includes statement pleats and an on-trend low-rise cut. But the skort is plenty practical, too: The 100 percent cotton material is comfortable on the skin but not overly stretchy, so you can count on it to keep its shape and withstand multiple rounds in the washing machine.

Swift opted for the light blue Citadel shade, but the skort also comes in classic white and a Barbiecore pink colorway. To style it, take a page from Swift’s book and go with a billowy button-down shirt, ankle socks, and chunky shoes. The skort’s silhouette also plays well with a chunky women’s sweater and cute summer sandals for a brisk night on the coast. The functionality of the built-in shorts allows you to wear the piece out to run errands without a worry — throw on a fitted white T-shirt and slip-on sneakers, and you’re off in style.

When she’s not on stage sporting custom Roberto Cavalli gowns and Christian Louboutin heels, Swift often incorporates Free People finds into her singer-off-duty looks. Last fall, she posted a video wearing Free People’s furry Renata coat, and just this May, she was seen in another skort by Free People, but in black. Both of these finds sold out quickly after Swift modeled them, so consider this your chance to get your hands on this cute summer staple while you can.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Free People Heartbreaker Skort Courtesy of Free People Free People Heartbreaker Skort $78 Buy Now at Free People

The Row Sisca Striped Silk Shirt Courtesy of MyTheresa The Row Sisca Striped Silk Shirt $1,290 Buy Now at MyTheresa

Malone Souliers Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes Courtesy of FarFetch Malone Souliers Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes $1,031 Buy Now at FarFetch

Related:

Celebrities Are Loving Mansur Gavriel’s Cloud Clutch Right Now

All the Pat McGrath Labs Makeup Products Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Wearing for Her Eras Tour

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, as well as the latest shopping trends and clothing brands. Learn more about us here.