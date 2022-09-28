Timberland’s New Sky Boot is the Latest Platform Must-Have for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to amp up your fall footwear rotation? Perhaps an ankle boot with a bit more elevation? Well, Timberland is delivering on just that.

Timberland has debuted a new style that takes its iconic six-inch boot silhouette to stylish new heights with its Sky ankle boot — and it’s available to shop now. The Timberland boot is available in black nubuck, wheat nubuck, white nubuck, and medium grey nubuck, each featuring a nylon shank for arch support, a 2 1/2″ heel, 1/2″ platform, removable OrthoLite insole, leather upper, recycled-polyester lining, and a rubber sole. With the brand upping its eco-credentials over the past few years, this style uses sustainable materials, including Better Leather sourced from a tannery that has achieved a Leather Working Group rating for energy use, waste production and water treatment, and ReBOTL fabric linings made from at least 50% recycled plastic.

The Timberland work boot has come a long way since its conception. In 1973, the brand debuted its original yellow boot that set new standards for waterproof performance in the footwear industry. It became equally popular with outdoor enthusiasts who needed protection, skilled trade workers who needed dependable gear, and later in the hip-hop industry with Kanye West, Gwen Stefani, and Rhianna, who wanted great-looking boots. This premium shoe quickly gained tremendous popularity, and the brand renamed the entire company around it. Perhaps this launch is all the more interesting because this new style has iterated on its traditional design while channeling fashion from the ‘70s — the decade when the brand began.

Platform boots are one of biggest trends for 2022. Whether they’re heeled platform boots or more comfortable padded sole platforms, this nostalgia-driven style has pushed its way back into the limelight. Platform shoes are everywhere, from TikTok to the closets of Hollywood’s most stylish stars. Kourtney Kardashian is one notable figure whose staple wardrobe includes the chunky platform boot to help round off her grunge-chic uniform. Olivia Rodrigo, Zoë Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid are a few other celebrities who also embrace the look.

The best part? Statement-making in nature, this shoe style instantly adds some oomph to even the most simple outfit. Whether you style it with ’90s-inspired straight-leg jeans and a white T-shirt or with trousers, a blazer, and a camisole, the Timberland Sky ankle boot will give you a few extra inches and let you nail this season’s footwear trend.

The Sky ankle boot is unique in that it carries heritage, yet speaks to the current moment of cool, effortless dressing, so keep scrolling to shop the new Timberland launch.

