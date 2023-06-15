The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Offers Up to 60% Off Summer-Ready Essentials

The Tory Burch semi-annual sale is kicking summer off with a bang, offering an extra 25 percent off already marked down items — for up to 60 percent off full price clothing an accessories. Starting today, you can shop everything from summer dresses, trendy footwear, stylish designer handbags, and unique jewelry at a major discount for a limited time.

Like clockwork each summer, Tory Burch becomes a top destination for warm-weather apparel and accessories that add a preppy yet boho feel to your summer outfits. Tory Burch’s use of natural textures, such as raffia and cork, pair with luxe leather and shiny monogram hardware to create an effortlessly chic look. Playful standouts like jelly sandals and resin jewelry invite pops of fun to any wardrobe.

The brand needs no introduction, as Tory Burch has been a beloved label for decades, worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt, and Olivia Wilde. On TikTok, Tory Burch is experiencing a resurgence with over 450 million views and nearly 50 million shoppers on the hunt for #ToryBurchSandals. The Tory Burch Fleming Matte Bag is a rising star on the app, with 250,000 viewers tuning in to watch unboxing and styling videos. (While the matte iteration isn’t included in the semi-annual sale, there are plenty of similar bags to shop on on a discount that give a much more summery flair, such as the Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag or Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag.)