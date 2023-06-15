The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Offers Up to 60% Off Summer-Ready Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
The Tory Burch semi-annual sale is kicking summer off with a bang, offering an extra 25 percent off already marked down items — for up to 60 percent off full price clothing an accessories. Starting today, you can shop everything from summer dresses, trendy footwear, stylish designer handbags, and unique jewelry at a major discount for a limited time.
Like clockwork each summer, Tory Burch becomes a top destination for warm-weather apparel and accessories that add a preppy yet boho feel to your summer outfits. Tory Burch’s use of natural textures, such as raffia and cork, pair with luxe leather and shiny monogram hardware to create an effortlessly chic look. Playful standouts like jelly sandals and resin jewelry invite pops of fun to any wardrobe.
The brand needs no introduction, as Tory Burch has been a beloved label for decades, worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt, and Olivia Wilde. On TikTok, Tory Burch is experiencing a resurgence with over 450 million views and nearly 50 million shoppers on the hunt for #ToryBurchSandals. The Tory Burch Fleming Matte Bag is a rising star on the app, with 250,000 viewers tuning in to watch unboxing and styling videos. (While the matte iteration isn’t included in the semi-annual sale, there are plenty of similar bags to shop on on a discount that give a much more summery flair, such as the Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag or Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag.)
You’ll discover sale items spanning women’s clothing, home goods, jewelry, and more. Rare markdowns on versatile bags and shoes made with high quality construction are definitely worth jumping on while they’re in stock at ToryBurch.com. And now’s the time to invest in timeless, staple pieces that’ll last through the summer and into fall, especially with a sale that peaks at 60 percent off. You won’t see deals like this until the holiday season, so now’s your chance to stock up stylish sandals, chic sunglasses, and comfy poplin dresses for the sunny season ahead.
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Sandals
These Bubble Jelly slides are so adorable for lounging by the pool or strutting the boardwalk in a cute swim cover-up. They bring in Y2K jelly sandal trends in over 10 poppy colorways, including this fun “Cipria” hue that screams Barbiecore pink.
Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
The Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch is small and compact for everyday wear. It features a plush quilted texture and a chain strap that pairs with practically everything — from straight-leg jeans to cute summer dresses.
Tory Burch Eleanor Espadrille
These cute and comfy sandals feature Tory Burch’s signature hardware, constructed with soft leather and a cushy jute sole. Pair these shoes with a linen dress and a straw bag for an easy and chic ensemble for a sunny brunch.
Tory Burch Eleanor Heel Sandals
The Eleanor Heel Sandals from Tory Burch offer both comfort and style, made of plush velvet and featuring a cushioned footbed and block heel to support all-day wear. This season’s iteration plays into major metallic footwear trends for summer, seen in the silver colorway here.
Tory Burch Colorblock Stripe One-Shoulder Dress
This flowy one-shoulder dress is perfect for wearing to a rooftop dinner or a backyard party with a pair of cute summer sandals. Made of cotton poplin, it features a twisted bodice, cinched in waist, shibori-inspired print, and a mid-length skirt.
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Pebbled Double Bucket Bag
You can never go wrong with a catch-all bucket bag. This Double Bucket bag is softly structured, with tons of room to carry summery essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses, and even a camera to capture all your fun memories on the go.
Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses
It’s not summer without a go-to pair of bold, oversized sunglasses to slip on with all your favorite summer clothes. These Kira Rectangular Sunglasses front the Tory Burch double ‘T’ hardware, with contrasting lenses and a vintage-inspired shape.
Tory Burch Robinson Embossed Wedge Bag
The Robinson Embossed Wedge Bag is a super versatile, timeless style that fits just the essentials and comfortably sits on the shoulder for daily function. Pair the clean, croc texturing and cloud blue colorway with slip dresses, midi skirts, or breezy summer pants for an effortlessly trendy look.
Tory Burch Abstract Resin Necklace
The Abstract Resin Necklace is marked down to $289, but with the extra 25 percent off from the Semi-Annual Sale, it’s reduced over $200 off at $217. Grab this unique piece to add a playful touch to any simple ensemble of baggy jeans and a tee shirt or a shirt dress.
Tory Burch Good Luck Trainers
These Good Luck Trainers are sure to bring fair fortune to your summertime adventures; they have a wishbone shape embedded in the sole. This iteration is updated with the Tory Burch T monogram, complete with a cushioned midsole, deep ankle scoop to elongate the legs, and a chunky sole for a boost of height.
