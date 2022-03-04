The 23 Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamlea Anderson’s iconic red Baywatch swimsuit is arguably the most iconic one-piece to make a pop culture appearance. But these days, the one-piece is having something of a renaissance, no longer just a sporty suit meant for lifeguards. Now, one-piece swimsuits are rivaling the bikini for coolest swimwear trend — thanks in many ways to innovative new takes on design. “We are seeing more design details transferred across from ready-to-wear collections,” explains Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-a-Porter. “For instance, Christopher Esber’s signature cutouts, once featured on dresses alone, can now be found in the brand’s swimwear offerings.”

With more fashion-forward brands putting a unique spin on the swimsuit, the first thing to have in mind when you start shopping is what you’ll be using the swimsuit for — a low-key beach vacation or perhaps to help support a new hobby. “Consider what it is you want from a one-piece,” Page says. “If you’re looking for something body-sculpting or leg-lengthening, try styles with front darts and high-cut designs, or if you’re looking for something more technical, look for styles in neoprene and with supportive racerbacks.” Some one-pieces are designed to prioritize comfort and offer more coverage (think long-sleeved and underwire silhouettes) while others are intended to make a bold statement by way of cutouts — or even a thong bottom. “It’s less about ‘what works for your body type’ and more about what you feel good wearing,” explains Ginger Lau of Solid & Stripe’s design team.

The different types of one-piece swimsuits

Halter: For a simple, classic swimsuit option, a halter style fits the bill. It ties behind the neck, which allows for adjustability, and may also have a scoop back or waist tie details.

Cutout: A more trend-forward option, cutout one-pieces come in many forms. When trying out a one-piece with cutouts, make sure to move around in it to ensure it offers coverage where you want.

Strapless: If you’re worried about tan lines, you may want to consider a strapless one-piece. It’s not the most supportive option of the bunch, so you’ll want to make sure it doesn’t slip down before wearing it out.

Sporty: Looking for a suit designed specifically for swimming or a game of beach volleyball? Look for simple silhouettes with technical fabrics and supportive straps. Avoid anything that will ride up or get in the way.

Plunge: A low-cut one-piece is a great option if you’re looking for something you can transition to wearing with everyday clothes. The deep-V neckline is the defining design element of this suit.

’90s-Inspired: “Recently, we’ve been feeling for ’90s silhouettes,” Lau says. “We love their high-cuts and versatile end-use. Iconic swim images from the ’90s of supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista serve as constant inspiration.”

Below, shop the best one-piece swimsuits to invest in this summer.

Viottiset Tummy Control Monokini

Best One-Piece Swimsuit With Tummy Control

On the hunt for a stylish swimsuit that still offers comfort and coverage? This ruched monkini from Viottiset is designed with adjustable straps and a removable padded bra to allow for versatility while wearing it. The adjustable drawstrings on either side also make this suit easily adjustable depending on how high-cut you prefer the leg of a suit to be.

Viottiset Tummy Control Monokini $22-$39 Buy Now

Speedo Superpro One-Piece

Best Athletic

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Speedo’s one-piece suits have been a staple of competitive swimmers for a long time, so you know they’ll stay put as you jump into the water. “This suit looks great and fits perfectly — no sagging, and not tighter than it needs to be,” one reviewer writes. The high-cut leg and tighter fit allow for fluid movement in the water.

Speedo Superpro Swimsuit $20-$69 Buy Now

Missoni Multicolored One-Piece

Best Unique One-Piece Swimsuit

This Italian label is known for its colorful, printed knits, but it brings the aesthetic to swimwear, too. Missoni’s bold rayon and polyester suit features a playful lace-up front detail that’s easily adjustable. The playful mix of colors are perfect for the warm-weather season.

Missoni Multicolored Swimsuit $800 Buy Now

Summersalt Ruffled Backflip One-Piece

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Plus Size Women

“I have a dozen swimsuits, but this one wins out every time I need one that is cute, comfortable and works for more active endeavors,” writes one fan of Summersalt’s ruffled design. The swimsuit has a wider size range than many other options, available in size 2 up to 22, making it a stylish one-piece swimsuit option for many body types. The brand’s signature compression fabric, made of polyamide and elastane, is snug and will keep you feeling comfortable all day long.

Summersalt Ruffled Backflip Swimsuit $95 Buy Now

Ocean Blues One-Piece

Best One-Piece Swimsuit With Shorts

If you’re looking for extra coverage and one of the best modest one-pieces, try this Ocean Blues style with boy-short legs. Another detail: The suit also has a built-in bra for added support on top. The side stripe detailing adds to the sporty cut of this option, making it great for swimming laps or a dip in the ocean.

Ocean Blues Swimsuit $19-$27 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Maddy One-Piece

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Long Torsos

This tie-front cutout swimsuit is one to consider if you’re interested in products created with sustainability in mind — which is a focus of Mara Hoffman’s production process. Offered in sizes X-Small to X-Large, it’s made from 78% recycled polyester and is digitally printed to minimize waste. The cutout waist also makes it a great option for women with longer torsos, as it allows for more stretch through the stomach.

Mara Hoffman Maddy One-Piece $250 Buy Now

Riot Swim Echo One-Piece

Best Thong-Style

Many one-pieces are designed to offer coverage, but it may be the case that you want a cheekier cut. The best one- piece swimsuit with a thong bottom is Riot Swim’s Echo suit, which is super high-cut through the leg. The ruching through the stomach and the playful periwinkle hue add more romantic touches to the style.

Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Swimsuit $99 Buy Now

Hunza G Nancy One-Piece

Best One-Shoulder

Hunza G is known for its super stretch crinkle fabric, which allows this suit to be one-size-fits-all from a UK size 6 to 16. The one-shoulder silhouette is a sophisticated but pared-back alternative to a classic two-strap style. Consider this the ideal vacation suit to pair with an equally colorful sarong and sandals.

Hunza G Nancy Swim $195 Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Taylor One-Piece

Best Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

This fashion insider-favorite swimwear label is always on top of the biggest trends in swim. Solid & Striped’s patchwork print suit is designed with underwire cups and adjustable straps for those looking for extra support up top. Additionally, it can easily double as a bodysuit to style off the beach with a pair of high-rise jeans or a floaty cotton skirt.

Solid & Striped The Taylor $178 Buy Now

Tory Burch Embellished Printed One-Piece

Best Plunge

Beloved New York designer Tory Burch toes the line perfectly between preppy and cool. This leaf print one-piece is designed with a low-scoop back that’s tied across and a plunging front held together with a gold ring. It’s also made of polyamide and lycra for a stretch fit that will hug in all the right places.

Tory Burch Embellished Printed Swimsuit $228 Buy Now

Isa Boulder Sculpture Cutout One-Piece

Best One-Piece Swimsuit With Cutouts

If you’re looking for the best cutout swimsuit, look no further than Isa Boulder’s uniquely tied-together design. The playful one-piece suit is made of nylon and elastane with a glossy silk finish. Ruching also adds a romantic touch to this celeb-loved option.

Isa Boulder Sculpture Cutout Swimsuit $228 Buy Now

Marysia North Sea One-Piece

Best Long-Sleeved

A long-sleeve swimsuit can double as a rashguard for any potential surfers seeking a suit. But, the playful floral print and scalloped trim on this Marysia option take it beyond a classic sporty swim option. The central zipper makes it easy to pull on and off as well.

Marysia North Sea Swimsuit $429 Buy Now

Louisa Ballou Sex Wax One-Piece

Also Consider Best One-Piece Swimsuit With Cutouts

A statement cutout swimsuit is a must-have on vacation, and none feel more festive than the floral option from Louisa Ballou. Made of recycled polyamide and elastane, the cutout suit is held together with two large rings. From behind, the suit (which has been worn by Kendall Jenner and SZA) gives the appearance of a bikini.

Louisa Ballou Sex Wax Swimsuit $350 Buy Now

Eres Les Essentiels Asia One-Piece

Best Black

The best black one-piece swimsuit is one that is simple, elegant and refined. For that combination, look no further than this option from iconic French label Eres, which always manages to offer swimsuits that feel luxurious, no matter how simple they may be. Its signature peau douce fabric is soft on the skin and will hug tight to your body even after you jump in the water. The low scoop back and paneling at the mid-section are details that will make you feel all the better once you put this suit on.

Eres Les Essentiels Asia Swimsuit $340 Buy Now

Matteau Wrap Plunge One-Piece

Also Consider Best Black One-Piece Swimsuit

If you have yet to hear of Australian label Matteau, you’ll want to put it on your radar. “I love the versatility and elegant V-neckline of this wrap plunge one-piece by Matteau,” Page says. “I plan to wear it all summer long as both a swimsuit and bodysuit.” If you’re one for keeping things simple, this is the suit for you.

Matteau Wrap Plunge Swimsuit $300 Buy Now

Oseree Lumiere One-Piece

Best High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

Try embracing a bit of shimmer with this sparkly green style from Oseree. The open back and thigh-high cuts give this suit a slightly ‘80s twist. To style, finish with a pair of denim shorts and throw a button-down on top.

Oseree Lumiere One-Piece $283 Buy Now

Vetements Code Print One-Piece

You don’t have to be a fan of The Matrix to pull off this futuristic one-piece from buzzy luxury label Vetements. The stretch nylon jersey suit has a classic, sporty silhouette complete with racerback straps and a back cutout. The suit is also fully lined, so no need to worry about it being sheer or stretched too thin.

Vetements Code Print One-Piece $490 Buy Now

Cult Gaia Aster One-Piece

Best Halter

This isn’t your average one-piece swimsuit. Cult Gaia’s halter silhouette is marked by a flower-shaped series of cutouts held together by a single central ring. The suit is composed of recycled nylon and spandex and is cut with an open back and cheeky cut across the butt.

Cult Gaia Aster One-Piece Swimsuit $258 Buy Now

Toteme Logo One-Piece

Also Consider Best High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

Swedish label Toteme is a favorite among trendsetters for its minimal-cool designs. This logo-print swimsuit, emblazoned with an oversized interpretation of the brand name, is just obscure enough that only those in-the-know will recognize where you got it from. The high-cut bottom and sporty scoop neck add to the simplicity of this option.

Toteme Logo Swimsuit $190 Buy Now

The Attico Chain-Trimmed One-Piece

Not every swimsuit needs to focus on practicality. The Attico’s chain-trimmed design is a style ideal for lounging poolside. The one-shoulder silhouette and side cutouts make it seem more like a bodysuit than traditional swimwear. Try styling this one-piece for the evening with a sheer skirt and a pair of heeled sandals.

The Attico Chain-Trimmed Swimsuit $520 Buy Now

Roxy Rocky Rights Underwire One-Piece

Also Consider Best Athletic One-Piece

Embrace a retro feel with this high-rise Roxy swimsuit made of a soft rib knit. The hibiscus flower print is lighthearted, perfect for the beach, and the mis-matched piping adds a playful twist. Thick straps and a high back also add additional support, so consider this swimsuit if that’s a priority.

Roxy Rocky Rights Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit $100 Buy Now

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Large Busts

If you’re on the hunt for the best one-piece swimsuit option for larger busts, you may want to give Monday’s one-piece a try. The wide shoulder straps, under-bust band and the deep-V silhouette allow for more coverage and support without any gaping or squeezing. Try styling this suit with nude sandals and a floaty cotton dress over the top.

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece Swimsuit $192 $96 Buy Now

Laya Swim Downstream One-Piece

Best Red One-Piece Swimsuit

Don’t let a fear of tan lines keep you from testing out a swimsuit with a playful cut. Laya’s deep V-neck style has a wired front to keep the swimsuit fitted to the skin. It also features a lace-up back that not only offers adjustability but also a playful design touch that takes this style to the next level.

Laya Swim Downstream Swimsuit $170 Buy Now

How to wear a one-piece swimsuit

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a shift from more covered and conservative silhouettes to more bare styles,” Lau says. “Higher cut, less covered bottoms and interesting cut-outs have become important design details. Versatility has also become increasingly important, seen in swimwear that can be worn off the beach (i.e. one-pieces that double as bodysuits or bikini tops you can layer under jackets) and reversible styles.” Warm-weather staples like denim shorts or light cotton dresses are easy styling pieces to pair with a one-piece swimsuit depending on the occasion.

“Many designers are embracing swimwear in their ready-to-wear collections,” Page adds. “We love Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant’s take on this; very excitingly, both have introduced swimwear into their collections for the first time this season.”

How to know your swimsuit size

Shopping for a one-piece swimsuit online can prove tricky — looking at reviews from previous customers can help you find any discrepancies in sizing. Also, when you first try a new swimsuit on, make sure you test it by doing some stretches and general movements to get a sense if it rides up or pulls in the wrong places. Since different suits can be designed for swimming, beach sports or simply lounging, make sure that the suit fits the bill.

Also, since sizing can be so different from brand to brand, make sure to take your measurements at the bust, waist and hip so that you can compare your measurements on a size chart and ensure that you’re choosing a suit that best fits your body.