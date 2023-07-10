The TikTok-Viral Amazon Qinsen Dress Will Have You Serving Looks This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There is something undeniably stylish about a simple mini dress for summer. The effortless one–and–done piece has sartorial star power, and if you find the right one, you can wear it for years to come. One dress TikTokers have pinpointed this season is Amazon’s Qinsen Square Neck Bodice dress.

On TikTok alone, searches for the Qinsen dress have over 2 million views — and for many good reasons. This dress is a staple and has become the number one newly released dress in Amazon’s “Women’s Club & Night Out Dresses” category. It has a square neckline that shoppers can’t get enough of and a fit-and-flare silhouette that “compliments the figure and makes you feel extremely confident,” says one reviewer. It comes in sizes small to extra large and timeless colorways like black — which has been purchased over 1,400 in the past month — plus a crisp white and a cinnamon colorway.

Despite this new dress being absurdly stylish, it’s more importantly functional for getting some steps in. The Qinsen dress is made of a nylon-spandex blend and lined with a breathable fabric that won’t uncomfortably cling to the body. One TikTok user says, “The material is like an 11 out of 10,” while another says, “It’s double lined, so it’s not see-through at all” — something we can get behind.

Put that all together with the current penchant for effortless dressing and nailing the “Tenniscore” aesthetic, and it’s clear why the Qinsen dress is so desirable. This versatile dress transcends from season to season and is a quick and easy option to throw on when you don’t want to worry about matching your sports bra to your tennis skort.

The best part is that this silhouette fits pretty much any aesthetic, depending on how you style it. Going for a cool girl vibe? Throw a pair of cute sunnies and kitten heels on with a sweater over your shoulders. If a sporty chic look is more your thing, pair the dress with a ’90s-inspired pullover for a vintage varsity look, calf-length socks, and white sneakers.

So whether prepping for a match or heading to town with friends, keep scrolling and consider this the summer dress that will serve as the winning point for any occasion.

