Theragun’s Prime Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Massage Gun

Adjacent to Amazon Prime Day, Therabody released some next-level deals you don't want to miss.

woman using theragun massage device
Therabody

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Prime Day somewhere on the Internet, and some of our other favorite shops are getting in on the mid-summer sale action. Therabody — the maker of the very useful Theragun massage guns — is one of them. The fitness recovery brand is having a major sale right now with discounts on all of its best products. That includes the full range of Theraguns, in addition to compression boots, foam rollers and electric stimulation machines, all for up to $300 off.

The Theragun deep tissue massagers come in a range of intensities and sizes, so you can pick the style that’s best for your needs. Some are more powerful but a little louder; others are easier to hold but don’t move with quite as much force. Theraguns are percussive therapy devices, which vibrate quickly and powerfully, simulating the kind of muscle relief you might DIY with a foam roller. They’re great for using before and after workouts of all kinds, whether you’re training for a marathon or working with more low-intensity movements and regardless of what kind of  (or not) your fitness routine is, there’s a massage gun right for you. The Theragun Mini, for example, is super light and easy to use, and it’s hands-down one of our favorite wellness gifts to give just about anyone. Add that to a care package of the best sports bras and the best workout leggings you can buy, and you’ve got yourself a gift to please anyone. This also makes for about the best self-care gift we could dream up.

Therabody also has deals on its compression boots, which increase blood flow and promote quicker recovery after workouts the way some electric foot massagers do. For a full set of recovery tools, you can also score deals on the discounted Wave foam rollers and PowerDot stim devices. The deals are just as good if not better than some of the major discounts we’ve seen during other sales, like Theragun’s last Black Friday Sale. Shop some standouts here.

Theragun Mini Massager

The Theragun Mini is smaller than the more intense massage guns and doesn’t have quite as much power but boy, is it useful. You can hold it easily in your hand and it’s light enough to travel with, so you don’t have to go a single day without relief.

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini $199  $159 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Roller

The Wave Roller is everything that’s good about a foam roller and then some. It works like your standard body foam roller, but it also vibrates, increasing subtle (and relief-inducing) movement around small muscles. For cross-fitters, runners and walkers, these do wonders for leg relief.

Therabody Wave Roller

Therabody Wave Roller $149  $74 Buy Now

Theragun PRO Massage Gun

The Theragun PRO is the most elite of all of the Theraguns, boasting the most power at 60 pounds of force. It’s a little less ergonomic than the other models, so it can be tough to use on your own back or upper traps. But if you’ll have a helping hand, it’s a great option.

Theragun Pro

Theragun PRO $599  $499 Buy Now

Theragun Elite Massage Gun

Theragun Elite is the next level down from the Pro with lighter force (but by no means light) at 40 pounds. It has five built-in speeds and it’s the quietest device the brand makes.

Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite $399  $299 Buy Now

Theragun Prime Massage Gun

Theragun Prime is the third set massage gun option with 30 pounds of force and 120 minutes of battery life. It comes with four attachments to switch in and out at the top of the gun to hit different muscles at just the right angle.

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime $299  $249 Buy Now

Therabody RecoveryAir PRO Compression Boots

The RecoveryAir PRO are like having a built-in recovery station right in your own home. The compression boots tighten and release at your set preferences to increase blood flow to sore legs.

Therabody RecoveryAir System $699   $499 Buy Now

Therabody PowerDot Duo

The PowerDot Duo is a muscle stimulation device you might be vaguely familiar with if you’ve ever gone to physical therapy. The pads stick right onto your body and you can figure out where to put them — and how much electric stim to set it to — right on the app. All of the recovery, none of the confusion.

PowerDot Duo $349  $299 Buy Now

Theragun PRO + RecoveryAir PRO Bundle

There are a few Theragun bundles on sale, too, and this Theragun PRO + RecoveryAir PRO bundle has got to be one of the best. It’s $500 off and includes both the RecoveryAir PRO compression boots and the highest intensity Theragun. It’s a great investment to make if you’re prioritizing recovery in your training this year.

Theragun PRO + RecoveryAir PRO $1,898  $1,498 Buy Now

