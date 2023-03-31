Tiktok’s Viral Backless Maxi Dress From Amazon Is Your One-And-Done Summer Must-Have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok’s influence is unmatched, especially when it comes to dresses going viral. Most recently, millions of TikTok users are obsessing over Amazon’s Sexy Backless Draped Maxi Dress, and it’s not hard to see why.

Amazon’s Sexy Backless Draped Maxi Dress has gained popularity for being affordable and flattering for all body types. The search term “Amazon backless dress” has already garnered a whopping 178.7M views. Creator @adigraceeeee dubbed the dress “the best $35 I have ever spent from Amazon.” Additionally, other users like @morganmcpherson_ and @sumarslays highlighted the frock as a must-have summer dress.

This dress is made of a buttery soft fabric that lays beautifully across the body. It has adjustable straps so that you can customize the scoop in the back and feel comfortable and supported. You can also tie the straps in a few different ways to make the dress look unique for different occasions.

In addition to the straps, this dress is extra versatile in the fact that it’s available in more than 15 colors, including basics like beige, black, and brown, as well as brighter pinks and greens that would be perfect for daytime soirees. While the style is only offered in sizes S-L, it’s stretchy and super soft to keep you comfortable.

The best part is that this could be worn as a wedding guest dress with stilettos and an evening clutch or with a raffia summer handbag and designer sneakers for a casual afternoon sipping on an Aperol Spritz.

Since TikTok has proven that it’s capable of making items sell out, make sure you go ahead and grab this dress while there are lots of different colors and sizes in stock.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Best Slip Dresses

Best Amazon Fashion Dresses

Best Amazon Spring Dresses

Amazon’s Sexy Backless Draped Maxi Dress

Amazon’s Sexy Backless Draped Maxi Dress $26.99 – $35.99 Buy Now at amazon